Of course Red Bull accidentally on purpose fuck up the tow for Perez.



vettel is already entered in that race of champions thing next year that he always seems to take part in, so he'll probably keep popping up in that. I'd be very surprised if he doesn't give le mans a go at some point as well.2x2x2 on the grid tomorrow which I'm not sure is a good sign for an entertaining race, but you never know.he went purple in sector 2 which suggests the tow did something.