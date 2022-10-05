« previous next »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4120 on: October 5, 2022, 10:54:38 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October  5, 2022, 02:42:34 pm
That just isn't true. The racing has been far from rubbish this season and some of it was even for the lead of races which itself is a fucking rarity.

And F1 has always been bitchy.
He's a Hamilton fan, no wonder he isn't enjoying this season.

I've really enjoyed this season so far, and races like Silverstone have been excellent.

And since I started watching F1 in 1992, I've always find it to be quite a bitchy sport.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4121 on: October 6, 2022, 10:39:47 am »
Quote from: iamnant on October  5, 2022, 10:54:38 pm
He's a Hamilton fan, no wonder he isn't enjoying this season.

I've really enjoyed this season so far, and races like Silverstone have been excellent.

And since I started watching F1 in 1992, I've always find it to be quite a bitchy sport.

:)

Its just not been good. Verstappen has steamrolled it, quite often barely even matters if he starts on pole or about 8th, the only team capable of challenging him have consistently fucked it up, some of the better drivers have been in shit cars (relatively speaking). You've got Red Bull, big gap to Ferrari, big gap to Mercedes, and then the only really interesting fight has been for 4th place in the constructors between Alpine and McLaren (who everyone thought would do better and potentially would see Lando fighting for wins). Its been like a battle to be the least shittest team away from Red Bull, and its only interesting really to see how Ferrari manage to fuck it up.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4122 on: October 6, 2022, 12:43:06 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on October  6, 2022, 10:39:47 am
:)

Its just not been good. Verstappen has steamrolled it, quite often barely even matters if he starts on pole or about 8th, the only team capable of challenging him have consistently fucked it up, some of the better drivers have been in shit cars (relatively speaking). You've got Red Bull, big gap to Ferrari, big gap to Mercedes, and then the only really interesting fight has been for 4th place in the constructors between Alpine and McLaren (who everyone thought would do better and potentially would see Lando fighting for wins). Its been like a battle to be the least shittest team away from Red Bull, and its only interesting really to see how Ferrari manage to fuck it up.
You're looking at it from the perspective of a love Hamilton / hate Verstappen fan. Was it also poor when Lewis used to run away with it year after year?

As a neutral, I'm really enjoying it.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4123 on: October 6, 2022, 12:56:58 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on October  6, 2022, 12:43:06 pm
You're looking at it from the perspective of a love Hamilton / hate Verstappen fan. Was it also poor when Lewis used to run away with it year after year?

As a neutral, I'm really enjoying it.

Nah, I'm not :) I'm looking at it from a perspective of there's been quite a few rubbish races, there isn't a title race, there isn't a constructors race, there's only two constructors in any sort of race contention and the new rules haven't really improved anything.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4124 on: October 6, 2022, 01:06:05 pm »
other than the fact that both commentators and (more importantly) drivers have said that the new rules have made it easier to follow the car in front.

which was the entire point of them.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4125 on: October 6, 2022, 03:08:37 pm »
Statistics would seem to back that up too. Austrian Grand Prix had 53 overtakes this season, which was more than the two races at the same circuit in 2021 combined! (23 in the Styrian GP and 27 in the Austrian GP)

Hungarian GP had 19 overtakes in 2018, 31 overtakes in 2020 but 52 overtakes in 2022. There was only 16 in 2021 but it was a mixed conditions race so not representative.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4126 on: October 6, 2022, 05:23:54 pm »
I think on the whole the majority of the races have been interesting. What still gets me though is how one car can just be so much faster than every other car when there are one set of regulations. I get that there has always been a dominant car in all eras, usually to do with something deemed illegal once understood, but for the sport to grow and given the technology available these days you'd think this would be much harder to pull off.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4127 on: October 6, 2022, 05:49:31 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on October  6, 2022, 05:23:54 pm
I think on the whole the majority of the races have been interesting. What still gets me though is how one car can just be so much faster than every other car when there are one set of regulations. I get that there has always been a dominant car in all eras, usually to do with something deemed illegal once understood, but for the sport to grow and given the technology available these days you'd think this would be much harder to pull off.

in quite a few cases after a regulation change it's because there is only one adrian newey.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4128 on: October 6, 2022, 08:57:42 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October  6, 2022, 05:49:31 pm
in quite a few cases after a regulation change it's because there is only one adrian newey.

I think that's the point though. Maybe 20-30 years ago it would be much easier to hide the "secret sauce" but nowadays? Especially with the money flowing in and all the data now available that the other teams would be able to hire someone within a range of what Newey can do and make it just close enough to what he does to be competitive. Instead it's as if all the other constructors are playing with Legos while he uses the real thing.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4129 on: October 6, 2022, 08:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on October  6, 2022, 08:57:42 pm
I think that's the point though. Maybe 20-30 years ago it would be much easier to hide the "secret sauce" but nowadays? Especially with the money flowing in and all the data now available that the other teams would be able to hire someone within a range of what Newey can do and make it just close enough to what he does to be competitive. Instead it's as if all the other constructors are playing with Legos while he uses the real thing.

he's pretty much an actual genius to be fair and in F1 (and probably motorsport in general) they do say that the last little fractions of time that make all the difference are the hardest to find.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4130 on: October 6, 2022, 09:40:47 pm »
Sake, Sky

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4131 on: Yesterday at 08:55:38 am »
This Redbull Honda engine deal is a bit dodgy. They got the engine freeze as they were leaving, yet they never left.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4132 on: Yesterday at 09:11:58 am »
See Red Bull have also signed Nick De Vries from Mercedes.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4133 on: Yesterday at 10:48:29 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:11:58 am
See Red Bull have also signed Nick De Vries from Mercedes.

Is he in the Alpha next season then with Gasly going to Alpine? That would make that seem likely now.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4134 on: Yesterday at 05:42:33 pm »
Gasly to Alpine for 2023. Official announcement due this evening.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4135 on: Yesterday at 08:54:41 pm »
Binotto and Toto not at Suzuka?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4136 on: Yesterday at 09:02:07 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 08:54:41 pm
Binotto and Toto not at Suzuka?

couldn't be arsed I guess. pretty much everyone has had at least 1 race off this season other than main commentators like croft and obviously the drivers.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4137 on: Yesterday at 11:02:13 pm »
Did anybody watch FP2 where they talked to the guy in charge of Pirelli Motor sports in the booth.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4138 on: Today at 05:44:39 am »
Quote from: iamnant on October  6, 2022, 12:43:06 pm
You're looking at it from the perspective of a love Hamilton / hate Verstappen fan. Was it also poor when Lewis used to run away with it year after year?

As a neutral, I'm really enjoying it.

 I rarely agree with Lobo, to the point where I only see his comments when he's quoted.  ;D  But....I think that he's spot on with his points.  Whilst some of the racing has been good, there is absolutely no drama whatsoever at the top end, with Red Bull and Max simply running away with it. 

Would he (Lobo) feel the same if Lewis was the one running away with it?  No, probably not to the same extent.  That's completely normal though.  As a Vettel fan I didn't find the period where Seb was dominating at Red Bull boring, though pretty every non-Vettel found it tedious for the most part.  That said, I would not argue that the years where he was completely dominant were 'classic championships' either.  I don't support either Max or Lewis, but last year was still a far more exciting season, for the simple fact that there was a genuine championship battle throughout the whole season.  The genuinely meaningful on-track drama has been minimal this year.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4139 on: Today at 07:17:31 am »
Only q1 but good to see Alonso up there in P4
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4140 on: Today at 08:00:42 am »
Surely a penalty for Verstappen.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4141 on: Today at 08:03:32 am »
Crofty asking the big questions once more: "does it matter if it's malicious or not?".  Fucking idiot.  Good quali though.  Tomorrow should be interesting.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4142 on: Today at 08:04:42 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:00:42 am
Surely a penalty for Verstappen.
Possible. Confused why what happened there. there no reason for him to do that intentionally
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4143 on: Today at 08:05:42 am »
Good quali that. Thought Red Bull had it covered in S1 but both Ferrari's came out and smashed the first sector in that last run and now Ferrari with the lower downforce config were mighty in S2 all qualifying.

Just turns 16 and 17 the difference.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4144 on: Today at 08:08:02 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:04:42 am
Possible. Confused why what happened there. there no reason for him to do that intentionally
I think hes trying to spin his rear wheels to get some temperatures into the tyres and then loses the back end.

Theres a gentlemans agreement that you dont overtake on an outlap but intentionally or not, Verstappen forces Norris off the track.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4145 on: Today at 08:11:19 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:08:02 am
I think hes trying to spin his rear wheels to get some temperatures into the tyres and then loses the back end.

Theres a gentlemans agreement that you dont overtake on an outlap but intentionally or not, Verstappen forces Norris off the track.
Yea, Forcing Norris off the track was not safe. will be interesting to see what happens
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4146 on: Today at 09:11:42 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:04:42 am
Possible. Confused why what happened there. there no reason for him to do that intentionally

Given that Vettel got five places when they admitted he had no way to know Sainz was beginning a flying lap behind him in Austria's turn 1 back in 2018, I really don't know how to explain away spinning the rear wheels in front of somebody. Having said that, a Firstappen challenge at Suzuka is quite easy anyway. Both Ferraris will chew up their tyres within ten laps anyway while he could do a one-stop.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4147 on: Today at 09:42:55 am »
Official - Only a reprimand
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4148 on: Today at 10:40:11 am »
fair play to vettel for getting into Q3. really good effort that.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4149 on: Today at 10:43:31 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:42:55 am
Official - Only a reprimand
What a joke.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4150 on: Today at 10:49:52 am »
One rule for Crashtappen and one rule for the rest then. How refreshing is that? Not that I'm watching this weekend. Snoozing in bed is way more comfy than watching that in the morning.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4151 on: Today at 11:05:54 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:49:52 am
One rule for Crashtappen and one rule for the rest then. How refreshing is that? Not that I'm watching this weekend. Snoozing in bed is way more comfy than watching that in the morning.

Sadly its been the case for a long time that he gets preferential treatment. I wonder what him and Horner have on the FIA?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4152 on: Today at 11:11:54 am »
people commonly think that individuals/teams that they don't like get preferential treatment from officials and authorities.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4153 on: Today at 11:19:08 am »
Yeah come on guys its pretty laughable to suggest Red Bull and Verstappen have had some pretty preferential treatment, youre just all Hamilton fans obviously
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #4154 on: Today at 11:26:39 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:19:08 am
Yeah come on guys its pretty laughable to suggest Red Bull and Verstappen have had some pretty preferential treatment, youre just all Hamilton fans obviously

Not me. Im a Norris fan
