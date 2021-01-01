« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 105048 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,277
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3200 on: Today at 04:38:23 pm »
Mercedes have as many podiums as Ferrari.

Ferrari just arent good enough, and they dont have a top driver
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,454
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3201 on: Today at 04:44:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:38:23 pm
Mercedes have as many podiums as Ferrari.

Ferrari just arent good enough, and they dont have a top driver
Totally agree with the last sentence. Put a Hamilton or Verstappen clone in that car and there wouldnt be the same gap. 

Both Ferrari driver make far too many mistakes.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3202 on: Today at 04:45:49 pm »
Ferrari are baffling. Mercedes so slow at pitstops. And redbull pretty much faultless most weeks.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,426
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3203 on: Today at 04:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:44:23 pm
Totally agree with the last sentence. Put a Hamilton or Verstappen clone in that car and there wouldnt be the same gap. 

Both Ferrari driver make far too many mistakes.

Russell 27 and Hamilton 43 points respectively behind Leclerc, thats crazy considering how much better the Ferrari is.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3204 on: Today at 04:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:44:23 pm
Totally agree with the last sentence. Put a Hamilton or Verstappen clone in that car and there wouldnt be the same gap. 

Both Ferrari driver make far too many mistakes.

I think Leclerc will become that good. But he's just missing that experience in fighting for a title. Hamilton last season taught Max a lot I think.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,277
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3205 on: Today at 04:51:29 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:46:52 pm
I think Leclerc will become that good. But he's just missing that experience in fighting for a title. Hamilton last season taught Max a lot I think.
Hes got plenty of experience at a big team now though . He might become more consistent, sure. But hes never going to be the level of a Hamilton or a Max.   
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,454
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3206 on: Today at 04:53:25 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:46:52 pm
I think Leclerc will become that good. But he's just missing that experience in fighting for a title. Hamilton last season taught Max a lot I think.

Maybe but theres no guarantee. Hes been making mistakes for a while now, going right back to his DNF at Baku.

Hes a good driver over one lap but consistently over a race.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:55:45 pm by Funky_Gibbons »
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,426
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3207 on: Today at 04:53:53 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:46:52 pm
I think Leclerc will become that good. But he's just missing that experience in fighting for a title. Hamilton last season taught Max a lot I think.

Hmmm

I mean I know its a favourite topic in this thread, but he had the best car by a fair distance for most of last season but got involved in battles he didnt need to and ended up needing to literally be gifted it by someone who has since been run out of the sport entirely because of it. If hes learnt anything its how not to go about battling for a title. Thats not Leclerc, hes not crashing into other drivers hes just making poor mistakes.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,454
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3208 on: Today at 04:57:52 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:46:08 pm
Russell 27 and Hamilton 43 points respectively behind Leclerc, thats crazy considering how much better the Ferrari is.
This has been a season about three years in the making for Ferrari and theyve blown it. Whats worrying for them is its unlikely Mercedes will be this poor next season.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3209 on: Today at 05:06:29 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:53:53 pm
Hmmm

I mean I know its a favourite topic in this thread, but he had the best car by a fair distance for most of last season but got involved in battles he didnt need to and ended up needing to literally be gifted it by someone who has since been run out of the sport entirely because of it. If hes learnt anything its how not to go about battling for a title. Thats not Leclerc, hes not crashing into other drivers hes just making poor mistakes.

He seems to be being a little more fair this year. Maybe and most likely he thought the only way to beat Hamilton was to play dirty. It required that and luck in the end. But when he was racing Leclerc early on I was thinking last season I'm in no doubt he'd have taken a massive lunge up the inside and taken them both out.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,983
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3210 on: Today at 05:14:39 pm »
Young upstarts will often be aggressive when trying to prove themselves to and take down the reigning king. Seen enough Attenborough to know that.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,277
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3211 on: Today at 05:43:16 pm »
Oh, and Perez was rubbish too. Threw  away third place
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,454
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3212 on: Today at 05:44:27 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:06:29 pm
He seems to be being a little more fair this year. Maybe and most likely he thought the only way to beat Hamilton was to play dirty. It required that and luck in the end. But when he was racing Leclerc early on I was thinking last season I'm in no doubt he'd have taken a massive lunge up the inside and taken them both out.
Yeah I think its more likely he doesnt need to be dirty with Leclerc because a) hes the better driver and b) Ferrari/Leclerc are likely to screw the race up.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:53:28 pm by Funky_Gibbons »
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3213 on: Today at 06:01:55 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:46:08 pm
Russell 27 and Hamilton 43 points respectively behind Leclerc, thats crazy considering how much better the Ferrari is.
At this point It wont shock me of Russell and or Hamilton either end up 2nd in driver standing or contender the title(the former more likely)
Logged

Offline RobinHood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3214 on: Today at 08:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:53:25 pm

Maybe but theres no guarantee. Hes been making mistakes for a while now, going right back to his DNF at Baku.

Hes a good driver over one lap but consistently over a race.

I'll personally cut Leclerc a bit of slack, as he's still only in his 4th season of F1 and has been thrust into the number one driver of the most famous team/brand in motorsport, the expectation and pressure must be enormous and some of the modern greats in recent years (Alonso and Vettel) all ended up losing faith with the team. We're not privy to what goes on behind the scenes but from the outside it doesn't look nearly as well run an outfit as Merc or Red Bull - and those mechanical DNF's probably heaped the pressure on today too.

Hopefully they'll bounce back but at this rate the seasons turning into a bit of a damp squib with the lead Verstappen has.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,303
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3215 on: Today at 08:25:32 pm »
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,454
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3216 on: Today at 09:34:14 pm »
Quote from: RobinHood on Today at 08:15:53 pm
I'll personally cut Leclerc a bit of slack, as he's still only in his 4th season of F1 and has been thrust into the number one driver of the most famous team/brand in motorsport, the expectation and pressure must be enormous and some of the modern greats in recent years (Alonso and Vettel) all ended up losing faith with the team. We're not privy to what goes on behind the scenes but from the outside it doesn't look nearly as well run an outfit as Merc or Red Bull - and those mechanical DNF's probably heaped the pressure on today too.

Hopefully they'll bounce back but at this rate the seasons turning into a bit of a damp squib with the lead Verstappen has.
Isn't that a bit of a worry though, experienced World Champions like Alonso and Vettel have gone to Ferrari and struggled to live up to the expectations yet for some reason Leclerc will somehow succeed where they failed?

Three years ago he crashed in Baku and said 'I'm stupid', roll on to this race and it's "If I keep doing those mistakes then it is pointless to be performing at a very high level" you simply cannot afford to keep DNFing if you want to be World Champion.

He looks extremely fast over a single lap but he keeps making too many errors over a race distance, he even said so himself. Hes the same age as Verstappen yet looks far away from that level. 


 

Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,983
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3217 on: Today at 09:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:34:14 pm
Isn't that a bit of a worry though, experienced World Champions like Alonso and Vettel have gone to Ferrari and struggled to live up to the expectations yet for some reason Leclerc will somehow succeed where they failed?
 


well somebody will at some point.

Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,454
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3218 on: Today at 09:45:11 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:38:41 pm
well somebody will at some point.
Argh so we're at the 'law of averages' point.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,983
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3219 on: Today at 09:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:45:11 pm
Argh so we're at the 'law of averages' point.

Not really, but by your argument nobody else should bother going to Ferrari and they might as well quit the sport.

Or hire Hamilton I guess.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,426
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3220 on: Today at 09:57:56 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:38:41 pm
well somebody will at some point.

The United paradox
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,454
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3221 on: Today at 10:08:49 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:50:06 pm
Not really, but by your argument nobody else should bother going to Ferrari and they might as well quit the sport.

Or hire Hamilton I guess.
My argument is maybe Leclerc isn't consistent/good enough. Theres a lot of misplaced belief that hes the chosen one to heroically lead Ferrari to that all important championship but for me he makes too many mistakes.

I know youre joking about Hamilton but thats the kind of person Ferrari should have been aiming for, or even Alonso.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,983
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3222 on: Today at 10:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:08:49 pm
My argument is maybe Leclerc isn't consistent/good enough. Theres a lot of misplaced belief that hes the chosen one to heroically lead Ferrari to that all important championship but for me he makes too many mistakes.

I know youre joking about Hamilton but thats the kind of person Ferrari should have been aiming for, or even Alonso.


it was said half in jest but if 2 blokes who have won 6 world championships between them aren't good enough then who is?

they believe in leclerc and he is still pretty young. I know f1 in recent years does seem to have gone all "if you're not great by 20 then fuck off" but sometimes things aren't that simple.
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,561
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #3223 on: Today at 11:24:28 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:06:29 pm
He seems to be being a little more fair this year. Maybe and most likely he thought the only way to beat Hamilton was to play dirty. It required that and luck in the end. But when he was racing Leclerc early on I was thinking last season I'm in no doubt he'd have taken a massive lunge up the inside and taken them both out.
I think you spelt Hamilton being blatently fucked over wrong  ;)
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Up
« previous next »
 