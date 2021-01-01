Does Aussy normally a lot of Yellow/red Flags?

There seem a good amount of Yellow/Reds during Qualifying and Practice



Happy for Charles, sad for Carlos, but hopefully the former gets a clean run tomorrow without SC's, DRS launches or curveballs. I'm still quite sure that P4 is Carlos' to lose tomorrow because his car is just so much faster than those ahead of him. McLaren seem to have taken a gamble at a one-lap setup and very few hard braking zones no doubt has helped them. I don't think they'll stand any chance of holding the Mercedes cars behind tomorrow for example.Generally, yes. In 2018 Vettel won the race while being off the pace after Räikkönen's pit stop forced Hamilton to respond to keep control of the race and then he didn't get into Vettel's safety car window fast enough on the fresh rubber and that was a free pit stop under a VSC. That made sure he got out in the lead with quite a bit fresher rubber than Hamilton had so it was game over at that point. Things like that could always happen.