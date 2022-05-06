Miami is an engine circuit though so I don't think Mercedes would be in contention there even with no porpoising since the E10 switch knee-capped that power unit. Their best hopes are probably Hungaroring and Zandvoort at the moment. I could see them fight for the wins in both places. The chassis is pretty good in high-speed turns but all Mercedes teams lose so much on raw power. In slow turns they're not as good so I don't think Monaco will be a very productive exercise in that regard.