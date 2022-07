In my opinion, any kind of mini race detracts from, and diminishes, the main Sunday race. Iím not as excited as I usually am to watch todayís race, in no small part due to the fact that Iíve already seen them race around the circuit yesterday, albeit for a shorter time. Iíve seen them start, Iíve seen them battle it out. The only thing thatís different are the pit stops & tyre strategy.



Genuinely donít see what was wrong with the 3 qualifying sessions - they provided enough drama without seeing the cars race against each other. Sprint races just seem like faux/forced ďexcitementĒ. A solution to a problem that didnít really exist.



Iíll still watch, of course. And Iím aware many people love the sprints. But not for me, Clive.