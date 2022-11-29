Binotto officially resigned today. Not wholly unexpected.
I think it was unexpected to be honest. He's spent a lot of the second half of the season at Maranello working on the 2023 car, you don't do that if you expect to leave. A lot of the kneejerk reaction is clowns on social media and forums, quite toxic a lot of the stuff actually but I guess that was to be expected if anything.
Great engineer mind you, he might of felt awkward or undermined if he was asked to take a lesser role again after being TP.
And yet Iñaki Rueda still keeps his job. Man has photos of someone somewhere.
Quite a bit of Spanish influence in Ferrari that's for sure.