It's the unnecessary emotion as well, seen this play out aplenty in various settings, chat, work whatsapp groups for various countries. The fear was understandable at the beginning of the pandemic, but two years in, plenty of time and opportunity for both vaccinations and infections in the vaccinated and unvaccinated. All this builds over time, it works in our favour.



The seroprevalence for England was around 95% (adult population) at the start of Dec iirc. You can afford to deal with the remaining unvaxxed in a more humane manner. I took the Pfizer vaccine doses very early in the pandemic, was eligible for them even before the oldest age groups due to needing to be in contact with the local government here (not in the UK). In terms of the risk - reward calculation it made sense then as I couldn't afford to stay isolated for extended periods. Now, if I hadn't had that access, couldn't isolate, been exposed (without resorting to licking door knobs) for two years, didn't die and was offered a vaccine now, I would look for the best serology and T cell tests first, (think a few are in the process of getting approved, but looking at later in the year) to pinpoint the state of the immune system against Covid and go from there.



Yet the chat on this is often still stuck on two years ago, as if all the unvaccinated are immune naive. Different setting.



I think the bigger issue now for most countries (except maybe the likes of Hong Kong who have obsessively pursued a 'zero covid' policy) is upgrading their medical infrastructure, staff numbers, and funding while we wait for the latest in theraupetics.

