Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 75502 times)

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1960 on: Today at 03:54:49 pm »
how did Leclerec end up in 4th, when 5sec in the lead?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1961 on: Today at 03:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Paul_h on Today at 03:54:49 pm
how did Leclerec end up in 4th, when 5sec in the lead?

Ferrari gonna Ferrari
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1962 on: Today at 03:58:04 pm »
If I said what I thought of the Ferrari pitwall right now I'd get banned from RAWK.

That's all.

So I'm not gonna.

Surely Lobo is creaming himself right now though :D
« Last Edit: Today at 04:00:55 pm by Linudden »
Linudden.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1963 on: Today at 03:59:41 pm »
I guess the stewards aren't arsed about the pit lane exit line or something.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1964 on: Today at 03:59:44 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 01:25:06 pm
I dont know, theres something intriguing about seeing just how Ferrari might mess this up.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 04:00:38 pm »
The only silver lining is that this is likely a 75 % points race now.
Linudden.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1966 on: Today at 04:02:12 pm »
that doctor doing a top gun tribute or something?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1967 on: Today at 04:05:58 pm »
So nothing being done about Verstappen crossing the pit exit line?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1968 on: Today at 04:07:24 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:05:58 pm
So nothing being done about Verstappen crossing the pit exit line?
Wouldnt surprise me.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1969 on: Today at 04:07:38 pm »
boo and hiss to the rolling start
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 04:09:58 pm »
Did Hamilton get a front wing change?
« Reply #1971 on: Today at 04:16:23 pm »
Ferarri going with hards. Red Bull going for Mediums....

We're 45 mins away or 46 laps. So looks like the race is going to time out
« Reply #1972 on: Today at 04:17:03 pm »
Nice to see all lapped cars allowed to unlap themselves

Rules now being followed correctly
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1973 on: Today at 04:17:53 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:17:03 pm
Nice to see all lapped cars allowed to unlap themselves

Rules now being followed correctly
Would have been nice 5-6 months ago.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1974 on: Today at 04:20:20 pm »
not sure why ferrari didn't go for the mediums too
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1975 on: Today at 04:22:05 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 04:20:20 pm
not sure why ferrari didn't go for the mediums too
Probably not worth the risk given how impossible it is to overtake here, plus no-one's going to chance going on the slippy stuff for an overtake into Turn 1 on slicks surely.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1976 on: Today at 04:32:02 pm »
well that's it now barring anything weird. 28 minutes of procession.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1977 on: Today at 04:39:34 pm »
Olivier Panis win and Schumacher crashing in the tunnel really have done wonders for Monaco because every year it really is the most painfully boring procession
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1978 on: Today at 04:40:50 pm »
Absolute farce, how can you have a race where someone is driving 4s a lap slower than the leaders but no-one can do anything about it.

Id love this race to be dropped.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1979 on: Today at 04:41:44 pm »
Alonso essentially the safety car here :D
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1980 on: Today at 04:43:45 pm »
And hes basically stopping his team mate from finishing in the top 10 with his time penalty.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1981 on: Today at 05:01:44 pm »
I know its a yearly conversation but what is the point of that race? The top four separated by about two and a half seconds for the last 4/5 laps and at no point was there any jeopardy that anyone would change position.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1982 on: Today at 05:03:45 pm »
Great job by Red Bull and Perez.

Well done Ferrari..great strategy.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1983 on: Today at 05:04:26 pm »
well done checo
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1984 on: Today at 05:09:12 pm »
Wish I had ears in that Leclerc debrief.  He's going to be fucked off, and rightly so.

Good win for Perez though, think Red Bull overall have the slight advantage in terms of the better car going forward too.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1985 on: Today at 05:10:18 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 01:25:06 pm
I dont know, theres something intriguing about seeing just how Ferrari might mess this up.

Well you got what you were after at least :D
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1986 on: Today at 05:13:14 pm »
Ferrari;

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1987 on: Today at 05:15:53 pm »
Monaco sucks. Need to bin the race and just have a gala for the rich assholes that insist on it. A track that lets Alonso do that isnt a sport.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1988 on: Today at 05:33:23 pm »
They should disable ERS for a car less than 1 s ahead in Monaco. That's how you could get runs. Still hard to pass but then you can try.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1989 on: Today at 06:22:48 pm »
Ferrari have protested Verstappen for crossing the white line at the pit exit apparently.

Quote
Ferrari have made a protest against Max Verstappen on allegation he crossed the white line on pit exit during the Monaco Grand Prix

This emerged during Christian Horner's media briefing after the race, when he took a call informing him of it, and announced it afterwards. He says there was no communication with the FIA on it during the race
« Last Edit: Today at 06:24:40 pm by Funky_Gibbons »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1990 on: Today at 06:26:37 pm »
they'll have to find a decent camera angle of it first. good luck.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1991 on: Today at 06:28:35 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:26:37 pm
they'll have to find a decent camera angle of it first. good luck.
The clip I saw on Sky Germany was definitive, clear as day.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1992 on: Today at 07:07:59 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:26:37 pm
they'll have to find a decent camera angle of it first. good luck.
When it happened in real time I thought he'd crossed the line and was surprised nothing more happened after.

But I've still not seen a detailed replay of it.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1993 on: Today at 07:09:09 pm »
Pérez I don't think crossed it but it was very close. He was definitely over it with part of the tyre and the inbound side to the right of the line. If it's the full tyre over the line it was narrowly avoided. If part is enough he's in trouble.

Verstappen 100 % crossed it and should get +5 s.
