I mean no-one really knows if it was particularly important in them winning the title or not, its just a pretty shitty way to demonstrate how important they consider the budget cap. But its hardly a surprise since we've seen numerous state owned teams in football breaking FFP rules and then being fined. There's absolutely no incentive for other teams not to do the same now and thus....it just falls to shit like FFP. Whereas an actual sporting penalty would.



As someone above has said any advantage in a sport that deals in milliseconds, is important. It's the difference between developing an additional part or paying for salaries for engineers that can help solve issues. Toto said in an interview a while back that if the cost cap wasn't in play, Mercedes probably would have solved their issues because they would have been able to develop the car much quicker.Hamilton has said if they could have fitted a new floor, that cost I think under 500k, Merc would have been a few hundredths faster last season. That could have been title winning.Every advantage counts and the FIA basically doing very little about it shows how they apply punishments on basically a whim. I am almost certain if it was Alpine overspending by a couple of million, the punishment would have been worse.