I've not seen any. probably did touch the line but whether or not it was crossed is another matter.



He crossed it for sure, you can see from his onboard : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUTsC0mdIuE Here's the stupid bit:The regulation states that: "any line painted on the track at the pit exit for the purpose of separating cars leaving the pits from those on the trackTHe post race FIA statement reads: "All parties agreed that Car 1 [ Verstappen ]. All parties agreed that most of the left front and left rear tyres of that car remained on the yellow line".That appears to be a direct contradiction between the regulation and how it was applied. If the left tyres were on the left side of the line (regardless of how much of them were) then surely that's a part of the car that's crossed the line, right?Honestly though, I don't think that it would have made any difference in terms of position. Bottom line is that Ferrari shit the bed yet again and end up relying on the FIA to dig them out.