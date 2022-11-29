« previous next »
Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
November 29, 2022, 09:05:50 am
Binotto officially resigned today. Not wholly unexpected.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
November 29, 2022, 10:03:14 am
And yet Iñaki Rueda still keeps his job.  Man has photos of someone somewhere.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
November 29, 2022, 10:49:56 am
Quote from: Graeme on November 29, 2022, 09:05:50 am
Binotto officially resigned today. Not wholly unexpected.

I think it was unexpected to be honest. He's spent a lot of the second half of the season at Maranello working on the 2023 car, you don't do that if you expect to leave. A lot of the kneejerk reaction is clowns on social media and forums, quite toxic a lot of the stuff actually but I guess that was to be expected if anything.

Great engineer mind you, he might of felt awkward or undermined if he was asked to take a lesser role again after being TP.

Quote from: CornerFlag on November 29, 2022, 10:03:14 am
And yet Iñaki Rueda still keeps his job.  Man has photos of someone somewhere.

Quite a bit of Spanish influence in Ferrari that's for sure.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
November 29, 2022, 01:56:43 pm
Quote from: Graeme on November 29, 2022, 09:05:50 am
Binotto officially resigned today.

I know they disappointed this season (although having still made significant progress), but I still thing that's a bit of a shame. Seemed a good & talented man and was clearly Ferrari 'through & through' - 28 years is one hell of a stint. Unfortunately, there are many more considerations than just those.

Guardian article with statements below. Found it interesting that, whilst their styles may be different, Binotto appears to have some leadership principles in common with Klopp - the final comments in this article are very similar to what Jurgen said in his first press conference with us, if I remember correctly.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/nov/29/ferrari-team-principal-mattia-binotto-resigns-after-season-of-errors-motor-sport

Quote
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto resigns after season of errors

  • I am leaving a company I love  a united and growing team
  • Binotto carries can after Leclerc finishes second to Verstappen

The Ferrari team principal, Mattia Binotto, has resigned and will leave his post at the end of December. It is reported Binotto may be replaced by the current Alfa Romeo principal Fred Vasseur but Ferrari have only stated in their announcement that a new principal will be appointed in the new year.

Binottos position after four seasons as principal is believed to have become untenable after he lost the confidence of the Ferrari president, John Elkann, following a season where the team was left looking helpless and, on occasion, amateurish by a dominant Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari, said Binotto.

I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set. I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, Im sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future. I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me.

Binotto took on the post in 2019 but has failed to turn around the fortunes at Ferrari since then. The team have still not taken a constructors title since 2008 and a drivers championship since 2007. After a positive first year the 53-year-old oversaw a disastrous season in 2020, when the car was seriously down on power, was a handful to drive and they finished sixth, their worst season since 1980 when they were 10th.

Much stock was placed in a resurgence under the new regulations imposed this year and initially Ferrari looked to have emerged as front-runners. Charles Leclerc won two of the opening three races in a car that was hugely competitive.

However, as the season progressed and Red Bull out-developed the Scuderia, the team were repeatedly found wanting with a series of failures in reliability, strategy and from the drivers Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Verstappen cantered to the title and Red Bull sealed the constructors crown with equal ease. Ferrari were out of the title fight almost by the midpoint of the season and although they finished second, were 205 points behind Red Bull.

Earlier this season at the Italian GP Elkann had defended Binotto but warned that his team must do better.

We have great faith in Mattia Binotto and appreciate everything he and all our engineers have done, he said. But there is no doubt that the work in Maranello, in the garage, on the pit wall and at the wheel needs to improve.

After Italy the teams travails continued and they failed to genuinely challenge for a win. Several weeks ago rumours surfaced suggesting Binotto would be removed but they were dismissed by Ferrari and at the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Binotto insisted he still had the full backing of Elkann. However, Ferrari have now ended their relationship with Binotto, who has been a stalwart at the team for over 25 years.

Binotto studied mechanical engineering at university and specialised in cars and engines when taking a masters. He was offered the chance to join the Scuderia as a graduate in 1995 and worked through the ranks including during the period when the Scuderia returned six consecutive constructors titles. He was put in charge of the engine in 2015, his management crucial in improving its performance, kick-starting the teams return as a competitive force. He took over as chief technical officer in 2016, and principal in 2019.

His task then was formidable, the team he inherited from Maurizio Arrivabene badly needed a reset. They had challenged for titles in 2017 and 2018 but both seasons were found wanting.

Binotto had wanted to forge an entirely new squad from the ground up as Jean Todt had done during Michael Schumachers huge success with the Scuderia. I always say to my guys its more important to be Ferrari than winning, Binotto said in 2021. Because winning will be a simple consequence. If we are capable of being Ferrari and working well, the winning will be the consequence. But the victories failed to materialise, being Ferrari was simply not enough and Binotto ran out of time.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
November 29, 2022, 02:15:16 pm
Not a great reflection on him if he's been in that position for four years, considering how dire they've been.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
November 29, 2022, 02:37:54 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on November 29, 2022, 02:15:16 pm
Not a great reflection on him if he's been in that position for four years, considering how dire they've been.

In his defence, it's probably fair to assume that almost all of his objectives would have been focused on the new regulations introduced (year-delayed) for this season - and they've made great strides in terms of competitiveness. Fallen short in some other areas however, and, ultimately, it all falls under his watch.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
November 29, 2022, 04:50:31 pm
he'll make loads in his other job as egon spengler lookalike anyway
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
November 29, 2022, 06:09:12 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 29, 2022, 04:50:31 pm
he'll make loads in his other job as egon spengler lookalike anyway

 ;D
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
November 30, 2022, 02:30:02 pm
Has Linudden fallen off the face of the earth? Thought he'd be all over this news.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
November 30, 2022, 02:32:48 pm
Quote from: iamnant on November 30, 2022, 02:30:02 pm
Has Linudden fallen off the face of the earth? Thought he'd be all over this news.
He probably spontaneously combusted with rage when Sainz didnt move over for LeClerc in Brazil.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 09:26:26 pm
https://www.motorsport.com/f1/news/f1s-active-aero-plans-for-2026-could-include-reverse-drs/10406751/

Honestly I just think I'm done with F1 in the next few seasons, just becoming a joke.

I'm all for the spectacle but not at the expense of hard work and what goes into designing a fast car.  Slowing down the best car because you've designed the best car, what a load of horse shit.

Every year you get closer to mario kart, so P1 loses downforce to P2 but P2 loses it to P3 to the point where any car with effective downforce is the one in last and gets a Starman firing it halfway up the grid.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 12:03:49 am
I reckon that's as much chance as bernie's sprinkler idea.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 02:17:36 pm
China GP out of the 2023 calendar due to COVID restrictions
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 02:22:36 pm
that was inevitable.
