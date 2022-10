That Red Bull is the most dominant car since the Vettel days and then 2014 with Mercedes. The good thing then was it was Rosberg vs Hamilton for entertainment as the car was developed for both of them. It's clear as day that the Red Bull is developed around Max's driving style. Which is going to lead to some very boring races over the next couple years.



Not true. Look at the 2015 and 2016 Mercs. They won every race but three in 2015 and every race but two in 2016, often qualifying a second quicker than everybody else. Ferrari would have 6 wins this year without team fuck-ups and one from Charles putting it in the wall from a pretty much assured win. The Red Bull is currently the dominant car, I understand that, but it's not in the same league as many of the Merc cars in the Hybrid Era in terms of dominance. The stuff about who's driving style the respective teams cars was/is developed for is simply baseless speculation.