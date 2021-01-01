Poll

So.. NHS staff are getting regularly harrased/attacked by these scum so..

They should, of course, get treatment
29 (56.9%)
They should be banned from free treatment from the NHS
22 (43.1%)

Total Members Voted: 51

Author Topic: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS  (Read 1288 times)

Online Happy Craig'mas

Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:21:53 pm »
Quote from: SP on Today at 02:21:07 pm
That places the policing of this on NHS staff. It is not their job.

to be honest it was more tongue in cheek!
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:30:15 pm »
Quote from: SP on Today at 02:20:06 pm
I would not advocate mandatory vaccination. I would use the tax system - tax those who are voluntarily unvaxxed at a higher rate to reflect the increased costs. Then people are free not to get vaxxed, but it will cost them.

Of course those who cannot be vaxxed for medical reasons are exempt. Should probably exempt Jehovahs Witnesses too. But not in a way that allows anyone to just claim that exemption.

Anti-vaxx (along with most conspiracy theory) views thrive in low education and income areas. Taxation won't help

I was very much of the same opinion as you years ago. Education has to be key.

But nowadays people don't care what doctors say when twitter says 99.97% don't die of covid, the vaccine contains mercury and cells from aborted foetus' and people are getting hit by busses and getting COVID put as their cause of death.

There gets to a point where there is no getting them back from the rabbit hole. You either forcibly vaccinate or put them all on a desert island and let natural selection take over
Offline jillc

Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #42 on: Today at 02:37:11 pm »
Quote from: SP on Today at 02:16:45 pm
They should take out an injunction against Corbyn et al just as they did against Insulate Britain.

Frontline NHS staff should not be put in the position of denying treatment on political grounds.

I follow a number of NHS staff on twitter and they are regularly shocked by the suggestion they should deny people help. They are there to help those who are ill, whatever their intentions and that should not change, regardless of the idiotic anti-vaxers.
Online oldfordie

Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #43 on: Today at 03:12:47 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:30:15 pm
Anti-vaxx (along with most conspiracy theory) views thrive in low education and income areas. Taxation won't help

I was very much of the same opinion as you years ago. Education has to be key.

But nowadays people don't care what doctors say when twitter says 99.97% don't die of covid, the vaccine contains mercury and cells from aborted foetus' and people are getting hit by busses and getting COVID put as their cause of death.

There gets to a point where there is no getting them back from the rabbit hole. You either forcibly vaccinate or put them all on a desert island and let natural selection take over
I think education is the key but it should be talked about and debated in schools. CTs started out as a bit of fun. a lot of these people never realised just how dangerous they are, well we are now seeing the effect. evidence. logic and common sense are ignored.
This government played on CTs, Gove with his "Everybody has had enough of experts" legitimised CTs, it gave idiots with no valid argument a argument to justify stupid ignorant opinions, it needs to be thrown back in their faces. shame on them, it's done a lot of harm.

Offline ian burns chestnuts instead of roasting them!

Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #44 on: Today at 05:11:39 pm »
As with all public services, it is prominently posted around hospitals that those who abuse staff can and will be denied treatment as the safety of staff if paramount.

On that basis, why not have something in place whereby, if you have been one of the nutters abusing staff on wards and shouting off about common law bullshit, then you can be considered a risk to staff.

Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #45 on: Today at 05:15:31 pm »
Quote from: ian burns chestnuts instead of roasting them! on Today at 05:11:39 pm
As with all public services, it is prominently posted around hospitals that those who abuse staff can and will be denied treatment as the safety of staff if paramount.

On that basis, why not have something in place whereby, if you have been one of the nutters abusing staff on wards and shouting off about common law bullshit, then you can be considered a risk to staff.

t the end of the day it's up to the legal system to deal with those who harass NHS staff and those attending hospital, vaccination centres and testing venues.

The sooner some of them start appearing in court a d stringent bail conditions are imposed the better.

Starting with that prick, Piers.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #46 on: Today at 06:01:19 pm »
It's the unnecessary emotion as well,  seen this play out aplenty in various settings,  chat,  work whatsapp groups for various countries.    The fear was understandable at the beginning of the pandemic,  but two years in,  plenty of time and opportunity for both vaccinations and infections in the vaccinated and unvaccinated.  All this builds over time,  it works in our favour. 

The seroprevalence for England was around 95% (adult population)  at the start of Dec iirc.  You can afford to deal with the remaining unvaxxed in a more humane manner. I took the Pfizer vaccine doses very early in the pandemic,  was eligible for them even before the oldest age groups due to needing to be in contact with the local government here (not in the UK).  In terms of the risk -  reward calculation it made sense then as I couldn't afford to stay isolated for extended periods.  Now, if I hadn't had that access, couldn't isolate,  been exposed (without resorting to licking door knobs) for two years,  didn't die and was offered a vaccine now,  I would look for the best serology and T cell tests first,  (think a few are in the process of getting approved,  but looking at later in the year)  to pinpoint the state of the immune system against Covid and go from there.

Yet the chat on this is often still stuck on two years ago,  as if all the unvaccinated are immune naive.  Different setting.

 I think the bigger issue now for most countries (except maybe the likes of Hong Kong who have obsessively pursued a 'zero covid' policy)  is upgrading their medical infrastructure,  staff numbers,  and funding while we wait for the latest in theraupetics.
Offline Mutton Geoff

Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #47 on: Today at 06:01:40 pm »
SIMPLY NO!

 everybody no matter how insane and malicious their thinking and actions are entitled to NHS treatment free at the point of entry;

If we ever withdraw this right we are playing into the hands of cruel and antidemocratic monsters like Patel and Johnson to use it as a weapon against anyone who opposes them, in other words a total shit infested can of worms:
Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles

Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #48 on: Today at 06:54:01 pm »
If you can't access a service you pay into, then that contract would be null and void and the Americanization of the NHS would really come into view with private health insurances taking over through that precedent. This is in part since they would probably win a court case saying that if they shouldn't have right to treatment for free, therefore their taxes related to health would have to get scrapped. Then a lot of wealthy people would opt out of the NHS as a result of that precedent and it would immediately turn into an insurance system where all the people who could afford ducked out of what now would be just a public option. Any leftist should be able to see this coming would you open pandora's box, even though those people who do that shit described in this thread are utterly insane.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:55:52 pm by Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles »
Online TSC

Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #49 on: Today at 07:23:12 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on Today at 06:54:01 pm
If you can't access a service you pay into, then that contract would be null and void and the Americanization of the NHS would really come into view with private health insurances taking over through that precedent. This is in part since they would probably win a court case saying that if they shouldn't have right to treatment for free, therefore their taxes related to health would have to get scrapped. Then a lot of wealthy people would opt out of the NHS as a result of that precedent and it would immediately turn into an insurance system where all the people who could afford ducked out of what now would be just a public option. Any leftist should be able to see this coming would you open pandora's box, even though those people who do that shit described in this thread are utterly insane.

Privatisation is happening by stealth anyway due to numerous reasons, ie the NHS being starved of resources.  A Tory thing.  But thats another discussion.
Offline SP

Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:19:25 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on Today at 06:54:01 pm
If you can't access a service you pay into, then that contract would be null and void and the Americanization of the NHS would really come into view with private health insurances taking over through that precedent. This is in part since they would probably win a court case saying that if they shouldn't have right to treatment for free, therefore their taxes related to health would have to get scrapped. Then a lot of wealthy people would opt out of the NHS as a result of that precedent and it would immediately turn into an insurance system where all the people who could afford ducked out of what now would be just a public option. Any leftist should be able to see this coming would you open pandora's box, even though those people who do that shit described in this thread are utterly insane.

This is a bollocks argument. Prescription charges only apply to some people - and those people pay more tax than many of the exempt groups.
Online Jolly Elf?

Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on Today at 06:54:01 pm
If you can't access a service you pay into, then that contract would be null and void

There are loads of government services I pay into that I can't access. It doesn't remotely make it null and void.
Online idontknow

Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Today at 08:52:54 pm
There are loads of government services I pay into that I can't access. It doesn't remotely make it null and void.
Effes' site on Netflix now then?
Got a link?
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:29:30 pm »
Anti-vax scum??
Really?

As a thread title, and sits unchallenged?




Online Jolly Elf?

Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:31:50 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on Today at 10:29:30 pm
Anti-vax scum??
Really?

As a thread title, and sits unchallenged?

You could try challenging it yourself?
Online TepidT2O

Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #55 on: Today at 10:34:21 pm »
Should have two xs
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:39:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:34:21 pm
Should have two xs

I thought the thread was about traditional housewives who abhor modern electrical devices and yearn for a brush and dustpan?
Online The 92A Christmas Elf

Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:40:23 pm »
Free at the point of delivery. Basic tenant of the NHS. Understand the OP's anger at some of these clowns but denying them treatment isn't the way. Don't want controversial threads just for the sake of arguments so on balance locking.
