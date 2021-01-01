« previous next »
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2400 on: Today at 07:48:39 am »
Piquet is obviously a massive dickhead, no mistaking that, but I do dislike the notion that if you dont speak out against something then youre automatically for it? Did every single other team and driver publicly come out and slam Piquet on social media except Max and RBR? Highly doubt it. Max an easy target because on this because of his personal life.
Online Funky_Gibbons

  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2401 on: Today at 08:01:13 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 07:48:39 am
Piquet is obviously a massive dickhead, no mistaking that, but I do dislike the notion that if you dont speak out against something then youre automatically for it? Did every single other team and driver publicly come out and slam Piquet on social media except Max and RBR? Highly doubt it. Max an easy target because on this because of his personal life.
But Verstappen has actually defended Pique. 
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2402 on: Today at 08:06:56 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:01:13 am
But Verstappen has actually defended Pique. 

Im on about the earlier posts really criticising him for saying nothing on social media.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2403 on: Today at 08:11:14 am »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 09:41:29 pm
If this (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/61999788) article has all the quotes faithfully reproduced how fucking mendacious is the headline?
very misleading

as for Max it is an awkward one for him as he is with Piquets daughter but a foot in mouth job

RBR terminated a drivers contract for using the n word and then saying a fella who used it is a nice guy doesnt add up

should have been "no comment but if racist words are used I cant defend that"

« Last Edit: Today at 08:14:40 am by paulrazor »
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2404 on: Today at 08:20:32 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:11:14 am
very misleading

as for Max it is an awkward one for him as he is with Piquets daughter but a foot in mouth job

RBR terminated a drivers contract for using the n word and then saying a fella who used it is a nice guy doesnt add up

should have been "no comment but if racist words are used I cant defend that"
Red Bull must have known there would be some tricky questions coming his way. I can't believe they didn't brief him with some 'political' answers, especially off the back of the Vips stuff.

They really haven't looked good this past week and it says a lot about the leadership of Marko and Horner. 
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2405 on: Today at 08:35:09 am »
Always seems like there's an ulterior motive though, like condemn Piquet for being an ignorant racist prick but trying to pin stuff on Red Bull and Max seems weird. Max hasn't racially abused anyone yet the conversation ends up inferring he has right wing views as do the Red Bull hierarchy.

What about us with Suarez? I mean he actually racially abused someone and we stood by him? What does that say about us, our owners, manager, players? Did we assaasinate their character and judge them? Suggest they were somehow complicit?

Lewis is the one being abused and to be fair he has more class than to pin the blame on red bull.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2406 on: Today at 08:48:02 am »
I think looking back we can definitely say we handled the Suarez situation terribly and didnt come out of it looking well.

Hindsight and all that, I mean the t-shirt thing was just embarrassing. And I can find you a thread where someone knew about it 5 hours before kick off, maybe more, and honestly everyone was saying it was going to be brilliant.

I am sure if you asked the same people now what their views were it would be different.

We definitely would have hated Luis Suarez has he played for another club and done what he did (get suspended for using a racist term, and three bans for biting, two of which occured with us).

Again I said a few days before Piquet commented again that he would say the use of the word he used could be interpreted a different way, Suarez used the same reasoning, one thing that might make it different was Suarez's English wasnt great at the time and maybe he didnt understand but Piquet has been able to speak perfect English for at least 30 odd years if not more. He should have known better than to use a word that can be interpreted as racist

Suarez might not have been aware of this back in 2011

Both sorry episodes and unfortunately still a long way to go to combat racism
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2407 on: Today at 09:42:58 am »
To be fair every one of you would publicly call Nelson Piquet a nice fella for a night with his daughter.
Offline CornerFlag

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2408 on: Today at 11:24:42 am »
Don't forget, at least with those in Britain, all sessions are live on Free-To-Air this weekend on Channel 4.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2409 on: Today at 12:29:29 pm »
(another) new floor for Mercedes;

"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2410 on: Today at 12:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:29:29 pm
(another) new floor for Mercedes;



Just read that with the drop down to 3rd in the constructors following Canada, Mercedes will get more time in the wind tunnel over Red Bull and Ferrari between now and the end of the season. That is more time than they have had in a long time (Wind tunnel time is linked to a teams position in the constructors).

Now alot of their current aero problems have not been seen in the wind tunnels but they will now get a slight edge to try and make improvements.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2411 on: Today at 12:35:17 pm »
Notice they only change the edge nowadays surely a way of saving money
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2412 on: Today at 01:03:44 pm »
Max has added more on not accepting racism, so I think hes pretty clear
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2413 on: Today at 01:06:06 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:34:53 pm
Just read that with the drop down to 3rd in the constructors following Canada, Mercedes will get more time in the wind tunnel over Red Bull and Ferrari between now and the end of the season. That is more time than they have had in a long time (Wind tunnel time is linked to a teams position in the constructors).

Now alot of their current aero problems have not been seen in the wind tunnels but they will now get a slight edge to try and make improvements.
The problem is there is a 180kph speed limit in the wind tunnels and Toto Wolff explained this is why a lot of their porpoising wasn't detected earlier.

They may be able to improve the cars drag, which Wolff has said is very bad.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2414 on: Today at 01:10:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:35:17 pm
Notice they only change the edge nowadays surely a way of saving money
I wonder whether they're tring to make the ground affects less efficient by almost having an air-leak around the edges.

Wolff said going into the new season they thought ground affects were most efficient with the floor as close to the ground as possible, which is why they're floor is fairly parallel to the ground. But this has made theirs too good and has caused a lot of their purpoising issues.

But they're now saying the better cars on the grid are the ones with more rake which I'd assume makes the ground affects less efficient.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Persephone

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2415 on: Today at 01:19:45 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 08:35:09 am
Always seems like there's an ulterior motive though, like condemn Piquet for being an ignorant racist prick but trying to pin stuff on Red Bull and Max seems weird. Max hasn't racially abused anyone yet the conversation ends up inferring he has right wing views as do the Red Bull hierarchy.

What about us with Suarez? I mean he actually racially abused someone and we stood by him? What does that say about us, our owners, manager, players? Did we assaasinate their character and judge them? Suggest they were somehow complicit?

Lewis is the one being abused and to be fair he has more class than to pin the blame on red bull.
RBR were one of the few teams and Max one of the few drivers who didn't acknowledge what happened until yesterday. This from a team that literally never stops talking to the media, yet in this they are conspicuously quiet? Max has been caught on radio saying racist stuff before, and he followed an extremely racist right winger on Twitter. Not covering himself in glory there when he defends a racist and then says he (a very white man) knows he's not racist. Sure Jan.

Silence these days is not good enough, if we want to "Race as one" then the teams need to act like it and support each other. Not pretend like nothing is happening. RBR have a racism problem they need to sort their shit out.

We as a Club handled the Suarez situation appallingly, looking through the lenses of 2022 we should all be embarrassed. The Club as it stands would not do the same now, so the two situations are not the same.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2416 on: Today at 01:20:04 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:48:02 am
I think looking back we can definitely say we handled the Suarez situation terribly and didnt come out of it looking well.

Hindsight and all that, I mean the t-shirt thing was just embarrassing. And I can find you a thread where someone knew about it 5 hours before kick off, maybe more, and honestly everyone was saying it was going to be brilliant.

I am sure if you asked the same people now what their views were it would be different.

We definitely would have hated Luis Suarez has he played for another club and done what he did (get suspended for using a racist term, and three bans for biting, two of which occured with us).

Again I said a few days before Piquet commented again that he would say the use of the word he used could be interpreted a different way, Suarez used the same reasoning, one thing that might make it different was Suarez's English wasnt great at the time and maybe he didnt understand but Piquet has been able to speak perfect English for at least 30 odd years if not more. He should have known better than to use a word that can be interpreted as racist

Suarez might not have been aware of this back in 2011

Both sorry episodes and unfortunately still a long way to go to combat racism

Yep, I definitely was backing the club at the time. We definitely pretty much all acted like a gang of c*nts.
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2417 on: Today at 01:25:38 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 01:19:45 pm
Silence these days is not good enough

This is what I have a problem with generally. Not speaking out against something doesn't mean you support it. When the F1 drivers appeared together at pre-season testing to appear in a 'No War' photoshoot the only driver who failed to show was Lewis, there was some bullshit about a missed flight or whatever but nothing was really made of it. Now had that been an anti-racism photoshoot and Max 'missed his flight' there'd be uproar in here.
Online El Lobo

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2418 on: Today at 01:27:05 pm »
My future father in law is not a racist. He may be homophobic, a pig, an idiot, a racist, but he is *not* a porn star!
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2419 on: Today at 01:30:53 pm »
Piquet has always been a dickhead. I remember him insinuating that Senna was gay at the start of his career and then trying to laugh it off as a joke, when Senna questioned it. As a driver he was always indulged throughout his career at Brabham, people would say he had "a child like sense of humour" but that was just his apologists forgiving him on everything as usual. Sadly nothing he says would surprise me. The man needs to grow up but sadly I doubt he ever will.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
