Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4360 on: Yesterday at 09:35:57 am »
FIA, UEFA, FIFA, they're all a shambles and a disgrace.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4361 on: Yesterday at 09:46:04 am »
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 08:44:05 am
Green light for anyone with deep pockets to exceed the cap in future. Not good.


A team other than Red Bull could expect harsher penalties.

Red Bull and Verstappen are just a horrible bunch of pricks who act like spoilt babies. Horner probably threatened a tantrum.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4362 on: Yesterday at 09:58:05 am »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 09:35:57 am
FIA, UEFA, FIFA, they're all a shambles and a disgrace.
Rich people have no morals, money is the only thing that matters and they don't care where it comes from. All of these organisations are corrupt and there is nothing that will be done about it.

RBR will get a small token penalty but the FIA will be keen to move on as quickly as possible and hope the general public forget about it. It will be interesting to see what the other teams do next year if there aren't any real tangible negatives to exceeding the cost cap.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4363 on: Yesterday at 10:09:22 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:46:04 am

A team other than Red Bull could expect harsher penalties.

Red Bull and Verstappen are just a horrible bunch of pricks who act like spoilt babies. Horner probably threatened a tantrum.

I don't agree. Whatever did or didn't happen with ferrari a couple of years ago still hasn't really been made public.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4364 on: Yesterday at 10:13:21 am »
Last season :lmao

So essentially....the FIA cheated to give Max the title, Red Bull cheated with the budget cap. I'm just waiting to find out Max was on PEDs but 'it wouldnt be right to change the result now'.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4365 on: Yesterday at 10:27:42 am »
The FIA is shocking. Not only do they let team/s negotiate when saftey cars go out and come in but now also punishments for breaking clear rules. Madness.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4366 on: Yesterday at 10:30:56 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:09:22 am
I don't agree. Whatever did or didn't happen with ferrari a couple of years ago still hasn't really been made public.
Yeah that was fishy AF, but clearly there was some form of punishment because Ferrari went backwards fast. I don't think the FIA will be harsh on their newly minted Constructors and Drivers Champions. It makes their Mickey mouse organisation look even more farcical than they already are.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4367 on: Yesterday at 10:39:43 am »
Punishment probably seems fair for a small overspend

Mind you, Im not sure Id feel the same way if I were Lewis Hamilton .
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4368 on: Yesterday at 10:48:51 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:39:43 am
Punishment probably seems fair for a small overspend

Mind you, Im not sure Id feel the same way if I were Lewis Hamilton .

I did read something a month or so ago about how say £1m makes a noticeable difference to pace because of replacement parts and development generally. In a sport where the differences are in tenths of a second the difference is all the more important.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4369 on: Yesterday at 10:55:28 am »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 10:48:51 am
I did read something a month or so ago about how say £1m makes a noticeable difference to pace because of replacement parts and development generally. In a sport where the differences are in tenths of a second the difference is all the more important.
With how expensive everything is in F1, £1m will probably get you a few knee pads and a strip of carbon fibre.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4370 on: Yesterday at 11:28:29 am »
Spending caps.  The VAR of F1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4371 on: Yesterday at 11:34:08 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 10:55:28 am
With how expensive everything is in F1, £1m will probably get you a few knee pads and a strip of carbon fibre.

It'll employ you quite a few extra people though
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4372 on: Yesterday at 12:08:15 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 11:28:29 am
Spending caps.  The VAR of F1



More the FFP - as in, chocolate fireguard levels of effectiveness
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4373 on: Yesterday at 12:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 10:48:51 am
I did read something a month or so ago about how say £1m makes a noticeable difference to pace because of replacement parts and development generally. In a sport where the differences are in tenths of a second the difference is all the more important.
Lewis Hamilton reckons if they had another 300 grand to spend on a new floor Mercedes would have been a lot more competitive.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4374 on: Yesterday at 12:54:28 pm »
What does the cost cap actually include? Is it total spend? Or just certain aspects of the total spend?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4375 on: Yesterday at 03:01:16 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:34:08 am
It'll employ you quite a few extra people though

Yep, was going to make the same point. Would easily employ you 15+ people probably - which is a kick in the teeth to 40+ people Mercedes made redundant to fit in with the cost cap.

I don't get why a punishment needs to be negotiated either. Utterly bizarre.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4376 on: Yesterday at 03:06:05 pm »
BREAKING - Red Bull have been hit with a $7m (£6.07m) fine and a 10% reduction in permitted aerodynamic research for breaking Formula 1s budget cap.

F1s governing body the FIA said that Red Bull had overspent by £1.86m in 2021, when Max Verstappen won his first title.

Laughable really. None of that is going to impact them.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4377 on: Yesterday at 03:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:06:05 pm
BREAKING - Red Bull have been hit with a $7m (£6.07m) fine and a 10% reduction in permitted aerodynamic research for breaking Formula 1s budget cap.

F1s governing body the FIA said that Red Bull had overspent by £1.86m in 2021, when Max Verstappen won his first title.

Laughable really. None of that is going to impact them.
Pretty much as expected. Now we'll see what the other teams do, some may consider this a hit worth taking in future seasons. What's a 7mill fine to the big teams?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4378 on: Yesterday at 03:16:33 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 03:01:16 pm
Yep, was going to make the same point. Would easily employ you 15+ people probably - which is a kick in the teeth to 40+ people Mercedes made redundant to fit in with the cost cap.

I don't get why a punishment needs to be negotiated either. Utterly bizarre.

It seems all punishments in F1 are 'negotiable' and I also find that bizarre. Rules are rules and the cost cap was brought in for a very good reason.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4379 on: Yesterday at 03:16:56 pm »
Does the $7m fine come out of their budget next season?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4380 on: Yesterday at 03:18:16 pm »
If you're surprised you're pretty naive to be honest. F1 teams will bend more rules than the catholic church as Johnny Sac would say. And whoever's in charge Liberty or the Fia rarely have any balls when it comes to things like this.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4381 on: Yesterday at 03:18:47 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 03:15:45 pm
Pretty much as expected. Now we'll see what the other teams do, some may consider this a hit worth taking in future seasons. What's a 7mill fine to the big teams?
I think the key is this;

Quote
Red Bull Racing was found to be in breach, however, the Cost Cap Administration recognised that Red Bull Racing has acted cooperatively throughout the review process and has sought to provide additional information and evidence when requested in a timely manner, that this is the first year of the full application of the Financial Regulations and that there is no accusation or evidence that RBR has sought at any time to act in bad faith, dishonestly or in fraudulent manner, nor has it wilfully concealed any information from the Cost Cap Administration.

So if other teams exceed the cost-cap next season the FIA can say this is the second year of it and you should have known better.

Basically you're only allowed to cheat the cost-cap in the first season.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4382 on: Yesterday at 03:20:31 pm »
Bigger fine than I was expecting far bigger.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4383 on: Yesterday at 03:24:50 pm »
They'll be far more arsed about the reduction in aero time.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4384 on: Yesterday at 03:27:02 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:18:47 pm
I think the key is this;

So if other teams exceed the cost-cap next season the FIA can say this is the second year of it and you should have known better.

Basically you're only allowed to cheat the cost-cap in the first season.

:D

Quote
there is no accusation or evidence that RBR has sought at any time to act in bad faith, dishonestly or in fraudulent manner,

That statement itself is amazing since Whinger Spice has spent the last few weeks in the media foaming at the mere suggestion that his team exceeded the cost-cap and have since gone 'Well yeah of course we exceeded the cost-cap, its there in writing, how about a slap on the wrist?'.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4385 on: Yesterday at 03:28:01 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 03:16:56 pm
Does the $7m fine come out of their budget next season?

Pretty important question this given the dent it would put in their budget. Not clear from the ruling yet
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4386 on: Yesterday at 03:28:12 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 03:24:50 pm
They'll be far more arsed about the reduction in aero time.
They have got away with it really.

But wonder if it's 10% of overall time. Or 10% of their time. As they came 1st they only get 70% of the time the last placed team get.


EDIT: been confirmed 10% of what they get so 63% not 60%. So really only 7% reduction.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4387 on: Yesterday at 03:43:44 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 03:28:12 pm
They have got away with it really.

But wonder if it's 10% of overall time. Or 10% of their time. As they came 1st they only get 70% of the time the last placed team get.


EDIT: been confirmed 10% of what they get so 63% not 60%. So really only 7% reduction.
It was a gamble worth taking then for RBR, helped them with the last two championships and probably next year's for basically a little slap on the wrist.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4388 on: Yesterday at 03:51:03 pm »
I mean no-one really knows if it was particularly important in them winning the title or not, its just a pretty shitty way to demonstrate how important they consider the budget cap. But its hardly a surprise since we've seen numerous state owned teams in football breaking FFP rules and then being fined. There's absolutely no incentive for other teams not to do the same now and thus....it just falls to shit like FFP. Whereas an actual sporting penalty would.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4389 on: Yesterday at 05:18:45 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:51:03 pm
I mean no-one really knows if it was particularly important in them winning the title or not, its just a pretty shitty way to demonstrate how important they consider the budget cap. But its hardly a surprise since we've seen numerous state owned teams in football breaking FFP rules and then being fined. There's absolutely no incentive for other teams not to do the same now and thus....it just falls to shit like FFP. Whereas an actual sporting penalty would.
As someone above has said any advantage in a sport that deals in milliseconds, is important. It's the difference between developing an additional part or paying for salaries for engineers that can help solve issues. Toto said in an interview a while back that if the cost cap wasn't in play, Mercedes probably would have solved their issues because they would have been able to develop the car much quicker.

Hamilton has said if they could have fitted a new floor, that cost I think under 500k, Merc would have been a few hundredths faster last season. That could have been title winning.

Every advantage counts and the FIA basically doing very little about it shows how they apply punishments on basically a whim. I am almost certain if it was Alpine overspending by a couple of million, the punishment would have been worse.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4390 on: Yesterday at 06:35:31 pm »
Haven't Mercedes already said if Red Bull just get a fine, they'll just factor that into their budget, pay over the cap and pay a fine, to get that advantage.

So well done FIA may have just killed the budget cap
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4391 on: Yesterday at 08:34:28 pm »
What was the flex of Hamilton's rear wing again? 0.2mm?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4392 on: Yesterday at 10:35:36 pm »
Leclerc binning his Ferrari.


again.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4393 on: Today at 08:50:30 am »
One more reason on why I've stop watching F1 after over 40 years of seeing most races.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4394 on: Today at 10:39:15 am »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 10:48:51 am
I did read something a month or so ago about how say £1m makes a noticeable difference to pace because of replacement parts and development generally. In a sport where the differences are in tenths of a second the difference is all the more important.

They said its roughly 0.1 seconds per lap for each million so nearly 0.2 seconds that red bull benefited by.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4395 on: Today at 06:55:04 pm »
Mercedes are clearly faster in FP3

Blimey
