« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 145658 times)

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,860
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4560 on: Today at 12:33:28 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 11:51:22 pm
Haha a whole year has gone by and you're still crying about it.

Pure Everton that
So if a year has gone by an injustice doesn't count anymore?

Thank God you weren't involved in fighting for any past injustices  ::)
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4561 on: Today at 12:44:22 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 12:33:28 am
So if a year has gone by an injustice doesn't count anymore?

Thank God you weren't involved in fighting for any past injustices  ::)

Even the people that were directly affected by it have got over it. But not you
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,860
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4562 on: Today at 12:49:03 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 12:44:22 am
Even the people that were directly affected by it have got over it. But not you
JFT97
Unless a year has passed.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4563 on: Today at 12:57:08 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 12:49:03 am
JFT97
Unless a year has passed.

Eh?

I hope you've been drinking mate, otherwise comparing the deaths of 97 people to someone losing a championship over a dodgy decision is pretty low.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,860
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4564 on: Today at 01:18:32 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 12:57:08 am
Eh?

I hope you've been drinking mate, otherwise comparing the deaths of 97 people to someone losing a championship over a dodgy decision is pretty low.
Dont you fuck with me shit username.

You cant cherry pick what injustices last longer than a year.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4565 on: Today at 01:20:47 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 01:18:32 am
Dont you fuck with me shit username.

You cant cherry pick what injustices last longer than a year.

You brought Hillsborough into this???

Go to bed, absolute shameless fucking weirdo.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,860
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4566 on: Today at 01:26:59 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 01:20:47 am
You brought Hillsborough into this???

Go to bed, absolute shameless fucking weirdo.
Fuck you you cherry picking arsehole!
An injustice is an injustice is an injustice.
Unless youre a Max fanboy obviously  ::)
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,485
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4567 on: Today at 04:52:46 am »
Just finished watching quali.  K-Mag on pole is easily the best moment of the season for me.  Made up for the lad and HAAS.  Also, another tactical masterclass from Ferrari.  Gods amongst men that strategy team.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,168
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4568 on: Today at 05:29:21 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 12:49:03 am
JFT97
Unless a year has passed.

That's fucking disgusting
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Up
« previous next »
 