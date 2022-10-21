« previous next »
Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
October 21, 2022, 08:57:02 am
Quote from: clinical on October 17, 2022, 01:56:07 pm
I find it so weird they are hiding the details from everyone. No doubt something being done behind the scenes. Reckon Redbull will get away with it in the end.

Not sure why people are still particularly talking about the 'cost cap breach'. Red Bull have cheated, we all know that, but the possible sanctions/penalties were known before the cost cap came into effect so I'm really not sure why people are getting excited thinking they're going to get points or championships deducted, or getting annoyed that they're not. Because as soon as it was confirmed it was a 'minor breach', it was never on the cards.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
October 21, 2022, 08:58:15 am
I fully expect the FIA to announce there's been an agreement with Red Bull and it's a financial penalty but any minor breaches by any team moving forward will be dealt with severely. Rules do seems to get changed after it's benefited Red Bull.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
October 21, 2022, 08:19:08 pm
I've said this before and I'll say it again, giovinazzi is fucking crap.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 10:32:04 pm
Dietrich Mateschitz Has died

Bit of a shock that. Not sure if it means anything in F1 terms though?

The man must have been a genius to make millions of people buy that filth of his
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 10:34:12 pm
Didn't know that he'd been ill until about half and hour ago but there were a couple of news things at the start of the month.

Decisions regarding the team always seemed to be his so we'll see what happens in the future regarding the team.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 03:08:26 am
https://twitter.com/ChrisMedlandF1/status/1583859091457605632

If he gets super license then only question is who driving the other Haas seat.
