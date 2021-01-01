« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 65839 times)

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1640 on: Yesterday at 10:06:08 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:05:03 pm
Ferrari seem faster at the beginning of a stint but then the Red Bull seems to warm up and get going after 3 or 4 laps.
Same thing at Imola
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,058
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1641 on: Yesterday at 10:08:04 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:06:08 pm
Same thing at Imola
It looks like Ferrari turn their tyres on quicker but also overheat/wear them faster too.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,517
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1642 on: Yesterday at 10:08:31 pm »
5th and 6th for Mercedes is about as good as they could ever expect.

Red bull still having issues with reliability. Perez lost power and could have had a proper challenge at the Ferraris.

A point for Williams is nice to see.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,506
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1643 on: Yesterday at 10:09:01 pm »
None of those with the late changes of tyres really did much in the end.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1644 on: Yesterday at 10:09:52 pm »
Max too good today.

Ferrari limited the damage which is what they should of done at Imola.

Not a great race track though.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1645 on: Yesterday at 10:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:08:04 pm
It looks like Ferrari turn their tyres on quicker but also overheat/wear them faster too.
Yea agreed. Ferrari should be able to figure that out I would think
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,506
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1646 on: Yesterday at 10:18:37 pm »
it's good to see drivers looking knackered after a race anyway.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1647 on: Yesterday at 10:22:45 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:18:37 pm
it's good to see drivers looking knackered after a race anyway.
The Humidity in FL with the heat in the 3 or 4 Layers in a fire suit, makes sense why they look Knackered.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,506
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1648 on: Yesterday at 10:29:19 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:22:45 pm
The Humidity in FL with the heat in the 3 or 4 Layers in a fire suit, makes sense why they look Knackered.

well I didn't think they were racing in iceland.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1649 on: Yesterday at 10:32:57 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:29:19 pm
well I didn't think they were racing in iceland.
Fair, The heat with Humidity it not fun to be in. This is probably the one race with this type of heat off the top of my head that will be like that. Possibly Austin  too but it in October not as sure, is there another one with this type of weather
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,375
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1650 on: Yesterday at 10:33:22 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:29:19 pm
well I didn't think they were racing in iceland.
"It's a long straight with drs up aisle one into the frozen fish hairpin..."
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,506
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1651 on: Yesterday at 10:37:48 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:32:57 pm
Fair, The heat with Humidity it not fun to be in. This is probably the one race with this type of heat off the top of my head that will be like that. Possibly Austin  too but it in October not as sure, is there another one with this type of weather

sepang used to be but they ditched that.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1652 on: Today at 12:16:38 am »
https://twitter.com/ACCUSmayor/status/1522295902697889792
F1 Race at Daytona  Race Course would interesting
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,353
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1653 on: Today at 03:52:00 am »
Deserved win from Max and am relatively happy for Charles getting second today.  Red Bull's straight line speed is going to be a real problem for Ferrari in Spain next round I would imagine.  Mick ruining Sebs race was a bit of a low point from a personal perspective.  No idea who was doing the post race interviews, but that was cringy as all fuck.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:55:58 am by Darren G »
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,058
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1654 on: Today at 09:41:01 am »
Wolff talking about reverting back to the previous design which they first tested in Spain;

"I wouldn't discount anything," Wolff said, "but we need to give all of our people the benefit of the doubt that they have produced great race cars in the past and we believed this is the route to go."

But Wolff did admit that the forthcoming Spanish Grand Prix, held on the same Barcelona track as the first test, means the data from the car as it is now can be compared with that from the previous spec back in February.

"It will definitely be a point in time where we can correlate with what we have seen in February and gather more data," Wolff said. "I am also annoyed by always saying the same thing about gathering data and making experiments, but it is physics and not mystics and therefore you have to unpick the bones.

"We are still committed to the current concept. We are faithful. We are not looking at the lady next door if you like her more or not.

"As a matter of fact, we need to understand, before we make a decision to switch to another concept, where did this one go wrong? And what is the goodness and badness of the concept?

"I would be asking for an answer to that after Barcelona because that is the correlation we have. And by then we have to look ourselves in the mirror and say did we get it wrong or not?"
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,227
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1655 on: Today at 09:50:16 am »
Surely the issue is that the new concept was released so late they didnt have a chance to fine tune it??
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,058
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1656 on: Today at 10:03:02 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:50:16 am
Surely the issue is that the new concept was released so late they didnt have a chance to fine tune it??
Nearly all the cars have changed quite a bit since the Spain tests, the problem may be the Mercedes concept is fundamentally flawed.

The floor and sidepods etc are not like anything else on the grid and theyre suffering worst for porpoising.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1657 on: Today at 11:13:05 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:03:02 am
Nearly all the cars have changed quite a bit since the Spain tests, the problem may be the Mercedes concept is fundamentally flawed.

The floor and sidepods etc are not like anything else on the grid and theyre suffering worst for porpoising.


Ive seen a few suggestions that the porpoising is so bad for them because the floor flexes so much due to so much of it being unsupported from the narrower side pods.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,058
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1658 on: Today at 11:31:55 am »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 11:13:05 am
Ive seen a few suggestions that the porpoising is so bad for them because the floor flexes so much due to so much of it being unsupported from the narrower side pods.
Yeah I've read that too, makes sense.

Looking at the below picture you can see why, plus the CoG will be totally different as they've rearranged their enegine to make it narrow at the rear.

Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Up
« previous next »
 