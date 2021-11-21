« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 64373 times)

Online RedG13

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 07:39:56 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:35:57 pm
Natalie Pinkham been relegated by sky for Danica Patrick
It in the US what do you expect.
Online Studgotelli

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 07:44:50 pm »
Looks great out there with all the celebs, great boost for F1s profile in the US
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 07:56:25 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:35:57 pm
Natalie Pinkham been relegated by sky for Danica Patrick

I don't think pinkham has done a long flywaway event since she had kids. fair play to her really for that.
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 07:57:56 pm »
What time does this start?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 08:03:17 pm »
20:30 Jill.

Utmost respect for Danica Patrick here. She was a very decent driver. She does co-comms on NASCAR quite a bit. Always got some useful insight and really knows her stuff.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 08:04:03 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 08:03:17 pm
20:30 Jill.

Utmost respect for Danica Patrick here. She was a very decent driver. She does co-comms on NASCAR quite a bit. Always got some useful insight and really knows her stuff.

Thanks.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 08:06:20 pm »
You won't see a bigger gang of c*nts on a grid anywhere else in the world.

Thanks Liberty

Martin just stop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 08:06:35 pm »
Hahahahahah it's not Patrick Mahomes  ;D
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 08:06:42 pm »
that is quite a busy grid.....
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 08:07:09 pm »
Grid walk absolutely bonkers. Drivers must despise this lot around the cars.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 08:09:32 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 08:07:09 pm
Grid walk absolutely bonkers. Drivers must despise this lot around the cars.

they're probably chilling in the garage.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 08:09:38 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 08:06:20 pm
You won't see a bigger gang of c*nts on a grid anywhere else in the world.

Thanks Liberty

Martin just stop

Lighten up not everything has to be so serious and prim and properits great
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 08:09:52 pm »
What a circus.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 08:10:58 pm »
Return of the cringe gridwalk
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1574 on: Today at 08:11:15 pm »
Merica fuck yeah
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1575 on: Today at 08:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 08:07:09 pm
Grid walk absolutely bonkers. Drivers must despise this lot around the cars.

Was gonna say, this whole over the top hype and BS is actually cringeworthy.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1576 on: Today at 08:14:27 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 08:11:15 pm
Merica fuck yeah

Yup, if they are not careful they will crack America and lose Europe at the same time.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1577 on: Today at 08:17:12 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:11:41 pm
Was gonna say, this whole over the top hype and BS is actually cringeworthy.

Quite enjoyed the Brundle bumble. Reminds me of the 'Dan' scene from Alan Partridge when he has one like today's.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1578 on: Today at 08:17:16 pm »
Welcome to the United Snakes
Land of the thief, home of the slave
The grand imperial guard where the dollar is sacred, and power is God

Beautiful anthem
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1579 on: Today at 08:17:33 pm »
David Beckham still as thick as pigshit then.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1580 on: Today at 08:17:34 pm »
Astons having trouble getting fuel into the car at the right temperature. They will both need to start from the pitlane
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1581 on: Today at 08:18:14 pm »
Shall we place bets on how many unnecessary cutaways to celebrities the tv director will inflict on us during the race? Probably when something crucial is happening on track.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1582 on: Today at 08:19:21 pm »
quite amusing that the only driver brundle found had no car.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1583 on: Today at 08:24:52 pm »
Cant wait for the cheerleaders during the halftime interval.
