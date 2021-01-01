« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 52943 times)

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1240 on: Yesterday at 08:39:24 am »
McLaren found some pace at last
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1241 on: Yesterday at 08:43:54 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 08:29:29 am
Stupid incident, two drivers that shouldnt really be on the grid, but I think Stroll slightly more at fault
There no reason for Latifi to repass just bad comms from his Pit  on having let somebody pass but there no reason to try and pass for him on a warm up lap.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1242 on: Yesterday at 08:50:05 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:43:54 am
There no reason for Latifi to repass just bad comms from his Pit  on having let somebody pass but there no reason to try and pass for him on a warm up lap.

Have you seen the interviews with the two drivers? Latifi said he thought Stroll was on a lap which is why he slowed down but then when Stroll was crawling he realised he wasnt on a lap so decided to start his prep for a fast lap. Stroll admitted he wasnt moving across to allow cars to pass and blamed the track narrowing there for why was moving to the outside even though replays show he clearly moved his steering right.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1243 on: Yesterday at 09:03:06 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 08:50:05 am
Have you seen the interviews with the two drivers? Latifi said he thought Stroll was on a lap which is why he slowed down but then when Stroll was crawling he realised he wasnt on a lap so decided to start his prep for a fast lap. Stroll admitted he wasnt moving across to allow cars to pass and blamed the track narrowing there for why was moving to the outside even though replays show he clearly moved his steering right.
Yea I saw both interviews and both POVs
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1244 on: Yesterday at 09:20:03 am »


Huge improvement by McLaren
Sainz massively off the pace but caught out by Alonso crashing which brought out the red flag
Mercedes probably punching above their weight
Leclerc doing well but will have 2 red bulls breathing down his neck.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 09:41:10 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 09:20:03 am

Huge improvement by McLaren
Sainz massively off the pace but caught out by Alonso crashing which brought out the red flag
Mercedes probably punching above their weight
Leclerc doing well but will have 2 red bulls breathing down his neck.
Sainz is probably top 4 if he didnt get the Red Flag, he couldnt get going on his restart it seems. If he can quickly get behind the Mercedes, he might put himself into a position to help Leclerc more, not sure how do able that is.
Does Aussy normally a lot of Yellow/red Flags?
There seem a good amount of Yellow/Reds during Qualifying and Practice
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 09:44:57 am »
Happy for Charles, sad for Carlos, but hopefully the former gets a clean run tomorrow without SC's, DRS launches or curveballs. I'm still quite sure that P4 is Carlos' to lose tomorrow because his car is just so much faster than those ahead of him. McLaren seem to have taken a gamble at a one-lap setup and very few hard braking zones no doubt has helped them. I don't think they'll stand any chance of holding the Mercedes cars behind tomorrow for example.

Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:41:10 am
Does Aussy normally a lot of Yellow/red Flags?
There seem a good amount of Yellow/Reds during Qualifying and Practice

Generally, yes. In 2018 Vettel won the race while being off the pace after Räikkönen's pit stop forced Hamilton to respond to keep control of the race and then he didn't get into Vettel's safety car window fast enough on the fresh rubber and that was a free pit stop under a VSC. That made sure he got out in the lead with quite a bit fresher rubber than Hamilton had so it was game over at that point. Things like that could always happen.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1247 on: Yesterday at 09:49:38 am »
Whats the normal penalty for failing to slow under yellow flags? Is it a 5 place grid penalty? Just wondering what might happen to Perez.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1248 on: Yesterday at 09:49:40 am »
Almost certain to see some safety cars tomorrow.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1249 on: Yesterday at 09:51:14 am »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 09:49:38 am
Whats the normal penalty for failing to slow under yellow flags? Is it a 5 place grid penalty? Just wondering what might happen to Perez.

3 or 5 depending on the severity of the infingement.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1250 on: Yesterday at 09:55:28 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 09:49:40 am
Almost certain to see some safety cars tomorrow.

They probably ought to move the start forward by one hour since all the drivers said they couldn't see anything in what will be the second half of the race. Otherwise it could get a bit dangerous tomorrow. Another episode of the neverending thing of starting an Australian Grand Prix too late.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1251 on: Yesterday at 09:56:24 am »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 09:44:57 am
Happy for Charles, sad for Carlos, but hopefully the former gets a clean run tomorrow without SC's, DRS launches or curveballs. I'm still quite sure that P4 is Carlos' to lose tomorrow because his car is just so much faster than those ahead of him. McLaren seem to have taken a gamble at a one-lap setup and very few hard braking zones no doubt has helped them. I don't think they'll stand any chance of holding the Mercedes cars behind tomorrow for example.

Generally, yes. In 2018 Vettel won the race while being off the pace after Räikkönen's pit stop forced Hamilton to respond to keep control of the race and then he didn't get into Vettel's safety car window fast enough on the fresh rubber and that was a free pit stop under a VSC which made sure he got out in the lead with quite a bit fresher rubber than Hamilton had so it was game over at that point. Things like that could always happen.
That makes sense.
If there Safety Cars, Sainz 100% can get into p4 if not podium spot.
Ferrari/Red bull seem to have the best cars. Feel Perez is more comfortable in his car also
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1252 on: Yesterday at 09:59:29 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:56:24 am
That makes sense.
If there Safety Cars, Sainz 100% can get into p4 if not podium spot.
Ferrari/Red bull seem to have the best cars. Feel Perez is more comfortable in his car also


Perez definitely seems happier with the car, its been a bit of a leveller for them as Perez hasnt been miles behind Max like he was last year.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1253 on: Yesterday at 10:03:14 am »
I think Pérez has been assisted by the temporary circuits and that we'll see Verstappen pull away quite a bit from him when they get to tracks with normal tyre behaviour. In Bahrain there were acres of space between them and I foresee the same thing at many places. That being said, with F1 moving away from permanent to temporary circuits and night races at a greater level it's a bit of a leveller for drivers traditionally weak over one lap since everyone struggles to get their tyres in order. The only night race where you see peaky tyre behaviour is Singapore because of the tropical conditions.

Melbourne also has quite moderate track temperatures since it's basically October there by northern hemisphere standards and they run late in the afternoon when the sun has weakened a lot. On a surface used by regular cars that makes it very different to the stereotype of an environment where time is easily won or lost over one lap.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:11:34 am by Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1254 on: Yesterday at 10:41:11 am »
carlito was unlucky on one hand but should have otherwise done better than 9th. and this track really seems to suit the mclaren a lot more than the previous couple.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1255 on: Yesterday at 11:02:26 am »
Great stuff by McLaren.

Norris might be the best young British driver btw it seems
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1256 on: Yesterday at 11:18:44 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Yesterday at 11:02:26 am
Great stuff by McLaren.

Norris might be the best young British driver btw it seems

Was it ever in doubt?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1257 on: Yesterday at 12:00:03 pm »
Charles Leclerc under investigation for driving unnecessarily slowly on an inlap during Q1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1258 on: Yesterday at 12:00:48 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 10:03:14 am
I think Pérez has been assisted by the temporary circuits and that we'll see Verstappen pull away quite a bit from him when they get to tracks with normal tyre behaviour.

Or maybe hes had last season to settle into a new team and new car and is now showing his ability?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1259 on: Yesterday at 12:03:07 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:03:06 am
Yea I saw both interviews and both POVs

3 place grid drop for Stroll, which is a bit pointless considering hes last anyway.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1260 on: Yesterday at 12:17:13 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 12:00:48 pm
Or maybe hes had last season to settle into a new team and new car and is now showing his ability?
Nah, hes just better.  Like we are still waiting for Ricciardo to settle in.  Hes just slower than Norris.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1261 on: Yesterday at 01:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 12:00:48 pm
Or maybe hes had last season to settle into a new team and new car and is now showing his ability?

I don't buy that. It's more likely that Verstappen is underachieving in qualifying than anything at the moment. Still, Max beat him fair and square in Q3. You don't turn into a qualifying superstar overnight after a decade of mediocrity in that department.

Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 12:03:07 pm
3 place grid drop for Stroll, which is a bit pointless considering hes last anyway.

At that point it's better to just give a five second penalty for the race. Otherwise what's the deterrent to slow drivers misbehaving in qualifying? It's probably not in the rules but it should be. It's a bit of a loophole in the regulations.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:10:06 pm by Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1262 on: Yesterday at 01:37:21 pm »
Leclerc is special like. Think Max will do him off the line to be honest but if he stays ahead I think he'll win, sector 3 he's super strong.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1263 on: Yesterday at 01:55:31 pm »
Quote from: kcbworth on Yesterday at 11:02:26 am
Great stuff by McLaren.

Norris might be the best young British driver btw it seems

Norris is my guy but I think its very close between him and Russell. It hasnt been possible to really compare the 2 of them in direct competition yet as there has always been a huge gap in the performance of their respective cars until this weekend. Russells performance relative to Hamilton so far suggests hes right up there as a big talent for me, nevermind what he did at Williams too.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 06:08:16 am »
Miserable 5 minutes for Sainz.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 06:27:23 am »
These Sky commentators talk such wham. Red Bull look like theyve got the faster race car - few laps later Leclerc pulls out a 6s lead.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1266 on: Today at 06:40:25 am »
Surely Perez overtook Hamilton under yellow flags.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1267 on: Today at 06:41:40 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:40:25 am
Surely Perez overtook Hamilton under yellow flags.
are we sure? I think they where in Section 3 with no Saftey car
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1268 on: Today at 06:46:06 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:41:40 am
are we sure? I think they where in Section 3 with no Saftey car
It said on screen yellow flags in S1 and S2, I thought they were still in S2 which ends just at the end of the straight where Hamilton was trying to come back on Perez.

But they just showed an on board of Perez and it didnt say yellow flag on his wheel.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1269 on: Today at 06:48:45 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:46:06 am
It said on screen yellow flags in S1 and S2, I thought they were still in S2 which ends just at the end of the straight where Hamilton was trying to come back on Perez.

But they just showed an on board of Perez and it didnt say yellow flag on his wheel.
Thanks for clearing it up.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1270 on: Today at 07:04:46 am »
🤣🤣
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1271 on: Today at 07:05:53 am »
:lmao
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1272 on: Today at 07:06:26 am »
Beautiful.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1273 on: Today at 07:07:55 am »
So Ferrari with the fastest and most reliable car, good signs so far
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1274 on: Today at 07:08:49 am »
WOW Max.

Leclerc looking good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1275 on: Today at 07:09:31 am »
Divebomb by Stroll.
