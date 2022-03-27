So what are peoples thoughts on the slowing down and excessive braking before the DRS detection line?



At the time I thought it was hilarious but is this what F1 racing should be about? Ive always felt F1 should be drivers pushing themselves and their cars to the limit on every lap, not managing tyres or trying to cross a line behind a rival.



It seems with the new regulations DRS is more powerful than ever, overtakes in the DRS zones looked too easy. Maybe they need to shorten it or even scrap it now cars can follow more easily. In some cases the trailing car was almost level with the lead car by the time DRS was open anyway.

