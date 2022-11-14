Hulkenberg joins Haas as driver for 2023.
I'm sure they're both over "suck my balls mate" now. if not it's amusing that both al peen and haas will have teammates that don't like each other.
As a team we made some mistakes in Brazil. We had not envisaged the situation that unfolded on the last lap and we had not agreed a strategy for such a scenario before the race. Regretfully, Max was only informed at the final corner of the request to give up position without all the necessary information being relayed. This put Max, who has always been an open and fair team player, in a compromising situation with little time to react which was not our intention. Following the race Max spoke openly and honestly, allowing for both drivers to resolve any outstanding issues or concerns. The Team accept Max's reasoning, the conversation was a personal matter which will remain private between the team and no further comment will be made.The events that followed from a social media point of view are completely unacceptable. The abusive online behaviour towards Max, Checo, the Team and their respective families is shocking and saddening and unfortunately is something that we as a sport are having to address with depressing regularity. There is no place for it in racing or society as a whole and we need to do and be better. At the end of the day this is a sport, we are here to race. Death threats, hate mail, vitriol towards extended family members is deplorable. We value inclusion and want a safe space for everyone to work in and enjoy our sport. The abuse needs to stop.
Red Bull statement: "Team accepts Max's reasoning" in refusing to give up position to team-mate Perez in Brazilian GP. Says he "was only informed at the final corner of the request to give up position without all the necessary information being relayed"
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/63575321Talking of ego's in F1
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
