how did Leclerec end up in 4th, when 5sec in the lead?
I dont know, theres something intriguing about seeing just how Ferrari might mess this up.
So nothing being done about Verstappen crossing the pit exit line?
Nice to see all lapped cars allowed to unlap themselvesRules now being followed correctly
not sure why ferrari didn't go for the mediums too
Ferrari have made a protest against Max Verstappen on allegation he crossed the white line on pit exit during the Monaco Grand PrixThis emerged during Christian Horner's media briefing after the race, when he took a call informing him of it, and announced it afterwards. He says there was no communication with the FIA on it during the race
they'll have to find a decent camera angle of it first. good luck.
