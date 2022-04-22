Hamilton's obviously still an excellent driver but I have a feeling that he feels like 'hell, I don't need this'. If Bottas still had been there I think he'd felt a lot more comfortable with the situation but Russell is fast enough to take it to him on a single lap and that means he really has to compensate everything he has in reserve to squeeze out narrow intra-team victories. I feel that it drains him. As much as I don't want him to win races or championships I'll be the first to admit that seeing legends like him, Alonso and Vettel in uncompetitive cars all at once doesn't quite feel right. Especially when you have Sainz and Pérez sitting in title-winners.



The car and driver combination is so crucial. If your car isn't there it doesn't matter if you're Charles Leclerc or Lewis Hamilton. You can overachieve, which Hamilton did in two of the weekends so far, but you can't do things the laws of physics won't allow. At Hamilton's age and looking for an eighth title after what happened to him last autumn this situation along with the engine freeze this definitely bothers him. If the Mercedes engine isn't good enough to carry the chassis for another four years, he'll be 41 when they can fix it. Then keep in mind that Red Bull and Ferrari have shut their doors to any attempts he might make to go to either since they already have their number ones with supporting casts. So, for Lewis that's not a great situation to be in and at a human level I can feel a bit sorry for him.