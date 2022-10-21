I find it so weird they are hiding the details from everyone. No doubt something being done behind the scenes. Reckon Redbull will get away with it in the end.



Not sure why people are still particularly talking about the 'cost cap breach'. Red Bull have cheated, we all know that, but the possible sanctions/penalties were known before the cost cap came into effect so I'm really not sure why people are getting excited thinking they're going to get points or championships deducted, or getting annoyed that they're not. Because as soon as it was confirmed it was a 'minor breach', it was never on the cards.