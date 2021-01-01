« previous next »
bradders1011

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2960 on: Today at 02:21:03 pm
Car looking to be coming to Hamilton.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2961 on: Today at 02:22:43 pm
Great move by Lewis.
bradders1011

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2962 on: Today at 02:24:50 pm
Even against the Haases that Merc looks like it's got a sail on it.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2963 on: Today at 02:28:57 pm
Do they think Verstappen is going to the end with those hards?
cormorant

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2964 on: Today at 02:29:18 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 02:24:50 pm
Even against the Haases that Merc looks like it's got a sail on it.

Old spec rear wings on the Mercs after their accidents in qualifying (if you weren't aware already).
Studgotelli

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2965 on: Today at 02:30:24 pm
Ferrari strike again smh snatching defeat from the jaws of victory
bradders1011

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2966 on: Today at 02:30:55 pm
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 02:29:18 pm
Old spec rear wings on the Mercs after their accidents in qualifying (if you weren't aware already).

I wasn't, makes sense though, ta.
gazzalfc

Reply #2967 on: Today at 02:31:05 pm
Some nice racing between 6th and 10th
gazzalfc

Reply #2968 on: Today at 02:32:17 pm
Very tasty racing
DelTrotter

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2969 on: Today at 02:32:21 pm
The middle lot is chaos, great stuff
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2970 on: Today at 02:32:35 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:30:24 pm
Ferrari strike again smh snatching defeat from the jaws of victory
They look in a great position.
Studgotelli

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2971 on: Today at 02:34:26 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:32:35 pm
They look in a great position.

Max will stop again and will be attacking Leclerc on old tyres at the end tbf but guess theyll use Sainz to hold Max up a bit for now.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2972 on: Today at 02:34:44 pm
What the hell is that 🤣🤣

Five cars all challenging each other.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2973 on: Today at 02:35:31 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:34:26 pm
Max will stop again and will be attacking Leclerc on old tyres at the end tbf but guess theyll use Sainz to hold Max up a bit for now.
Hes going to have to make up a pit-stop too.
Studgotelli

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2974 on: Today at 02:37:14 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:35:31 pm
Hes going to have to make up a pit-stop too.

I think he can on new tyres but will see!
gazzalfc

Reply #2975 on: Today at 02:37:43 pm
Fucked up pit stop for Hamilton. Cost him least a second and 2 positions
IgorBobbins

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2976 on: Today at 02:38:24 pm
Why are the Mercs always so crap at pits? Its like they dont practice them.
clinical

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2977 on: Today at 02:39:13 pm
The mercs do the worst stops. Everytime.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2978 on: Today at 02:39:17 pm
Mercedes pit stops are so consistently poor.
gazzalfc

Reply #2979 on: Today at 02:39:31 pm
That right front tyre man will be sacked in the morning
El Lobo

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2980 on: Today at 02:41:12 pm
Verstappen breaks down, the Ferraris take each other out..

sminp

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2981 on: Today at 02:41:52 pm
Looking very comfortable for Leclerc barring a safety car or a reliability issue for him.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2982 on: Today at 02:41:56 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:41:12 pm
Verstappen breaks down, the Ferraris take each other out..



If only.
gazzalfc

Reply #2983 on: Today at 02:42:38 pm
Here come the track limit penalties
gazzalfc

Reply #2984 on: Today at 02:44:57 pm
Hahahahah. Alonso wagging his finger there
Tokyoite

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2985 on: Today at 02:45:26 pm
Christ, why is this an hour earlier than last race. Only just realised it had started..Better late than never I guess.

Is Verstappen having issues? Just turned on to see Leclerc pass him and is now 3 second ahead.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2986 on: Today at 02:45:34 pm
Good. About time too.

Alonso managing to overtake there while going partially off track and giving someone a bollocking
