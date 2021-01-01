Wolff talking about reverting back to the previous design which they first tested in Spain;



"I wouldn't discount anything," Wolff said, "but we need to give all of our people the benefit of the doubt that they have produced great race cars in the past and we believed this is the route to go."



But Wolff did admit that the forthcoming Spanish Grand Prix, held on the same Barcelona track as the first test, means the data from the car as it is now can be compared with that from the previous spec back in February.



"It will definitely be a point in time where we can correlate with what we have seen in February and gather more data," Wolff said. "I am also annoyed by always saying the same thing about gathering data and making experiments, but it is physics and not mystics and therefore you have to unpick the bones.



"We are still committed to the current concept. We are faithful. We are not looking at the lady next door if you like her more or not.



"As a matter of fact, we need to understand, before we make a decision to switch to another concept, where did this one go wrong? And what is the goodness and badness of the concept?



"I would be asking for an answer to that after Barcelona because that is the correlation we have. And by then we have to look ourselves in the mirror and say did we get it wrong or not?"