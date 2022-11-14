Red Bull statement: "Team accepts Max's reasoning" in refusing to give up position to team-mate Perez in Brazilian GP. Says he "was only informed at the final corner of the request to give up position without all the necessary information being relayed"

« Last Edit: Today at 11:34:39 am by Funky_Gibbons »

