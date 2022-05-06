Theyve apparently got several other changes to trial, sounds a bit scatter gun but hopefully something works.
No cars seem to be visibly porpoising here. Super smooth surface perhaps?It should help Mercedes get closer especially tomorrow but obviously Ferrari and Red Bull have a lot of pace in hand and race trim dealing with a weaker engine is a different matter altogether.
This track feels like the second coming of Sochi.I'm also a bit concerned about having traffic open above the circuit. Surely that compromises the safety of the event?
Odds on a red Flag in Qualifying?Should be good qualifying and race.Btw if there is a thunderstorm during race they have to stop I'm guess? If you never been to south Florida there will be a 10-15 minute thunderstorm in the afternoon then will be dry like 5-10 minutes later, possible during qualifying or race.
NASCAR evacuates the grandstands when there's lightning within eight miles and bring all the cars in even if still dry. Apparently some federal safety regulation that I would expect to be in force. It would really be a lot smarter to hold this race in April due to the lower risk of bad weather. Having said that, only 1/3 of May days in Miami receive any rainfall.
typical that the only 2 sporting things I give a fuck about watching today are scheduled at the same time.
Google motorsport replays reddit. They have some good quality streams that you can watch after the event or dowload depending on you preference mate.
Some may think the jewellery and underwear row is a bit of a storm in a teacup, perhaps even a little petty. Some will support the FIA's stance; some the drivers'.But there is a bigger picture here; and it is to do with the satisfaction of the teams and drivers with the FIA in general. Or the lack of it.Wolff has wondered aloud whether Wittich really needs to pick that fight, but Wittich is just the middle man. The push is coming from Ben Sulayem.It's not just the drivers' noses that are being put out of joint by the FIA at the moment. Last month, Ben Sulayem refused to agree to plans to double the number of 'sprint' events next year to six.The reason given publicly for this was that he wanted more time to study the impact of the plan on the FIA's race weekend resources.Teams are briefing that in fact the reason is money - Ben Sulayem asked for more to be paid to the FIA in return for his agreement. Despite the fact that as the teams pay their entry fees based on the number of points they earn, and the number of points for sprints has been increased this year, they would get more money for more sprint races anyway.This has angered the teams and bosses of commercial rights holder F1, and it has added to a range of issues that are causing dissatisfaction with the FIA's actions in recent months.Insiders have told BBC Sport that senior F1 figures are actively questioning whether they need the FIA involved in the the sport, and are looking at ways in which they could be removed from being so.Much of the FIA's income comes from F1, but it spends a relatively small amount of it on the highest level of the sport. In other words, the FIA needs F1 much more than F1 needs the FIA. Or so at least some senior figures are saying.Could the FIA end up being removed from any effective role in the running of its blue-riband category and be relegated to a largely ceremonial function?If so, it would be a seismic moment in the governance and history of F1. It may not get that far. But this, it is said by a number of sources, is not an issue that is going away any time soon.
