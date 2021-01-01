I'll personally cut Leclerc a bit of slack, as he's still only in his 4th season of F1 and has been thrust into the number one driver of the most famous team/brand in motorsport, the expectation and pressure must be enormous and some of the modern greats in recent years (Alonso and Vettel) all ended up losing faith with the team. We're not privy to what goes on behind the scenes but from the outside it doesn't look nearly as well run an outfit as Merc or Red Bull - and those mechanical DNF's probably heaped the pressure on today too.



Hopefully they'll bounce back but at this rate the seasons turning into a bit of a damp squib with the lead Verstappen has.



Isn't that a bit of a worry though, experienced World Champions like Alonso and Vettel have gone to Ferrari and struggled to live up to the expectations yet for some reason Leclerc will somehow succeed where they failed?Three years ago he crashed in Baku and said 'I'm stupid', roll on to this race and it's "If I keep doing those mistakes then it is pointless to be performing at a very high level" you simply cannot afford to keep DNFing if you want to be World Champion.He looks extremely fast over a single lap but he keeps making too many errors over a race distance, he even said so himself. Hes the same age as Verstappen yet looks far away from that level.