If you harass a person, damage property have the law deal with them. This is not a unique new situation.



Getting treated is a separate issue. Besides, at this point in the pandemic, the unvaccinated are highly likely to have had covid, they will have most / all / more than the protection of vaccines. Depending on individual circumstances - say a brickie who's unvaccinated, has spent every day outside interacting with people through all the waves, didn't give a shit about masking, distancing, would have been hit multiple times by covid, and if he's alive and healthy now, probably has a far more Covid informed immune system than someone who's spent most of it isolating but is vaccinated.



At this point, be aware of where we are at, the unvaccinated aren't a big issue imo. Sure encourage people, incentivise it, but leave it there.



