Whilst I think standing restarts after a red tag are a bit naff, I would personally quite like to see a system in place so Safety Car finishes arent allowed. Theyre boring and frustrating and I can imagine it left a bad taste in the mouths of those who paid a lot of money for tickets yesterday.



I dont watch loads of other series and categories of racing but most of them have procedures in place so you dont end races trundling along behind the Safety Car.



A good idea to me would be to throw a red flag (which allows the heavy machinery to safely clear the incident) but then have a rolling SC restart. To me thats a fairer way of doing it rather than a standing start and you dont lose the laps which you otherwise would have done under the SC.