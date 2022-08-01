« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 111658 times)

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,429
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3400 on: August 1, 2022, 05:39:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August  1, 2022, 05:28:00 pm
These graphs show us nothing of any use at this scale. Its who is quicker at the crunch moments, who makes better decisions under pressure

Once you get to the front you can (to an extent) control the pace of the race.

Yeah, because lap times across the entire race are definitely not an accurate indicator of pace.  Jesus wept.  ::)
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,370
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3401 on: August 1, 2022, 05:44:24 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on August  1, 2022, 05:38:09 pm
Were the poor outlaps due to traffic or something like struggling to get the tyres up to temp?  I honestly wasn't paying enough attention to Perez to know.

I wondered this. He seemed to only be a couple of seconds behind before the pit stops but then seemed to be about 12 off despite a good stop.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3402 on: August 1, 2022, 05:53:55 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on August  1, 2022, 05:38:09 pm
Were the poor outlaps due to traffic or something like struggling to get the tyres up to temp?  I honestly wasn't paying enough attention to Perez to know.

Not sure I'd have to watch it back. I think Perez takes it easier on his outlaps. Max first stop in lap is 1.27.314 Vs 1.28.030.  Out lap is 1.40.172 Vs 1.43.097

Similar story for the second stops. Unless they dropped him in traffic twice, which is possible.

https://twitter.com/FormulaStats_/status/1553790305643757568?t=4iquxnmyDMzHWFtJ4WFxJA&s=19

Breakdown of average race pace from Hungary with outliers removed such as pits and traffic. Was close between all 3 teams.

« Last Edit: August 1, 2022, 05:56:32 pm by naYoRHa2b »
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,803
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3403 on: August 1, 2022, 07:44:03 pm »
One thing is for certain Darren - don't try and convince Lobo with data or try and explain telemetry, ERS modes, tyre wear, ICE horsepower, fuel saving or anything else. For Lobo six things are always true:

Hamilton fastest every session. If team mates goes faster it's because of a timing glitch!
Verstappen second fastest but is evil and crashes into Hamilton everytime he sees him. Copse was 100 % Verstappen's fault and Sir Lewis did nothing wrong because he would never make an honest mistake. Not even a race incident - well except that it might have been because Verstappen is a racist according to Lobo ;D
Leclerc slowest driver on the grid. Ok Sainz is an F3 driver because he loses to Leclerc then.
Ferrari have a five second faster car per lap than Mercedes but Hamilton makes the difference every lap!
Hamilton scored six underdog titles against superior cars at Mercedes.
Hamilton actually won eight world championships and one day will get the 2021 title back once Masi is handcuffed and the FIA headquarters raided. Trust the plan!

He works backwards from these conclusions.

Remember when he claimed that it would be physically impossible for Hamilton to lose a race unless someone else had the way superior car last year after Verstappen won at Zandvoort? No convincing to be done with him I'm afraid :D Everyone knows I rate Lobo as a funny madlad but when it comes to F1 he's a bit out there sometimes.

Like I said though, RAWK wouldn't be the same without him and he's even deeply worried about my health which I find heartwarming :)
« Last Edit: August 1, 2022, 09:19:53 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,618
  • Truthiness
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3404 on: August 2, 2022, 01:15:23 pm »
@natesaundersF1
Remarkable situation at Alpine. Team only discovered the Fernando Alonso news through Aston Martin's press release on Monday. Now appears Alonso is on a boat out in the Greek islands somewhere ignoring Otmar Szafnauer's calls

 :D
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,349
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3405 on: August 2, 2022, 01:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on August  2, 2022, 01:15:23 pm
@natesaundersF1
Remarkable situation at Alpine. Team only discovered the Fernando Alonso news through Aston Martin's press release on Monday. Now appears Alonso is on a boat out in the Greek islands somewhere ignoring Otmar Szafnauer's calls

 :D

Lets be honest, we know what Alonso is like. He leaves a trail of destruction pretty much everywhere he goes and Alpine will be no different, and makes spectacularly bad career decisions.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3406 on: August 2, 2022, 02:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on August  1, 2022, 07:44:03 pm
One thing is for certain Darren - don't try and convince Lobo with data or try and explain telemetry, ERS modes, tyre wear, ICE horsepower, fuel saving or anything else. For Lobo six things are always true:

Hamilton fastest every session. If team mates goes faster it's because of a timing glitch!
Verstappen second fastest but is evil and crashes into Hamilton everytime he sees him. Copse was 100 % Verstappen's fault and Sir Lewis did nothing wrong because he would never make an honest mistake. Not even a race incident - well except that it might have been because Verstappen is a racist according to Lobo ;D
Leclerc slowest driver on the grid. Ok Sainz is an F3 driver because he loses to Leclerc then.
Ferrari have a five second faster car per lap than Mercedes but Hamilton makes the difference every lap!
Hamilton scored six underdog titles against superior cars at Mercedes.
Hamilton actually won eight world championships and one day will get the 2021 title back once Masi is handcuffed and the FIA headquarters raided. Trust the plan!

He works backwards from these conclusions.

Remember when he claimed that it would be physically impossible for Hamilton to lose a race unless someone else had the way superior car last year after Verstappen won at Zandvoort? No convincing to be done with him I'm afraid :D Everyone knows I rate Lobo as a funny madlad but when it comes to F1 he's a bit out there sometimes.

Like I said though, RAWK wouldn't be the same without him and he's even deeply worried about my health which I find heartwarming :)

Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,689
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3407 on: August 2, 2022, 02:19:07 pm »
Who knew a Hamilton fanboy saying Max Verstappen was clearly the fastest driver in a race would cause such consternation amongst Ferrari fans :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,803
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3408 on: August 2, 2022, 02:23:51 pm »
Happiness all round :D Except in Alpine of course. This is Alonso somewhere in Brazil Greece ignoring Otmar's phone calls:

Logged
Linudden.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,618
  • Truthiness
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3409 on: August 2, 2022, 04:45:15 pm »
Big news. Lewis Hamilton on the move.


He's joining the... Denver Broncos?



Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,803
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3410 on: August 2, 2022, 05:22:58 pm »
Might lead to Lobo wreaking havoc in the NFL thread next :D

Joking aside, I don't think Hamilton can afford much more than 1-2 % of an NFL club. That market is crazy.
« Last Edit: August 2, 2022, 05:25:42 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,689
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3411 on: August 2, 2022, 05:25:44 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on August  2, 2022, 05:22:58 pm
Might lead to Lobo wreaking havoc in the NFL thread next :D

Colorados historically pretty republican so were both gonna be conflicted, me with my pro-Hamilton, pro-choice, anti-racism stance and you with an um.alternative viewpoint :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,803
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3412 on: August 2, 2022, 05:26:37 pm »
Denver is as liberal as it gets and Colorado is a blue state? :wave

Look, my main issue with the Broncos is that they have a horse recording going iiiiiihhiiii everytime they score a touchdown. Embarrassing! Given that I closely follow a league where 80 % of players are black your insinuations are very wide of the mark and beyond the pale either way.
« Last Edit: August 2, 2022, 05:36:24 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,031
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3413 on: August 2, 2022, 05:45:45 pm »
it probably means about as much as that lebron james being part of lfc ownership. i.e. largely fuck all.

I think hamilton has spent winters skiing and whatever in colorado before too. probably still does.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,031
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3414 on: August 2, 2022, 05:52:55 pm »
piastri in for 2023. so no shock there.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3415 on: August 2, 2022, 07:09:13 pm »
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,823
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3416 on: August 2, 2022, 07:14:10 pm »
Well, well...

 
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,370
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3417 on: August 2, 2022, 07:15:47 pm »
Wow!
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,071
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3418 on: August 2, 2022, 07:18:41 pm »
I was going to say, I thought McLaren were in talks with him so the Alonso move had stuffed McLaren as well as Aston Martin but it looks like AM dont have a clue what any of their drivers are doing.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,323
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3419 on: August 2, 2022, 07:32:55 pm »
Going to be hard not to mix him up with Oscar Pistorious at first
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,031
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3420 on: August 2, 2022, 07:36:14 pm »
what a complete farce
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,374
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3421 on: August 2, 2022, 07:57:55 pm »
Hmm, maybe I can drive for Alpine next year? :)
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,803
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3422 on: August 2, 2022, 08:23:17 pm »
McLaren are some nasty fuckers lately  :hally

That being said, Piastri is just being silly here. Alpine have an easier team mate and a #1 spot to claim. Good engine and a chance to develop. Lando is a beast who is very likely to outdo him for the first couple of years. Then who knows whether a team as illoyal to their drivers will keep Piastri on?
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,370
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3423 on: August 2, 2022, 08:29:11 pm »
Piastris record is something else though if I remember correctly. Lad was born to race cars. Think hes going to be a success but yeah it may take a couple of years at the top level.
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,803
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3424 on: August 2, 2022, 08:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August  2, 2022, 07:57:55 pm
Hmm, maybe I can drive for Alpine next year? :)

I'd take the job if they brought the sky blue and gold Renault livery back ;D

Quote from: Graeme on August  2, 2022, 08:29:11 pm
Piastris record is something else though if I remember correctly. Lad was born to race cars. Think hes going to be a success but yeah it may take a couple of years at the top level.

Not enough testing these days you know. Even Norris took a year to settle down at first and was well off Sainz in 2019. Now he's a top-five driver who knows exactly how to handle nervous McLaren cars. Going to be a proper baptism of fire if Piastri takes that job on. Not to mention a showing of poor attitude with this. Alpine have given him so much and then he dunks on them like this. The big teams will be wary of that personality trait moving forward. Especially corporate teams like Mercedes and Ferrari will take very keen notes. Note how the big dragons have surgically stayed away from Alonso for so many years now. All three of them have had so many chances to put him in their cars ever since 2017 but have flat-out refused. Alonso has gotten rejected for: Bottas, Räikkönen, Gasly, Albon, Pérez and Sainz - six drivers with vastly inferior abilities at the time these were considered. Leclerc and Russell were really the only legitimate signings above him. Piastri could easily get the same reputation without the top driver CV.

So, to sum up. The smartest thing for Piastri would've been to sign a long-term contract with Alpine to try and be their lead driver. Make them his team. Use that as a potential shop window for a move to a bigger team. Instead he's burned the bridge behind him to move from team #5 to team #4 to be their backup driver. Baffles me.
« Last Edit: August 2, 2022, 09:21:34 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,031
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3425 on: August 2, 2022, 08:38:22 pm »
many "ifs"

if he doesn't already actually have a seat signed up for next year that's a daft comment today.
if he does have a seat already signed up where is it and should ricciardo be on the phone to his boss?
if it is mclaren what are they planning to do with these 700 drivers they'll now have on their books?


the winner in all this? potentially gasly.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,823
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3426 on: August 2, 2022, 09:01:59 pm »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,071
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3427 on: August 3, 2022, 09:23:37 am »
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3428 on: August 3, 2022, 09:59:23 am »
Cant say Ive ever thought of McLaren as being disloyal, theyve given Ricciardo far too long to prove himself given the salary he must be on. Think its a good move for Piastri and McLaren, great driver lineup and a chance for Piastri to race at a big team even if they cant compete at the very top these days. Alpine cant compete at the very top either.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,803
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3429 on: August 3, 2022, 12:41:23 pm »
Quote from: sminp on August  3, 2022, 09:59:23 am
Cant say Ive ever thought of McLaren as being disloyal, theyve given Ricciardo far too long to prove himself given the salary he must be on. Think its a good move for Piastri and McLaren, great driver lineup and a chance for Piastri to race at a big team even if they cant compete at the very top these days. Alpine cant compete at the very top either.

Ricciardo took them their first win in nine years actually on merit since Mercedes and Red Bull messed up and has a three-year contract. They've constantly been trying to get rid of him even though he has this contract and wants to stay. Meanwhile they've signed seemingly a third of the IndyCar grid hanging his spot as a carrot. I think Zak has lost the plot completely.

If anything this is sign that they don't have as high confidence in Norris as they communicate to the outside world given that they think something is so wrong with someone being beaten by him that they go into brain tilt mode trying to replace that driver.

It's not as messy as the 2009 Ferrari situation where Alonso, Massa, Räikkönen and Schumacher all wanted two spots for the 2010 season in that car but it's not far off. Only difference is that McLaren aren't having a hall of fame-cast vying for that seat, rather untried rookies all round.
« Last Edit: August 3, 2022, 12:51:11 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,689
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3430 on: August 3, 2022, 02:11:37 pm »
Since getting them their first win, Danny Ric has had 21 races and earned 48 points. Lando has got 103 in the same time. Finished outside the points three times compared to 14 for Danny Ric. I reckon he's the funniest, most popular guy on the grid but its laughable (as per) to make out like McLaren are being nasty by looking at replacing him. Bottas has got two points less this season than Ricciardo has since he got that race win. He's fallen off a cliff.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,803
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3431 on: August 3, 2022, 02:18:40 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on August  3, 2022, 02:11:37 pm
Since getting them their first win, Danny Ric has had 21 races and earned 48 points. Lando has got 103 in the same time. Finished outside the points three times compared to 14 for Danny Ric. I reckon he's the funniest, most popular guy on the grid but its laughable (as per) to make out like McLaren are being nasty by looking at replacing him. Bottas has got two points less this season than Ricciardo has since he got that race win. He's fallen off a cliff.

:) Much love!

Look, he has a contract and they should be careful what they wish for. An inexperienced replacement could be even worse.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,689
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3432 on: August 3, 2022, 02:23:39 pm »
So what if he has a contract, that's not how F1 moves. If someone's underperforming to that extent he's going to be under understandable pressure. They're fifth in the drivers championship and its constantly Lando taking it to the Alpines, there's a pretty big gap from what I understand in terms of prize money between finishing 4th and 5th so I imagine they're not happy to just go 'Well fuck it, it doesn't really matter if he's driving like shit. Its only 4th'.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3433 on: August 3, 2022, 05:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on August  3, 2022, 02:18:40 pm
:) Much love!

Look, he has a contract and they should be careful what they wish for. An inexperienced replacement could be even worse.

Having a contract doesnt mean you cant be sacked for performing terribly. If Piastri ends up being just as shit then McLaren will have at least saved themselves a large chunk of money for the same return.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,803
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3434 on: August 3, 2022, 05:27:03 pm »
The issue is that Ricciardo reportedly hasn't fallen foul of any performance clauses. Which means they'll have to pay him about 20 million dollars to do nothing in 2023 and now probably pay a big settlement to Alpine to land Piastri on top of that. If Alpine would take Ricciardo they might be able to write off that expense but that's a gamble on its own.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline cormorant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,005
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3435 on: August 3, 2022, 06:40:00 pm »
The issue is that Ricciardo has massively underperformed recently.

At the end of the day, they only have 2 seats and if one them is wasted...then there you go. What I find baffling about Ricciardo is his inability to adapt his driving style to that car considering his talent. He comes across as a great guy and is outstanding from a PR perspective but ultimately he's just not delivering points. If they find it's worth doing from a financial point of view, they'll do it (within reason). Also agree with others that McLaren is a better option for Piastri than Alpine from a career point of view. Alpine have got a horizontal to mildly positive trajectory over the next few seasons and whilst Ocon is good, beating him as a teammate wouldn't be that remarkable, unless he absolutely destroyed him. Better to go toe-to-toe with Norris, try to learn from him at the same time and try to beat him. If he does that, it'll put him in a much better position in my opinion to make the jump to one of the bigger teams.
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,323
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3436 on: Today at 02:32:31 am »
Well it seems hes been told that they want to get rid of him for Piastri

https://www.espn.co.uk/f1/story/_/id/34350914/daniel-ricciardo-told-oscar-piastri-replace-mclaren-source
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Up
« previous next »
 