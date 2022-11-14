« previous next »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4800 on: Today at 07:29:24 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 06:39:45 am
Hulkenberg joins Haas as driver for 2023.
Seems harsh for Mick. I dont get Haas Logic here
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4801 on: Today at 08:02:16 am »
Yeah Im surprised as well, especially given Magnussen and Hulkenberg dont get on
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4802 on: Today at 08:17:25 am »
I'm sure they're both over "suck my balls mate" now.

if not it's amusing that both al peen and haas will have teammates that don't like each other.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4803 on: Today at 08:18:14 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:17:25 am
I'm sure they're both over "suck my balls mate" now.

if not it's amusing that both al peen and haas will have teammates that don't like each other.
And Red Bull  ;D
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4804 on: Today at 10:59:42 am »
Not a major shock really, and would be even less so if he wasn't called Schumacher.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4805 on: Today at 11:08:14 am »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4806 on: Today at 11:26:11 am »
Red Bull statement: "Team accepts Max's reasoning" in refusing to give up position to team-mate Perez in Brazilian GP. Says he "was only informed at the final corner of the request to give up position without all the necessary information being relayed"

https://www.redbullracing.com/int-en/team-statement-brazil-grand-prix?utm_source=RBR_Twitter&utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=TeamStatement_2022_Brazil_GP&utm_content=Article

Quote
As a team we made some mistakes in Brazil. We had not envisaged the situation that unfolded on the last lap and we had not agreed a strategy for such a scenario before the race. Regretfully, Max was only informed at the final corner of the request to give up position without all the necessary information being relayed. This put Max, who has always been an open and fair team player, in a compromising situation with little time to react which was not our intention. Following the race Max spoke openly and honestly, allowing for both drivers to resolve any outstanding issues or concerns. The Team accept Max's reasoning, the conversation was a personal matter which will remain private between the team and no further comment will be made.
The events that followed from a social media point of view are completely unacceptable. The abusive online behaviour towards Max, Checo, the Team and their respective families is shocking and saddening and unfortunately is something that we as a sport are having to address with depressing regularity. There is no place for it in racing or society as a whole and we need to do and be better. At the end of the day this is a sport, we are here to race. Death threats, hate mail, vitriol towards extended family members is deplorable. We value inclusion and want a safe space for everyone to work in and enjoy our sport. The abuse needs to stop.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:34:39 am by Funky_Gibbons »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4807 on: Today at 11:28:52 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:26:11 am
Red Bull statement: "Team accepts Max's reasoning" in refusing to give up position to team-mate Perez in Brazilian GP. Says he "was only informed at the final corner of the request to give up position without all the necessary information being relayed"
Hahaha he wasn't. What a lie.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4808 on: Today at 11:42:45 am »
Squeal Christian, squeal
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4809 on: Today at 11:55:01 am »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4810 on: Today at 12:14:35 pm »
Happy to be proved wrong. But I'm sure Max was told to let him past with a few laps to go. And AGAIN on the last lap.

EDIT:

It was Perez who was told.

However Max was told early on on the last lap.

https://www.racefans.net/2022/11/14/dont-fight-max-how-red-bulls-team-radio-row-in-brazil-unfolded/
« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:07 pm by clinical »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4811 on: Today at 12:16:31 pm »
This put Max, who has always been an open and fair team player as long as things are in his favour, in a compromising situation with little time to react which was not our intention.
