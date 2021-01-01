Poll

So.. NHS staff are getting regularly harrased/attacked by these scum so..

They should, of course, get treatment
16 (69.6%)
They should be banned from free treatment from the NHS
7 (30.4%)

Total Members Voted: 23

Author Topic: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS  (Read 584 times)

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,303
  • Asterisks baby!
Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« on: Today at 10:32:06 am »
These anti-vax c*nts have stepped it up and I've been reading reports of people being physically attacked, their familes being attacked, their houses been broken into, their cars being damaged, them having to be escorted by security when they arrive to fucking help people and escorted by security to their cars just to get home and not get fucked up by these bastards.


Absolute shithouses. And they are getting worse every week.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,683
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:39:53 am »
Nope, the NHS does not judge when it treats people.

Which is the correct policy.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,303
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:48:52 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:39:53 am
Nope, the NHS does not judge when it treats people.

Which is the correct policy.

On one level I definately agree.

On another level - these are getting worse every week and it's escalating. Won't be long until one of these bastards murders a nurse or a doctor.

I have no idea why the Police aren't doing anything either.

I read something the other day saying they didn't have evidence - if you have a group of dickheads assaulting staff then how hard is it to send a policeman/woman to the location and film them and then investigate them?

Maybe they are doing it, but they need to be more visible. Getting really pissed off reading about these titheads every day.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,683
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:55:18 am »
Bang them up? By all means. Bring in new laws to stop them? Absolutely.
Deny them treatment when ill? Nope.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,829
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:59:24 am »
Dont deny them the treatment, make them pay for it after though.
Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:00:49 am »
Rather than that it would suffice if government via the police clamped down on this in a similar manner to how they treated those women protesting about the murder of Sarah Everard.

After all they legislated to effectively clamp down on protests.  These anti-vaxx loons are actively engaging in riotous and threatening behaviour on a regular basis with impunity.

Can you imagine governments response if they were asylum seekers?
Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,108
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:02:31 am »
No. Medical care should be free for everyone, no matter the circumstances.
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,873
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:03:27 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:00:49 am
Rather than that it would suffice if government via the police clamped down on this in a similar manner to how they treated those women protesting about the murder of Sarah Everard.

After all they legislated to effectively clamp down on protests.  These anti-vaxx loons are actively engaging in riotous and threatening behaviour on a regular basis with impunity.

Can you imagine governments response if they were asylum seekers?

The protestors seem to be the Tory libertarian equivalent of those morons who stormed the Capitol.

Treat them with kid gloves.
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,263
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:04:27 am »
A nice thread to bring in the New Year........ ;)
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,303
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:13:09 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:04:27 am
A nice thread to bring in the New Year........ ;)

A new year it is, but I was reading before about several suicides among NHS staff because of these people :(
Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,346
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:24:25 am »
Theyre idiots but you cant deny them treatment, it goes against the whole ethos of the health service. People do all kinds of stupid or objectionable things but its not nurses and doctors jobs to judge which ones are worthy of treatment and which ones are left to their fate.

They are irritating twats though, keeping them out of protesting at hospitals and disrupting services is fair enough.
Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:27:31 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 10:59:24 am
Dont deny them the treatment, make them pay for it after though.

A lot of them probably pay for their NHS treatment through taxes though.
Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:28:52 am »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 10:32:06 am
These anti-vax c*nts have stepped it up and I've been reading reports of people being physically attacked, their familes being attacked, their houses been broken into, their cars being damaged, them having to be escorted by security when they arrive to fucking help people and escorted by security to their cars just to get home and not get fucked up by these bastards.


Absolute shithouses. And they are getting worse every week.

What's your source for this outrage? Anything reliable?

By the way, I'm not anti-vaxx, I've been triple-jabbed.
Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:31:48 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:27:31 am
A lot of them probably pay for their NHS treatment through taxes though.

That assumes they work for a living.  They seem to have a lot of free time that allows them to focus on riots, spewing threats via social media, etc.
Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,651
  • YNWA
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:32:46 am »
Yep.

Whilst were at it fat people can pay for health issues linked to their obesity. Smokers and drinkers too.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,303
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:34:19 am »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 11:32:46 am
Yep.

Whilst were at it fat people can pay for health issues linked to their obesity. Smokers and drinkers too.

If fat people physically attacked NHS staff and their families then I'd agree.

But they don't as far as I'm aware
Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:35:10 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:31:48 am
That assumes they work for a living.  They seem to have a lot of free time that allows them to focus on riots, spewing threats via social media, etc.

Even if they haven't been working at the moment I'm pretty sure the vast majority will have paid some money into it at some point in their lives.
Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:36:33 am »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 11:34:19 am
If fat people physically attacked NHS staff and their families then I'd agree.

But they don't as far as I'm aware

Can you give me a reliable source regarding these attacks please mate?
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,303
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:41:26 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:28:52 am
What's your source for this outrage? Anything reliable?

By the way, I'm not anti-vaxx, I've been triple-jabbed.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/anti-vax-protest-milton-keynes-corbyn-b1984158.html

https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/fury-at-vile-speech-made-at-anti-vax-rally-as-doctors-and-nurses-threatened/

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/aug/29/the-guardian-view-on-attacks-on-nhs-staff-a-grim-and-growing-problem

https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1542611/police-appeal-antivax-attack-test-trace-centre-milton-keynes-ont

https://www.leeds-live.co.uk/news/yorkshire-news/nhs-staff-attacked-verbally-abused-22531347

https://www.glasgowlive.co.uk/news/nhs-greater-glasgow-clyde-staff-22365529

https://news.yahoo.com/nhs-worker-attacked-coronavirus-covid19-095633183.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9kdWNrZHVja2dvLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAHKTgLp_2Aq8b5mmIquQnayFsZ8wmudu_tFBpDVrksHfrEUk9FPKyhqExQR8yc6ruBaqfjUiMJlk9FYLbaICRaACH_8f59pf23dTc1zKDfdrvCgLxbNzZ_TZg83xY_U2ugqV2PXwQkVsmd9ee7A787OLf_CI6bOT_nS2jjpxxGOd

https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/police-appeal-thug-attacks-nhs-worker-london-underground-crime/

https://inews.co.uk/news/nhs-staff-video-abuse-patients-racist-slurs-false-covid-claims-1138846

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12040/12208376/nhs-staff-threatened-after-three-chesterfield-footballers-receive-covid-19-vaccination

https://www.stokesentinel.co.uk/news/stoke-on-trent-news/traumatised-nhs-staff-threatened-bats-6275740
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,683
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:42:11 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:36:33 am
Can you give me a reliable source regarding these attacks please mate?
Dont know about attacks but the covid deniers have been out in force for a long time.

My wifes boss was unfortunate enough to have the disease claim his mums life last Christmas. To get in to the hospital he had to go through a picket line of covid deniers (pretty much the same people I suspect) as he got to see his mum before they let her die.

Jostling visitors, intimidation, threats. The poor hospital staff had to go through that every day to get to work.
Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:42:13 am »
Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:46:18 am »
Nobody should be denied medical treatment. the question is more about what sort of sentence should these arseholes receive. many would applaud a long prison sentence of 5ys +for the likes of Piers Corbyn +co.
Isn't it the way though, the CT nutty freedom fighters are giving the hard right exactly what they want.
Patel and the hard right must be rubbing their hands with glee. these idiots are giving the Torys the ammo they need to bring in strict anti-protest laws.
Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:46:59 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:35:10 am
Even if they haven't been working at the moment I'm pretty sure the vast majority will have paid some money into it at some point in their lives.

Im not advocating as per thread title to charge for NHS treatment.  But contributing (if many do) tax does of course not enable a right to riot and threaten folk.

Piers Corbyn is always front and centre, having been arrested quite often.  What does he actually do to earn money?  His wiki page describes him as a conspiracy theorist and anti vaccination activist.  It also appears he has some sort of background in weather forecasting but its not clear what he does now to earn. 

Plenty of grifting opportunities of course for those front and centre of these activities.
Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,458
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:47:28 am »
Of course not.

If you harass a person, damage property  have the law deal with them. This is not a unique new situation.

Getting treated is a separate issue. Besides,  at this point in the pandemic,  the unvaccinated are highly likely to have had covid,  they will have most / all / more than the protection of vaccines.  Depending on individual circumstances -  say a brickie who's unvaccinated,  has spent every day outside interacting with people through all the waves, didn't give a shit about masking,  distancing,  would have been hit multiple times by covid,  and if he's alive and healthy now,  probably has a far more Covid informed immune system than someone who's spent most of it isolating but is vaccinated.

At this point,  be aware of where we are at,  the unvaccinated aren't a big issue imo. Sure encourage people,  incentivise it,  but leave it there.

One look at the thread title and OP,  and it's obvious Andy started it.  At the risk of sounding like Cap,  mind the language,  you're not a 15 year old showing off curse words haha.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,607
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:49:11 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:00:49 am
Rather than that it would suffice if government via the police clamped down on this in a similar manner to how they treated those women protesting about the murder of Sarah Everard.

After all they legislated to effectively clamp down on protests.  These anti-vaxx loons are actively engaging in riotous and threatening behaviour on a regular basis with impunity.

Can you imagine governments response if they were asylum seekers?

Thats never happening with a shit bag like Cressida Dick in charge.
Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,297
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:58:43 am »
The wider problem is that of misinformation. The vehemence it fuels is a threat to so many of the things that we (say we) value.

From the  last couple of days:
Im a UK Covid scientist. Heres a sample of the abuse in my inbox, John Edmunds:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jan/01/death-threats-covid-disinformation-public-health-expert-pandemic
Ive been lied about and others get death threats. Covid has shown the power of misinformation, Devi Sridhar:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/31/im-a-uk-covid-scientist-heres-a-sample-of-the-abuse-in-my-inbox

A much larger topic, one for another thread perhaps.

Happy New Year.
Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,952
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:00:43 pm »
No. We can't compromise the principles of the NHS because of a few idiots. Who would be next who'd be denied treatment?


The problem with the anti-vaxers goes deeper than just vaccines, and we have to find ways to address that.
Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,297
  • JFT97
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:04:24 pm »
No, theyre cnuts but they cant be denied treatment.  Just like a smoker cant be denied treatment for lung cancer etc etc
Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:06:11 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:46:59 am
Im not advocating as per thread title to charge for NHS treatment.  But contributing (if many do) tax does of course not enable a right to riot and threaten folk.

Piers Corbyn is always front and centre, having been arrested quite often.  What does he actually do to earn money?  His wiki page describes him as a conspiracy theorist and anti vaccination activist.  It also appears he has some sort of background in weather forecasting but its not clear what he does now to earn. 

Plenty of grifting opportunities of course for those front and centre of these activities.

Of course not mate. Never said it did.


Think we need to understand as well that not all anti-vaxxers are violent and certainly not all of them are scum as the title of this thread suggests. Some of them are really nice people who are just weary of having the vaccine.
Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:08:41 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 11:47:28 am
Of course not.

If you harass a person, damage property  have the law deal with them. This is not a unique new situation.

Getting treated is a separate issue. Besides,  at this point in the pandemic,  the unvaccinated are highly likely to have had covid,  they will have most / all / more than the protection of vaccines.  Depending on individual circumstances -  say a brickie who's unvaccinated,  has spent every day outside interacting with people through all the waves, didn't give a shit about masking,  distancing,  would have been hit multiple times by covid,  and if he's alive and healthy now,  probably has a far more Covid informed immune system than someone who's spent most of it isolating but is vaccinated.

At this point,  be aware of where we are at,  the unvaccinated aren't a big issue imo. Sure encourage people,  incentivise it,  but leave it there.

One look at the thread title and OP,  and it's obvious Andy started it.  At the risk of sounding like Cap,  mind the language,  you're not a 15 year old showing off curse words haha.

Good point.
Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,651
  • YNWA
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:19:23 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 11:47:28 am
Getting treated is a separate issue. Besides,  at this point in the pandemic,  the unvaccinated are highly likely to have had covid,  they will have most / all / more than the protection of vaccines.  Depending on individual circumstances -  say a brickie who's unvaccinated,  has spent every day outside interacting with people through all the waves, didn't give a shit about masking,  distancing,  would have been hit multiple times by covid,  and if he's alive and healthy now,  probably has a far more Covid informed immune system than someone who's spent most of it isolating but is vaccinated.

Quote from: Lycan on Today at 12:08:41 pm
Good point.

Absolutely awful point actually given by all reports most of those requiring hospital treatment currently are those who are unvaxxed.

Its the sort of point anti-vaxxers make.
Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,458
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 12:19:23 pm
Absolutely awful point actually given by all reports most of those requiring hospital treatment currently are those who are unvaxxed.

Its the sort of point anti-vaxxers make.

You won't find any reports for the UK where the unvaxxed are the majority requiring treatment.  Mainly because so many are already vaccinated,  it"ll also show in hospitalisations,  ICU numbers. 

A country that isn't that far along,  sure,  majority needing treatment are usually unvaxxed. 

Once that vaccination threshold is met,  and the unvaxxed have had enough time and exposure to either die from it or develop protection,  the medical infrastructure is the final aspect to look at,  not focusing on the unvaxxed. 

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,440
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:13:25 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 12:41:07 pm
You won't find any reports for the UK where the unvaxxed are the majority requiring treatment.  Mainly because so many are already vaccinated,  it"ll also show in hospitalisations,  ICU numbers. 

A country that isn't that far along,  sure,  majority needing treatment are usually unvaxxed. 

Once that vaccination threshold is met,  and the unvaxxed have had enough time and exposure to either die from it or develop protection,  the medical infrastructure is the final aspect to look at,  not focusing on the unvaxxed. 


Its a couple of weeks behind, but unvaccinated still make up the majority within ICU despite being a dwindling proportion of the total population. We can even see the most recent trend where omicron is finding these people better since it arrived.

This is ICU of course, doesnt cover admissions to general wards. It kind of highlights the danger of omicron and how even a little change in countries vaccination rate can have a big impact on need for critical care. Our vaccination rate is 90% and still gives this breakdown. How would it look if we had still had a great but lower figure of 80% which would double the number of unvaccinated for example?

For what its worth, treatment shouldnt be denied to unvaccinated. Prosecute them when they break the law, but putting more effort into education and counteracting anti-vaccine information is the way to go.

Graph is from the excellent ICNARC reports here, page 46:
https://www.icnarc.org/DataServices/Attachments/Download/c769c2dc-546a-ec11-913a-00505601089b
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,303
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #33 on: Today at 01:21:35 pm »
Yeah seeing the responses, I think that as people have suggested, the law being applied against these people is by far the best solution.

I do think that the Police should be a little more visible though, when you see footage of these dickheads, the Police seem to be letting them get away with harrasing and being abusive towards NHS staff which clearly isn't on.

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,458
Re: Should anti-vax scum be denied treatment in the NHS
« Reply #34 on: Today at 01:34:59 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:13:25 pm
Its a couple of weeks behind, but unvaccinated still make up the majority within ICU despite being a dwindling proportion of the total population. We can even see the most recent trend where omicron is finding these people better since it arrived.

This is ICU of course, doesnt cover admissions to general wards. It kind of highlights the danger of omicron and how even a little change in countries vaccination rate can have a big impact on need for critical care. Our vaccination rate is 90% and still gives this breakdown. How would it look if we had still had a great but lower figure of 80% which would double the number of unvaccinated for example?

For what its worth, treatment shouldnt be denied to unvaccinated. Prosecute them when they break the law, but putting more effort into education and counteracting anti-vaccine information is the way to go.

Graph is from the excellent ICNARC reports here, page 46:
https://www.icnarc.org/DataServices/Attachments/Download/c769c2dc-546a-ec11-913a-00505601089b


Cheers,  I stand corrected on the ICU aspect.

Going through the ICNARC data and site,  wish the site was more widely publicised / available. Looks excellent.
