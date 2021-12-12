The whole selling point about hiring Sainz was that he would be a solid partner and not do Vettel second half of '19 stuff. Instead that's all he does. His ambition way outweighs his talent and it's only a matter of time before he bins it into Leclerc and then you'll still complain that I'm biased against the lad. Come onHe's basically a David Coulthard who believes he's Ayrton Senna and no-one has ever informed him that he isn't. Instead, whenever Ferrari have been racing for titles, the other team had Bottas or Pérez who would slam on their brakes and park for their team mate when they saw them.Yes, sometimes Sainz is too good to be a pure #2 but the problem is that he's about as inconsistent as the terrain around Red Bull Ring. Just like DC had his days when he was matching or beating Mika, it was still not justified from a McLaren standpoint to let him squabble with the only potential champion the team had.