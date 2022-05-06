« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 63644 times)

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1520 on: May 6, 2022, 06:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May  6, 2022, 06:38:40 pm
Theyve apparently got several other changes to trial, sounds a bit scatter gun but hopefully something works.
Yea they got figure something out. Hopefully something work
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,204
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1521 on: May 6, 2022, 07:01:06 pm »
Miami is an engine circuit though so I don't think Mercedes would be in contention there even with no porpoising since the E10 switch knee-capped that power unit. Their best hopes are probably Hungaroring and Zandvoort at the moment. I could see them fight for the wins in both places. The chassis is pretty good in high-speed turns but all Mercedes teams lose so much on raw power. In slow turns they're not as good so I don't think Monaco will be a very productive exercise in that regard.
« Last Edit: May 6, 2022, 07:04:18 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,596
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1522 on: May 6, 2022, 07:28:17 pm »
10 minutes in and so far this isn't punditry, it's marketing. Might fuck this weekend off.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,204
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1523 on: May 6, 2022, 07:45:01 pm »
This track feels like the second coming of Sochi.

I'm also a bit concerned about having traffic open above the circuit. Surely that compromises the safety of the event?
« Last Edit: May 6, 2022, 07:51:08 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,988
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1524 on: May 6, 2022, 08:21:09 pm »
This track is developing fast. Albon just stuck the Williams into second spot on the timings
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,130
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1525 on: May 6, 2022, 08:23:36 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May  6, 2022, 06:38:40 pm
Theyve apparently got several other changes to trial, sounds a bit scatter gun but hopefully something works.
Throw enough shit at the wall?
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,204
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1526 on: May 6, 2022, 08:34:25 pm »
No cars seem to be visibly porpoising here. Super smooth surface perhaps?

It should help Mercedes get closer especially tomorrow but obviously Ferrari and Red Bull have a lot of pace in hand and race trim dealing with a weaker engine is a different matter altogether.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,216
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1527 on: May 6, 2022, 09:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on May  6, 2022, 08:34:25 pm
No cars seem to be visibly porpoising here. Super smooth surface perhaps?

It should help Mercedes get closer especially tomorrow but obviously Ferrari and Red Bull have a lot of pace in hand and race trim dealing with a weaker engine is a different matter altogether.
Yeah, literally no one is doing it.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1528 on: May 6, 2022, 09:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on May  6, 2022, 07:45:01 pm
This track feels like the second coming of Sochi.

I'm also a bit concerned about having traffic open above the circuit. Surely that compromises the safety of the event?
I doubt they closing the FL turnpike maybe the exits for the event. I would think would have been safety inception done before that
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,036
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1529 on: May 6, 2022, 10:50:07 pm »
Sainz done it again.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1530 on: May 6, 2022, 10:53:35 pm »
Can set your watch by it at this point.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,036
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1531 on: May 6, 2022, 11:05:46 pm »
Verstappen* is on fire.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,036
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1532 on: May 6, 2022, 11:21:05 pm »
Whoever had 12m 03s remaining of FP2 for the Latifi red flag, please collect your winnings.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,874
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1533 on: May 6, 2022, 11:39:47 pm »
Course looks good to me.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1534 on: Yesterday at 03:01:06 am »
Odds on a red Flag in Qualifying?
Should be good qualifying and race.
Btw if there is a thunderstorm during race they have to stop I'm guess? If you never been to south Florida there will be a 10-15 minute thunderstorm in the afternoon then will be dry like 5-10 minutes later, possible during qualifying or race.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:21:28 am by RedG13 »
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,204
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1535 on: Yesterday at 08:24:16 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 03:01:06 am
Odds on a red Flag in Qualifying?
Should be good qualifying and race.
Btw if there is a thunderstorm during race they have to stop I'm guess? If you never been to south Florida there will be a 10-15 minute thunderstorm in the afternoon then will be dry like 5-10 minutes later, possible during qualifying or race.

NASCAR evacuates the grandstands when there's lightning within eight miles and bring all the cars in even if still dry. Apparently some federal safety regulation that I would expect to be in force. It would really be a lot smarter to hold this race in April due to the lower risk of bad weather. Having said that, only 1/3 of May days in Miami receive any rainfall.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1536 on: Yesterday at 08:28:53 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 08:24:16 am
NASCAR evacuates the grandstands when there's lightning within eight miles and bring all the cars in even if still dry. Apparently some federal safety regulation that I would expect to be in force. It would really be a lot smarter to hold this race in April due to the lower risk of bad weather. Having said that, only 1/3 of May days in Miami receive any rainfall.
Yea that makes sense. Honestly it would be like 45-60 minute delay max, the storms come in really fast and everything dries quickly. hopefully it avoided but
I'm sure f1 is/was aware when scheduling.
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,204
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1537 on: Yesterday at 12:57:18 pm »
Lewis has spoken about the track and man the organizers get thrown under the bus, hard :D

https://www.motorsport.com/f1/news/miami-chicane-bq-car-park-kart/10300497/

This is the side I like of him, that he couldn't give a fuck about PR he just tells it how he feels it!
Logged
Linudden.

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1538 on: Yesterday at 01:27:42 pm »
As Perez says there is zero grip off the racing line so aside from that one long straight where is the overtaking going to be? You can't overtake going into a corner.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,488
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1539 on: Yesterday at 01:29:44 pm »
typical that the only 2 sporting things I give a fuck about watching today are scheduled at the same time.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,352
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1540 on: Yesterday at 06:21:25 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 01:29:44 pm
typical that the only 2 sporting things I give a fuck about watching today are scheduled at the same time.

Google motorsport replays reddit. They have some good quality streams that you can watch after the event or dowload depending on you preference mate.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,488
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1541 on: Yesterday at 06:30:29 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 06:21:25 pm
Google motorsport replays reddit. They have some good quality streams that you can watch after the event or dowload depending on you preference mate.


I'll dual screen it somehow.

a montoya sighting is always welcome, looking and sounding casual and not generally giving a fuck as usual.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,352
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1542 on: Yesterday at 07:34:34 pm »
Each to their own and all that bollocks, but I can't do that. I love f1, but if it's that or watching the reds there's only one winner. That said, I'm off to work shortly, so won't get to watch either live this time around.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1543 on: Yesterday at 10:03:02 pm »
Fucking yes! Cracking laps from the Ferrari boys
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,874
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1544 on: Yesterday at 10:18:50 pm »
Game ended in time to see Q3. Looks like all the drivers are still struggling at times with the track. I have high hopes for tomorrow but the more I've watched the more I think it will be a bit of a procession.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,488
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1545 on: Yesterday at 11:11:58 pm »
ted kravitz doing some funny little run down an escalator going up made me laugh more than it maybe should have done.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,352
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1546 on: Today at 06:39:18 am »
Get in!
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,036
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1547 on: Today at 08:05:16 am »
Interesting;

Quote
Some may think the jewellery and underwear row is a bit of a storm in a teacup, perhaps even a little petty. Some will support the FIA's stance; some the drivers'.

But there is a bigger picture here; and it is to do with the satisfaction of the teams and drivers with the FIA in general. Or the lack of it.

Wolff has wondered aloud whether Wittich really needs to pick that fight, but Wittich is just the middle man. The push is coming from Ben Sulayem.

It's not just the drivers' noses that are being put out of joint by the FIA at the moment. Last month, Ben Sulayem refused to agree to plans to double the number of 'sprint' events next year to six.

The reason given publicly for this was that he wanted more time to study the impact of the plan on the FIA's race weekend resources.

Teams are briefing that in fact the reason is money - Ben Sulayem asked for more to be paid to the FIA in return for his agreement. Despite the fact that as the teams pay their entry fees based on the number of points they earn, and the number of points for sprints has been increased this year, they would get more money for more sprint races anyway.

This has angered the teams and bosses of commercial rights holder F1, and it has added to a range of issues that are causing dissatisfaction with the FIA's actions in recent months.

Insiders have told BBC Sport that senior F1 figures are actively questioning whether they need the FIA involved in the the sport, and are looking at ways in which they could be removed from being so.

Much of the FIA's income comes from F1, but it spends a relatively small amount of it on the highest level of the sport. In other words, the FIA needs F1 much more than F1 needs the FIA. Or so at least some senior figures are saying.

Could the FIA end up being removed from any effective role in the running of its blue-riband category and be relegated to a largely ceremonial function?

If so, it would be a seismic moment in the governance and history of F1. It may not get that far. But this, it is said by a number of sources, is not an issue that is going away any time soon.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 