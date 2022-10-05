You're looking at it from the perspective of a love Hamilton / hate Verstappen fan. Was it also poor when Lewis used to run away with it year after year?



As a neutral, I'm really enjoying it.



I rarely agree with Lobo, to the point where I only see his comments when he's quoted.But....I think that he's spot on with his points. Whilst some of the racing has been good, there is absolutely no drama whatsoever at the top end, with Red Bull and Max simply running away with it.Would he (Lobo) feel the same if Lewis was the one running away with it? No, probably not to the same extent. That's completely normal though. As a Vettel fan I didn't find the period where Seb was dominating at Red Bull boring, though pretty every non-Vettel found it tedious for the most part. That said, I would not argue that the years where he was completely dominant were 'classic championships' either. I don't support either Max or Lewis, but last year was still a far more exciting season, for the simple fact that there was a genuine championship battle throughout the whole season. The genuinely meaningful on-track drama has been minimal this year.