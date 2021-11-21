One thing is for certain Darren - don't try and convince Lobo with data or try and explain telemetry, ERS modes, tyre wear, ICE horsepower, fuel saving or anything else. For Lobo six things are always true:Hamilton fastest every session. If team mates goes faster it's because of a timing glitch!Verstappen second fastest but is evil and crashes into Hamilton everytime he sees him. Copse was 100 % Verstappen's fault and Sir Lewis did nothing wrong because he would never make an honest mistake. Not even a race incident - well except that it might have been because Verstappen is a racist according to LoboLeclerc slowest driver on the grid. Ok Sainz is an F3 driver because he loses to Leclerc then.Ferrari have a five second faster car per lap than Mercedes but Hamilton makes the difference every lap!Hamilton scored six underdog titles against superior cars at Mercedes.Hamilton actually won eight world championships and one day will get the 2021 title back once Masi is handcuffed and the FIA headquarters raided. Trust the plan!He works backwards from these conclusions.Remember when he claimed that it would be physically impossible for Hamilton to lose a race unless someone else had the way superior car last year after Verstappen won at Zandvoort? No convincing to be done with him I'm afraidEveryone knows I rate Lobo as a funny madlad but when it comes to F1 he's a bit out there sometimes.Like I said though, RAWK wouldn't be the same without him and he's even deeply worried about my health which I find heartwarming