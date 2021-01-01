« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 92 93 94 95 96 [97] 98   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 124564 times)

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,880
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3840 on: Yesterday at 02:07:01 pm »
Verstappen up to 3rd by the second lap. Christ.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,611
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3841 on: Yesterday at 02:07:43 pm »
Lando's car didn't appear to start at all, he got completely bogged down.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,227
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3842 on: Yesterday at 02:17:54 pm »
sainz has made short work of the field.
Logged

Offline cormorant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,029
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3843 on: Yesterday at 02:23:22 pm »
Ballsy call from Ferrari to stick Le Clerc on the mediums. Desperation stakes really.
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,227
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3844 on: Yesterday at 02:25:15 pm »
croft pronoucing "grande" as if it's french is one of those stupid inconsequential things that irritates me.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,659
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3845 on: Yesterday at 02:34:14 pm »
Could be Hamilton vs Alonso again soon.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,611
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3846 on: Yesterday at 02:57:39 pm »
McLarens turn to bugger up the pit stop this weekend.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,227
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3847 on: Yesterday at 03:02:41 pm »
a sunday afternoon drive around a park for verstappen
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,659
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3848 on: Yesterday at 03:08:48 pm »
Perez surely speeding in the pitlane.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3849 on: Yesterday at 03:08:51 pm »
Bet they really pitted Perez so he takes the fastest lap from Leclerc.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,227
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3850 on: Yesterday at 03:10:15 pm »
retirements:

2 astons and the bloke who's moving to aston.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,659
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3851 on: Yesterday at 03:10:32 pm »
I dont understand why Ferrari didnt put Leclerc on hards when he pitted under the safety car.

They basically turned a one stop race into a two stop race.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:12:13 pm by Funky_Gibbons »
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,332
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3852 on: Yesterday at 03:11:44 pm »
De Vries finishing ahead of Latifi in the driver's championship whilst only taking part in one race would just be perfect ;D
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,880
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3853 on: Yesterday at 03:11:46 pm »
Danny Ric, poor lad.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,227
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3854 on: Yesterday at 03:12:20 pm »
big cheer for the safety car.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,686
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3855 on: Yesterday at 03:13:14 pm »
Oooh interesting now
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,050
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3856 on: Yesterday at 03:13:22 pm »
I didnt think the Mercedes could pass the Red Bull on the straights even if the Red Bull were on rims.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,050
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3857 on: Yesterday at 03:17:09 pm »
Ah looks like were finishing behind the safety car.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,227
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3858 on: Yesterday at 03:17:32 pm »
yeah looks like this race is over.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3859 on: Yesterday at 03:17:38 pm »
Where is the safety car?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,686
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3860 on: Yesterday at 03:19:18 pm »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline 50 Pence

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3861 on: Yesterday at 03:21:12 pm »
Bet Lewis wishes he had this race director for the season finale last season
Logged
I wish I'd be a bit more spontaneous. Sometimes I feel like going out, stealing a traffic cone, putting it on my head and saying, "Look at me, I'm a giant witch."

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,227
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3862 on: Yesterday at 03:21:22 pm »
insert comment about speedy italian organisation
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,050
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3863 on: Yesterday at 03:22:35 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 03:21:22 pm
insert comment about speedy italian organisation
No, I dont think thats fair..  because it took a while to work out that the McLaren was stuck in gear and couldnt be easily moved
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,659
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3864 on: Yesterday at 03:23:19 pm »
No way you should red flag the race just to improve the spectacle.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,227
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3865 on: Yesterday at 03:23:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:22:35 pm
No, I dont think thats fair..  because it took a while to work out that the McLaren was stuck in gear and couldnt be easily moved

the truth is far less amusing though.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3866 on: Yesterday at 03:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:23:19 pm
No way you should red flag the race just to improve the spectacle.

They followed the rules, makes a nice change.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,659
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3867 on: Yesterday at 03:26:26 pm »
Well done to De Vries.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,659
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3868 on: Yesterday at 03:28:12 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 03:26:03 pm
They followed the rules, makes a nice change.
Commentary kept talking about red flagging the race so we get a 7 lap shoot-out. Sounds contrived and artificial to me.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,659
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3869 on: Yesterday at 03:29:11 pm »
Latifi 21st in the driver standings......
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,433
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3870 on: Yesterday at 03:36:20 pm »
Important to stick by the rules!

Oy vey...3 weeks off will be a joy
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,227
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3871 on: Yesterday at 03:44:31 pm »
21st in a 20 person championship is good going. as is being 3rd in a 2 man team
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:48:12 pm by voodoo ray »
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,659
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3872 on: Yesterday at 04:20:49 pm »
De Vries called to see the stewards for driving erratically;

Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,686
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3873 on: Yesterday at 05:23:55 pm »
Good result for Ferrari in the battle for second
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Van Halen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3874 on: Today at 02:53:06 am »
Off topic - but for the handful of us that follow Indycar - congrats to Will Power on the championship today.
4 drivers had a shot at winning the trophy today so made for good tense finale on a crazy course.
Fantastic 2022.  Onwards to 2023.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:55:25 am by Van Halen »
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,659
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3875 on: Today at 03:18:44 am »
Will Power can do anything he wants if he puts his mind to it.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline RedInside

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3876 on: Today at 08:54:50 am »
Crofty has been terrible, he's whining all the time and just sounds so bitter, genuinly switching channels because of him. Anyway, De Vries did very well on his debut, curious to see if this performance lands him a seat
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,108
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3877 on: Today at 09:42:01 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:18:44 am
Will Power can do anything he wants if he puts his mind to it.

:lmao

Could be hard winning races though, if suddenly Max Speed joins a team...
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,390
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3878 on: Today at 10:15:21 am »
Quote from: RedInside on Today at 08:54:50 am
Crofty has been terrible, he's whining all the time and just sounds so bitter, genuinly switching channels because of him.

Constantly fluffs his lines, commentated through a full pit stop yesterday on one of the Mercs and had it completely wrong which one it was. With all the screens in front of him and driver trackers etc its very poor. I have no idea how Crofty and Will Buxton have careers in F1 mdeia. Baffling.
Logged

Online RobinHood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3879 on: Today at 01:01:14 pm »
Whilst I think standing restarts after a red tag are a bit naff, I would personally quite like to see a system in place so Safety Car finishes arent allowed. Theyre boring and frustrating and I can imagine it left a bad taste in the mouths  of those who paid a lot of money for tickets yesterday.

I dont watch loads of other series and categories of racing but most of them have procedures in place so you dont end races trundling along behind the Safety Car.

A good idea to me would be to throw a red flag (which allows the heavy machinery to safely clear the incident) but then have a rolling SC restart. To me thats a fairer way of doing it rather than a standing start and you dont lose the laps which you otherwise would have done under the SC.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 92 93 94 95 96 [97] 98   Go Up
« previous next »
 