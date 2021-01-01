« previous next »
HAPPY NEW YEAR RAWK, RED CAFE AND WEIRDOS!

HAPPY NEW YEAR RAWK, RED CAFE AND WEIRDOS!
For all of us the last couple of years have been horrific.

I've kind of lost count of the number of friends and family that are no longer with us and with Brexit, the Pandemic and the fucking Tories screwing us all it's all easy to be depressed and upset.



But fuck all that.


I have some great friends on here and some great friends in real life and hopefully we can all strive for a better future for all of us.

We have love. We all have lost. We all want better.


Peace and love to you and your families. YOU are great people (Even Mancs!) and WE can change the world.


Hoping to a very much better 2022


Love to you all

xx
I like cats

Re: HAPPY NEW YEAR RAWK, RED CAFE AND WEIRDOS!
Happy New Year all. Let's hope 2022 marks the beginning of the end of the past few years of bulldinky. :)
Popcorn's Art

Re: HAPPY NEW YEAR RAWK, RED CAFE AND WEIRDOS!
Wishing the RAWK family the best of health and happiness for 2022. With the pandemic and general life events it can be hard to retain a sense of hope but thanks to the friends I have gained from RAWK thank you for making that loneliness that little bit more bearable by being here on this great forum. 
