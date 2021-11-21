« previous next »
Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #3400 on: Yesterday at 05:39:32 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:28:00 pm
These graphs show us nothing of any use at this scale. Its who is quicker at the crunch moments, who makes better decisions under pressure

Once you get to the front you can (to an extent) control the pace of the race.

Yeah, because lap times across the entire race are definitely not an accurate indicator of pace.  Jesus wept.  ::)
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3401 on: Yesterday at 05:44:24 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 05:38:09 pm
Were the poor outlaps due to traffic or something like struggling to get the tyres up to temp?  I honestly wasn't paying enough attention to Perez to know.

I wondered this. He seemed to only be a couple of seconds behind before the pit stops but then seemed to be about 12 off despite a good stop.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3402 on: Yesterday at 05:53:55 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 05:38:09 pm
Were the poor outlaps due to traffic or something like struggling to get the tyres up to temp?  I honestly wasn't paying enough attention to Perez to know.

Not sure I'd have to watch it back. I think Perez takes it easier on his outlaps. Max first stop in lap is 1.27.314 Vs 1.28.030.  Out lap is 1.40.172 Vs 1.43.097

Similar story for the second stops. Unless they dropped him in traffic twice, which is possible.

https://twitter.com/FormulaStats_/status/1553790305643757568?t=4iquxnmyDMzHWFtJ4WFxJA&s=19

Breakdown of average race pace from Hungary with outliers removed such as pits and traffic. Was close between all 3 teams.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:56:32 pm by naYoRHa2b »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3403 on: Yesterday at 07:44:03 pm »
One thing is for certain Darren - don't try and convince Lobo with data or try and explain telemetry, ERS modes, tyre wear, ICE horsepower, fuel saving or anything else. For Lobo six things are always true:

Hamilton fastest every session. If team mates goes faster it's because of a timing glitch!
Verstappen second fastest but is evil and crashes into Hamilton everytime he sees him. Copse was 100 % Verstappen's fault and Sir Lewis did nothing wrong because he would never make an honest mistake. Not even a race incident - well except that it might have been because Verstappen is a racist according to Lobo ;D
Leclerc slowest driver on the grid. Ok Sainz is an F3 driver because he loses to Leclerc then.
Ferrari have a five second faster car per lap than Mercedes but Hamilton makes the difference every lap!
Hamilton scored six underdog titles against superior cars at Mercedes.
Hamilton actually won eight world championships and one day will get the 2021 title back once Masi is handcuffed and the FIA headquarters raided. Trust the plan!

He works backwards from these conclusions.

Remember when he claimed that it would be physically impossible for Hamilton to lose a race unless someone else had the way superior car last year after Verstappen won at Zandvoort? No convincing to be done with him I'm afraid :D Everyone knows I rate Lobo as a funny madlad but when it comes to F1 he's a bit out there sometimes.

Like I said though, RAWK wouldn't be the same without him and he's even deeply worried about my health which I find heartwarming :)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:19:53 pm by Linudden »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3404 on: Today at 01:15:23 pm »
@natesaundersF1
Remarkable situation at Alpine. Team only discovered the Fernando Alonso news through Aston Martin's press release on Monday. Now appears Alonso is on a boat out in the Greek islands somewhere ignoring Otmar Szafnauer's calls

 :D
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3405 on: Today at 01:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:15:23 pm
@natesaundersF1
Remarkable situation at Alpine. Team only discovered the Fernando Alonso news through Aston Martin's press release on Monday. Now appears Alonso is on a boat out in the Greek islands somewhere ignoring Otmar Szafnauer's calls

 :D

Lets be honest, we know what Alonso is like. He leaves a trail of destruction pretty much everywhere he goes and Alpine will be no different, and makes spectacularly bad career decisions.
