Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1400 on: April 22, 2022, 04:52:24 pm
Those Mercedes upgrades not exactly killing it then..

Have they actually brought any?
Last Edit: April 22, 2022, 04:54:34 pm by TepidT2O
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1401 on: April 22, 2022, 04:56:44 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 22, 2022, 04:52:24 pm
Those Mercedes upgrades not exactly killing it then..

Have they actually brought any?

Don't think so, but who can tell? Wolffs idea before the race seemed to be 'its not worth bringing upgrades cos we're too slow anyway'
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1402 on: April 22, 2022, 04:57:05 pm
No one going out? Too wet and not worth
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1403 on: April 22, 2022, 04:57:51 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 22, 2022, 04:52:24 pm
Those Mercedes upgrades not exactly killing it then..

Have they actually brought any?
Plaster over a bullet wound. Cant waste resources until you know the problem
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1404 on: April 22, 2022, 04:58:54 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on April 22, 2022, 04:56:44 pm
Don't think so, but who can tell? Wolffs idea before the race seemed to be 'its not worth bringing upgrades cos we're too slow anyway'
Ah, ok.

I think theyve mentioned doing a lot at once rather than bits and pieces. Not making Q3 is something else though!
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1405 on: April 22, 2022, 05:03:55 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 22, 2022, 04:52:24 pm
Those Mercedes upgrades not exactly killing it then..

Have they actually brought any?
If they have, it hasn't made any difference. The car looks worse this weekend. It's worrying that they still can't figure out why the car is such a dog.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1406 on: April 22, 2022, 05:11:44 pm
Must be a nightmare for the Mercs. From what Toto said the data and paper analysis has them competing at the front but its just not happening on the track. Really frustrating considering how reliable their data work has proven to be in the last few years. The car looks a nightmare currently.

Im not sure I fully buy the Merc engine being that bad as McLaren arent doing too badly with it. Also not sure its just the porpoising issue thats all of the issue, the Ferraris have it quite a lot at Imola too but the way the car unloads into corners looks great compared to the Mercs and co.

Enjoying seeing the dominant team from years gone by struggling though, good to see how they respond in the coming races.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1407 on: April 22, 2022, 05:13:03 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 22, 2022, 04:52:24 pm
Those Mercedes upgrades not exactly killing it then..

Have they actually brought any?
Minor ones.

Some small aero tweaks have been brought to the W13 for this weekend. A turning vane has been added ahead of the sidepod inlet designed to improve cooling efficiency.

The aero shroud around the upper impact beam has been reprofiled, Mercedes says that it has been done to eliminate small areas of separated airflow.

The edge of the diffuser nearest the rear tyre has a reduced curl, designed to reduce airflow separation in that region. There has been an accompanying tweak to the deflector endplate there.

The floor is also lighter, as part of a weight-saving programme throughout the car.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1408 on: April 22, 2022, 05:18:53 pm
Cheers. Not exactly made the difference!
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1409 on: April 22, 2022, 05:24:58 pm
K Mag getting 4th is crazy
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1410 on: April 22, 2022, 05:26:07 pm
Verstappen out ignoring yellow flags again just like in Mexico 2019. Stupid stuff. Can't do green sectors even if you lift. He'll probably get away with it but it's just so dumb.
Last Edit: April 22, 2022, 05:28:26 pm by Linudden
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1411 on: April 22, 2022, 05:29:24 pm
This is shit
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1412 on: April 22, 2022, 05:30:53 pm
Quote from: Linudden on April 22, 2022, 05:26:07 pm
Verstappen out ignoring yellow flags again just like in Mexico 2019. Stupid stuff. Can't do green sectors even if you lift. He'll probably get away with it but it's just so dumb.

Quite clearly didn't ignore the yellows
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1413 on: April 22, 2022, 05:31:31 pm
On the other hand, if it rains now Carlos has a chance to race Checo for P3 tomorrow in the dry. The start is a toss-up due to the green track no matter what. Quite a long run to the first turn so pole is not the end-all here.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 22, 2022, 05:30:53 pm
Quite clearly didn't ignore the yellows

Improving your sector under waved yellows has always been a no-go until recently apparently. Obviously he lifted but I don't understand why they have this rule if they don't enforce it.
Last Edit: April 22, 2022, 05:39:25 pm by Linudden
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1414 on: April 22, 2022, 05:41:31 pm
What a shit show
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1415 on: April 22, 2022, 05:42:05 pm
Farcical sport
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1416 on: April 22, 2022, 05:42:29 pm
These qualifying sessions lately have made a good case for the return of the single laps. I think the high-fuel aspect was what let that down back in the day.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1417 on: April 22, 2022, 05:45:04 pm
Well that was a bit ridiculous.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1418 on: April 22, 2022, 05:47:34 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on April 22, 2022, 05:45:04 pm
Well that was a bit ridiculous.

Hey, how about the only time we don't hoist the red flag is when the guy on a purple sector has 30 seconds to finish the lap :D

I'm sure Michael Masi is a proud man of his successor right now. There are two starts and 255 miles to drive so a long way to go though.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1419 on: April 22, 2022, 05:53:27 pm
weather happens. quit your moaning.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1420 on: April 22, 2022, 09:44:42 pm
Hah, missed that Haas got 4th. Hilarious.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1421 on: Yesterday at 12:51:12 pm
Interesting practice.. Russell quickest.

Mercedes seem quicker than yesterday, but still 0.7s off the pole time.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1422 on: Yesterday at 01:25:49 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:51:12 pm
Interesting practice.. Russell quickest.

Mercedes seem quicker than yesterday, but still 0.7s off the pole time.
0.7s off the pole time set in the wet?

Didnt see it but I expect the other teams were looking at race set-ups rather than headline times.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1423 on: Yesterday at 01:59:11 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 01:25:49 pm
0.7s off the pole time set in the wet?

Didnt see it but I expect the other teams were looking at race set-ups rather than headline times.
Sorry, not the pole time, the fastest time set in q2

I suspect youre right, but they seems to have less porpoising today
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1424 on: Yesterday at 04:04:34 pm
Great stuff. Shame I won't get to see the race tomorrow.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1425 on: Yesterday at 04:05:29 pm
RB 1-2 tomorrow if it's like that.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1426 on: Yesterday at 04:06:36 pm
Decent sprint race that.

Think the Ferrari's struggled a bit compared to Red Bull with the tyres but a decent gain for Sainz.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1427 on: Yesterday at 04:12:09 pm
Red bull seem to get heat into their tyres much better.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1428 on: Yesterday at 04:21:54 pm
Cool temperatures, low fuel and green track so with more rubber laid down and with heavy cars it's a very different ballgame tomorrow. Especially if it rains. Where Red Bull have struggled with the tyres have been on much larger fuel loads.

It's just one point lost anyway and in a dry race Leclerc should be able to beat Pérez with ease. He backed off a lot after getting passed and just turned everything down. They should definitely bring the new floor to Miami if it's any good though.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1429 on: Yesterday at 04:42:05 pm
DRS is too powerful with these regulations.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1430 on: Yesterday at 06:37:01 pm
Might be wrong here, but I get the feeling that the fire has gone out of Hamiltons belly now the Merc is under performing. Last seasons farcical championship ending won't have helped. He has to put that behind him and move on if he can, but can he now?

His younger team mate has fire in his belly and is out performing him as did Norris today.

All Hamiltons recent interviews are negative, like he has thrown in the towel for this season already.

Add to that he might soon be investing in Chelsea fc and well....it's not looking good for him.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1431 on: Yesterday at 06:44:36 pm
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 06:37:01 pm
....it's not looking good for him.

I mean, its looking great for him in general and has done for some time. I know you mean its not looking good for him staying in Formula 1 though, his interviews yesterday were borderline disrespectful to his team.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1432 on: Yesterday at 06:57:32 pm
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 06:37:01 pm
Might be wrong here, but I get the feeling that the fire has gone out of Hamiltons belly now the Merc is under performing. Last seasons farcical championship ending won't have helped. He has to put that behind him and move on if he can, but can he now?

His younger team mate has fire in his belly and is out performing him as did Norris today.

All Hamiltons recent interviews are negative, like he has thrown in the towel for this season already.

Add to that he might soon be investing in Chelsea fc and well....it's not looking good for him.

He likely spent the summer stewing over what happened, and itching to get back racing. And when he does, his team have essentially given him a pedal car. Id be pretty negative too. Russell should be equally pissed off with his team, but I guess as the newbie hes not in a position to be as savage.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1433 on: Yesterday at 07:47:59 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:42:05 pm
DRS is too powerful with these regulations.

Absolutely. I'd rather they made the ERS into a push-to-pass than have DRS be an instant overtake.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1434 on: Yesterday at 08:08:47 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 07:47:59 pm
Absolutely. I'd rather they made the ERS into a push-to-pass than have DRS be an instant overtake.
Like how Indy car does it?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1435 on: Yesterday at 08:15:14 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:08:47 pm
Like how Indy car does it?

Not that gimmicky. In fact, I wouldn't even publicise it.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1436 on: Yesterday at 08:16:31 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 07:47:59 pm
Absolutely. I'd rather they made the ERS into a push-to-pass than have DRS be an instant overtake.
For me, DRS should make the cars about level going into the corner. So far, the car with DRS is at least 100m ahead with the new regulations.

They need to shorten the DRS length.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1437 on: Yesterday at 08:25:11 pm
It's difficult for Hamilton because he's used to having the best car, so it's very much a shock to the system. Much like when Vettel left Red Bull, he had the odd occasion when he was competitive with Ferrari but by and large he struggled especially the last two seasons and you look at him now at Aston Martin and it just seems like he's not really fussed, like it's took his toll on him.

It's still early days and if Mercedes get back to being competitive I'm sure you'll see Hamilton out performing Russell but despite Mercedes troubles Russell coming from Williams, well it's not so much an issue being middle of the pack.

Regardless I'm enjoying it while it lasts.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:26:46 pm by naYoRHa2b
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1438 on: Yesterday at 08:43:09 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 08:15:14 pm
Not that gimmicky. In fact, I wouldn't even publicise it.
Makes sense. I feel they going to look to make DRS adjustment all there been more races probably for next season
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1439 on: Today at 01:03:00 am
Hamilton's obviously still an excellent driver but I have a feeling that he feels like 'hell, I don't need this'. If Bottas still had been there I think he'd felt a lot more comfortable with the situation but Russell is fast enough to take it to him on a single lap and that means he really has to compensate everything he has in reserve to squeeze out narrow intra-team victories. I feel that it drains him. As much as I don't want him to win races or championships I'll be the first to admit that seeing legends like him, Alonso and Vettel in uncompetitive cars all at once doesn't quite feel right. Especially when you have Sainz and Pérez sitting in title-winners.

The car and driver combination is so crucial. If your car isn't there it doesn't matter if you're Charles Leclerc or Lewis Hamilton. You can overachieve, which Hamilton did in two of the weekends so far, but you can't do things the laws of physics won't allow. At Hamilton's age and looking for an eighth title after what happened to him last autumn this situation along with the engine freeze this definitely bothers him. If the Mercedes engine isn't good enough to carry the chassis for another four years, he'll be 41 when they can fix it. Then keep in mind that Red Bull and Ferrari have shut their doors to any attempts he might make to go to either since they already have their number ones with supporting casts. So, for Lewis that's not a great situation to be in and at a human level I can feel a bit sorry for him.
Last Edit: Today at 01:10:28 am by Linudden
