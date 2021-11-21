« previous next »
Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2800 on: Yesterday at 03:04:05 pm
Tepids razor.

If there is a choice between something being monumental incompetence and some covert 3D chess plan as an explanation ..

Its always monumental incompetence
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2801 on: Yesterday at 04:04:24 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 02:37:12 pm
I don't really get the criticism of Ferrari or Sainz after the initial team orders swap.

It seemed to me that Ferrari did what most teams do, they swapped the cars with the guy who was behind basically told to prove how much faster he was or they would swap back.
I'm guessing that that is why Sainz got the stop for tyres under the SC, as from the teams POV, he was still technically the race leader.

It wasn't done to swap them back, as Charles was faster than Carlos once they'd swapped.   It was simply the usual Ferrari strategic clusterfuck and out-thinking themselves:

 Mattia Binotto defended his teams choices. I think the decision we took was the right one, the proper one, each single time. Should we have stopped at the Safety Car is maybe the only one we are questioning, I think. If we would have stopped [Charles] maybe the others would have stayed out and he would have maybe been fourth on soft tyres[/b].

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2802 on: Yesterday at 04:23:04 pm
Worst-case scenario for Ferrari would've been Charles in P2 because they controlled the fate of Carlos stopping or not and the nearest car that wasn't Lewis was way back.

Binotto is talking utter jibberish as usual. Clueless.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2803 on: Yesterday at 04:35:45 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 04:23:04 pm
Worst-case scenario for Ferrari would've been Charles in P2 because they controlled the fate of Carlos stopping or not and the nearest car that wasn't Lewis was way back.

Binotto is talking utter jibberish as usual. Clueless.

Lewis wasn't particularly far back (3-4 seconds maybe?) from Sainz, so double stacking them would have put Sainz at risk of being jumped during the pits, and then put Leclerc at risk from someone who wasn't his teammate in second place. They could have pitted Leclerc and left Sainz out and then tried to swap, but you're then basically screwing Sainz and also again risking a challenge from someone else.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2804 on: Yesterday at 05:00:36 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:35:45 pm
Lewis wasn't particularly far back (3-4 seconds maybe?) from Sainz, so double stacking them would have put Sainz at risk of being jumped during the pits, and then put Leclerc at risk from someone who wasn't his teammate in second place. They could have pitted Leclerc and left Sainz out and then tried to swap, but you're then basically screwing Sainz and also again risking a challenge from someone else.

He said "the first car that wasn't Lewis".  You're correct that Lewis wasn't far back (1.4 seconds), but even if Lewis had jumped Sainz, I very much doubt that he would have kept him behind him on the straights.  We all saw how much trouble Leclerc gave Lewis, even with a broken end plate and on old hard tyres, so I'm pretty sure that Sainz would have gotten past Lewis in the event that they got jumped in the pits.  That said, I don't think that a double stack would have been too much of an issue regardless as Charles was nearly 5 seconds up the road from Carlos at the time of the safety car. 

As for Binotto saying that if they pitted Charles he could have come out fourth if others had not pitted....how exactly?  Perez was 31 seconds behind at that point.  The man is inept.   
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2805 on: Yesterday at 05:20:54 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:06:45 pm
Norris has way out performed him

Strange the way Danny ric is way off the boil

Its completely perplexing whats happened to him, he was one of the most entertaining drivers on the grid when he was at Red Bull, held his own against Verstappen, but since then its just been downhill for him.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2806 on: Yesterday at 05:32:20 pm
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 04:04:24 pm
It wasn't done to swap them back, as Charles was faster than Carlos once they'd swapped.   It was simply the usual Ferrari strategic clusterfuck and out-thinking themselves:

 Mattia Binotto defended his teams choices. I think the decision we took was the right one, the proper one, each single time. Should we have stopped at the Safety Car is maybe the only one we are questioning, I think. If we would have stopped [Charles] maybe the others would have stayed out and he would have maybe been fourth on soft tyres[/b].



Its a weak argument for me from Binotto. If Leclerc had pitted and neither Sainz or Hamilton had and they stayed out on their used hard tyres, Leclerc takes them both and cruises to the win. When they were all on the same tyres Leclerc had the pace over Sainz and Leclerc and Hamilton were trading fastest times so there wasnt a lot between them so give him fresh tyres that are two compounds soft and its not even a contest.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2807 on: Today at 01:11:31 am
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 04:04:24 pm
It wasn't done to swap them back, as Charles was faster than Carlos once they'd swapped.   It was simply the usual Ferrari strategic clusterfuck and out-thinking themselves:

 Mattia Binotto defended his teams choices. I think the decision we took was the right one, the proper one, each single time. Should we have stopped at the Safety Car is maybe the only one we are questioning, I think. If we would have stopped [Charles] maybe the others would have stayed out and he would have maybe been fourth on soft tyres[/b].
If he 4th on soft tyres and everybody else has old hards I would expect him to find a way to pass everybody and win.
