https://www.motorsport.com/f1/news/f1s-active-aero-plans-for-2026-could-include-reverse-drs/10406751/



Honestly I just think I'm done with F1 in the next few seasons, just becoming a joke.



I'm all for the spectacle but not at the expense of hard work and what goes into designing a fast car. Slowing down the best car because you've designed the best car, what a load of horse shit.



Every year you get closer to mario kart, so P1 loses downforce to P2 but P2 loses it to P3 to the point where any car with effective downforce is the one in last and gets a Starman firing it halfway up the grid.



Insanity!It would turn the Constructors Series into a joke.So your engineers spend all that sponsor money on creating the best car their brains and money come up with, signaling their superiority over the other teams and they are going to gimp them because Williams are a bit shit. What is in it for the constructors at this point?The Drivers Series? Rename it "Death Race 2026" (yes, hyperbole!).As a driver you have practiced in your car to the nth degree. You've practiced the course, got your braking points, apexes, positioning, power off/on, etc all down pat muscle memory and all. 13th lap they decide you and your team are too good at what you do so they take away downforce on the corners. You break, scrub off speed go to turn and discover you have less traction than the first 12 laps? Dangerous. Plus you just negated their skill and all that practice.This would not be racing, it would be a reality tv technology fashion show for gear heads. Hope they don't go this route.If they want passing and spectacle in the racing make the cars slower and put different amateurs in them every race. That should get some excitement going. Ha! (not serious)They are trying to regulating the cars to be equal as possible. The 20 best drivers in the world if all given the same car to practice in for a month and then set loose for 10 laps on the same track would average lap times within .1 to 2 seconds of each other (totally fabricated stat but you get my meaning).I like the idea of F1 but the reality is lacking. I have no solutions to offer.