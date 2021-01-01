« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 90200 times)

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2440 on: Yesterday at 02:35:47 pm »
George Russells cone. 😁
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2441 on: Yesterday at 02:43:26 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 02:35:47 pm
George Russells cone. 😁

great little feature that
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2442 on: Yesterday at 02:49:43 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 02:43:26 pm
great little feature that

It was great fun. Rain arriving. 😀
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2443 on: Yesterday at 02:57:21 pm »
We have a very wet quali
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2444 on: Yesterday at 02:58:05 pm »
I feel for all those people getting soaked but as a telly viewer this is great
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2445 on: Yesterday at 03:03:40 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 02:58:05 pm
I feel for all those people getting soaked but as a telly viewer this is great

Especially as there are so few places to shelter at Silverstone its so open , had a few drownings there.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2446 on: Yesterday at 03:19:58 pm »
williams will be scratching their heads about their upgrades there. latifi quicker.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2447 on: Yesterday at 03:32:33 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 03:03:40 pm
Especially as there are so few places to shelter at Silverstone its so open , had a few drownings there.

Same here but there's also no cover for the sun either.  We've either been sodden wet through or fried to a crisp whenever we've been.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2448 on: Yesterday at 03:44:42 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 03:19:58 pm
williams will be scratching their heads
Think that's been the case for close to a decade now...
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2449 on: Yesterday at 03:57:22 pm »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2450 on: Yesterday at 04:01:58 pm »
well in carlito.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2451 on: Yesterday at 04:03:02 pm »
Had to watch it on C4 for the first time in ages. The coverage was shocking. It wasnt showing half the driver on a hot lap half the time and just showing someone trudging around. Not to mention the comms didnt even realise someone going faster a load of times too.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2452 on: Yesterday at 04:04:11 pm »
Pretty poor from the Mercs considering how fast theyve been
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2453 on: Yesterday at 04:05:05 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:03:02 pm
Had to watch it on C4 for the first time in ages. The coverage was shocking. It wasnt showing half the driver on a hot lap half the time and just showing someone trudging around. Not to mention the comms didnt even realise someone going faster a load of times too.
The Sky footage is free too.

I watched C4 yesterday and thought I couldnt handle that again.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2454 on: Yesterday at 04:06:46 pm »
Think the cool down lap by Mercedes the lap before their last one was too slow so the tyres were cold.

Tried too hard to be late across the line rather than keeping temperature in the tyres.

Crowd are probably happy for ABV (anyone but Verstappen).
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2455 on: Yesterday at 04:08:28 pm »
Well you know what the locals feel about Verstappen... when they cheer on a Ferrari. At Silverstone  ;D

Having said that, it's a lucky pole but I'll take it. Will be very difficult to convert this into a win tomorrow for either car but sets up a double podium nicely.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2456 on: Yesterday at 04:11:27 pm »
Sainz out of nowhere. He needed that really.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2457 on: Yesterday at 04:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:05:05 pm
The Sky footage is free too.

I watched C4 yesterday and thought I couldnt handle that again.

I dont have sky on the TV upstairs which is the only reason I ended up watching it on C4. Wont be making that mistake again.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2458 on: Yesterday at 04:13:07 pm »
Disappointed for Norris, did some good times but swallowed up by the usual crowd at the end.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2459 on: Yesterday at 04:16:23 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 03:57:22 pm


Yeah that was another brilliant chapter in the GOATifi meme. The legend grows :D
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2460 on: Yesterday at 04:37:30 pm »
keanu reeves there being exactly the kind of celeb interview they should be doing.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2461 on: Yesterday at 06:03:15 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 04:08:28 pm
Well you know what the locals feel about Verstappen... when they cheer on a Ferrari. At Silverstone  ;D

Having said that, it's a lucky pole but I'll take it. Will be very difficult to convert this into a win tomorrow for either car but sets up a double podium nicely.

Ferrari have always had good support in Silverstone even going back to the Schumacher days and even after the run ins with Hill.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2462 on: Yesterday at 06:06:04 pm »
ferrari get cheered everywhere. they're ferrari.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2463 on: Today at 10:15:57 am »
The halo proving it's worth yet again in a nasty crash in F2. Potentially saved his life there.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2464 on: Today at 11:14:30 am »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 10:15:57 am
The halo proving it's worth yet again in a nasty crash in F2. Potentially saved his life there.

Yep, and the commentators making a good point that the sausage kerbs used on tracks are actually dangerous in these situations as they act as a ramp to launch the cars. Seems this incident really showed that. Would expect the FIA to do something about those kerbs based on this example.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2465 on: Today at 12:06:40 pm »
is it just me or is 3pm a weird start time? they do seem to have shunted them around quite a bit in recent years.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2466 on: Today at 12:20:35 pm »
I think it's some local time difference and also to cater to the US market. Having said that, in summer a 4 pm local time start in mainland Europe is totally fine if you have a three-hour limit to get the race in. Personally think the three-hour limit is totally bogus and it should be determined by daylight viability. There was absolutely no reason to hang the chequered flag out at 6 pm a few laps early in Monaco.

However, with the way convection works it's usually a bad idea to have races stretch through the latter parts of the afternoon. Especially in mainland Europe this is when thunderstorms build up and release. Therefore I'll always prefer 2 pm CET as the race start no matter what.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2467 on: Today at 12:41:50 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 10:15:57 am
The halo proving it's worth yet again in a nasty crash in F2. Potentially saved his life there.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsF1/status/1543534822471204864

Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on Today at 11:14:30 am
Yep, and the commentators making a good point that the sausage kerbs used on tracks are actually dangerous in these situations as they act as a ramp to launch the cars. Seems this incident really showed that. Would expect the FIA to do something about those kerbs based on this example.

Remember this one from F3 in 2019?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AuvHv_VRUM8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AuvHv_VRUM8</a>

---

YouTube auto-ran into this video, and it's amazing to think that the drivers got away pretty-much injury free in most of these - the impact of the Webber and Schumacher incidents in particular.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPwhmjQt3vo
