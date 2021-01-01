« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 97462 times)

Offline IgorBobbins

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2920 on: Today at 11:58:23 am »
In my opinion, any kind of mini race detracts from, and diminishes, the main Sunday race.   Im not as excited as I usually am to watch todays race, in no small part due to the fact that Ive already seen them race around the circuit yesterday, albeit for a shorter time.  Ive seen them start, Ive seen them battle it out.  The only thing thats different are the pit stops & tyre strategy. 

Genuinely dont see what was wrong with the 3 qualifying sessions - they provided enough drama without seeing the cars race against each other. Sprint races just seem like faux/forced excitement.  A solution to a problem that didnt really exist.

Ill still watch, of course.  And Im aware many people love the sprints.  But not for me, Clive. 
Logged

Offline Graeme

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2921 on: Today at 12:44:35 pm »
Im exactly the same. Its like having FA Cup Semi Finals at Wembley, it detracts from the main event.
Logged

Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2922 on: Today at 12:52:59 pm »
I don't agree, I enjoy the sprint races a lot less predictable than the usual qualifying. It is always good to see other drivers suddenly moving up who otherwise would be further back.
Logged


Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2923 on: Today at 01:09:25 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:03:23 am
sounds like some really ugly behaviour going on this weekend https://twitter.com/MotoMel89/status/1545900154343100421

A report about it in the Guardian, ugly indeed.

Lewis Hamilton condemns reports of sexist and racist harassment of F1 fans

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/jul/10/lewis-hamilton-condemns-reports-of-sexist-and-racist-harassment-of-f1-fans?CMP=share_btn_tw
Logged

