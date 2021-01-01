« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 52408 times)

McLaren found some pace at last
Stupid incident, two drivers that shouldnt really be on the grid, but I think Stroll slightly more at fault
There no reason for Latifi to repass just bad comms from his Pit  on having let somebody pass but there no reason to try and pass for him on a warm up lap.
There no reason for Latifi to repass just bad comms from his Pit  on having let somebody pass but there no reason to try and pass for him on a warm up lap.

Have you seen the interviews with the two drivers? Latifi said he thought Stroll was on a lap which is why he slowed down but then when Stroll was crawling he realised he wasnt on a lap so decided to start his prep for a fast lap. Stroll admitted he wasnt moving across to allow cars to pass and blamed the track narrowing there for why was moving to the outside even though replays show he clearly moved his steering right.
Have you seen the interviews with the two drivers? Latifi said he thought Stroll was on a lap which is why he slowed down but then when Stroll was crawling he realised he wasnt on a lap so decided to start his prep for a fast lap. Stroll admitted he wasnt moving across to allow cars to pass and blamed the track narrowing there for why was moving to the outside even though replays show he clearly moved his steering right.
Yea I saw both interviews and both POVs
Huge improvement by McLaren
Sainz massively off the pace but caught out by Alonso crashing which brought out the red flag
Mercedes probably punching above their weight
Leclerc doing well but will have 2 red bulls breathing down his neck.
Huge improvement by McLaren
Sainz massively off the pace but caught out by Alonso crashing which brought out the red flag
Mercedes probably punching above their weight
Leclerc doing well but will have 2 red bulls breathing down his neck.
Sainz is probably top 4 if he didnt get the Red Flag, he couldnt get going on his restart it seems. If he can quickly get behind the Mercedes, he might put himself into a position to help Leclerc more, not sure how do able that is.
Does Aussy normally a lot of Yellow/red Flags?
There seem a good amount of Yellow/Reds during Qualifying and Practice
Happy for Charles, sad for Carlos, but hopefully the former gets a clean run tomorrow without SC's, DRS launches or curveballs. I'm still quite sure that P4 is Carlos' to lose tomorrow because his car is just so much faster than those ahead of him. McLaren seem to have taken a gamble at a one-lap setup and very few hard braking zones no doubt has helped them. I don't think they'll stand any chance of holding the Mercedes cars behind tomorrow for example.

Does Aussy normally a lot of Yellow/red Flags?
There seem a good amount of Yellow/Reds during Qualifying and Practice

Generally, yes. In 2018 Vettel won the race while being off the pace after Räikkönen's pit stop forced Hamilton to respond to keep control of the race and then he didn't get into Vettel's safety car window fast enough on the fresh rubber and that was a free pit stop under a VSC. That made sure he got out in the lead with quite a bit fresher rubber than Hamilton had so it was game over at that point. Things like that could always happen.
Whats the normal penalty for failing to slow under yellow flags? Is it a 5 place grid penalty? Just wondering what might happen to Perez.
Almost certain to see some safety cars tomorrow.
Whats the normal penalty for failing to slow under yellow flags? Is it a 5 place grid penalty? Just wondering what might happen to Perez.

3 or 5 depending on the severity of the infingement.
Almost certain to see some safety cars tomorrow.

They probably ought to move the start forward by one hour since all the drivers said they couldn't see anything in what will be the second half of the race. Otherwise it could get a bit dangerous tomorrow. Another episode of the neverending thing of starting an Australian Grand Prix too late.
Happy for Charles, sad for Carlos, but hopefully the former gets a clean run tomorrow without SC's, DRS launches or curveballs. I'm still quite sure that P4 is Carlos' to lose tomorrow because his car is just so much faster than those ahead of him. McLaren seem to have taken a gamble at a one-lap setup and very few hard braking zones no doubt has helped them. I don't think they'll stand any chance of holding the Mercedes cars behind tomorrow for example.

Generally, yes. In 2018 Vettel won the race while being off the pace after Räikkönen's pit stop forced Hamilton to respond to keep control of the race and then he didn't get into Vettel's safety car window fast enough on the fresh rubber and that was a free pit stop under a VSC which made sure he got out in the lead with quite a bit fresher rubber than Hamilton had so it was game over at that point. Things like that could always happen.
That makes sense.
If there Safety Cars, Sainz 100% can get into p4 if not podium spot.
Ferrari/Red bull seem to have the best cars. Feel Perez is more comfortable in his car also
That makes sense.
If there Safety Cars, Sainz 100% can get into p4 if not podium spot.
Ferrari/Red bull seem to have the best cars. Feel Perez is more comfortable in his car also


Perez definitely seems happier with the car, its been a bit of a leveller for them as Perez hasnt been miles behind Max like he was last year.
I think Pérez has been assisted by the temporary circuits and that we'll see Verstappen pull away quite a bit from him when they get to tracks with normal tyre behaviour. In Bahrain there were acres of space between them and I foresee the same thing at many places. That being said, with F1 moving away from permanent to temporary circuits and night races at a greater level it's a bit of a leveller for drivers traditionally weak over one lap since everyone struggles to get their tyres in order. The only night race where you see peaky tyre behaviour is Singapore because of the tropical conditions.

Melbourne also has quite moderate track temperatures since it's basically October there by northern hemisphere standards and they run late in the afternoon when the sun has weakened a lot. On a surface used by regular cars that makes it very different to the stereotype of an environment where time is easily won or lost over one lap.
carlito was unlucky on one hand but should have otherwise done better than 9th. and this track really seems to suit the mclaren a lot more than the previous couple.
Great stuff by McLaren.

Norris might be the best young British driver btw it seems
Great stuff by McLaren.

Norris might be the best young British driver btw it seems

Was it ever in doubt?
