Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 47486 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  
  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 09:03:34 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 08:36:48 pm
A big part of their problem is not being able to run anywhere near as close to the ground as the Red Bull and the Ferrari, I saw a side on comparison on insta and the difference in ground clearance is huge. Its all gonna depend on if they can overcome their issues and run much closer to the ground because I suspect thatll give them a decent chunk of pace. I dont see them challenging for a title this year but itd be nice if they can get up to a close 3rd with a chance of race wins so we can have more competition up front. At the moment we have a nice battle between Red Bull and Ferrari, Mercs in no mans land and then another gap and the rest of the pack behind.
Yep
So they get more drag and they get less ground effect(s). Its a double whammy.  To be fair, a car loaded with fuel actually looked a little less unstable, but they need to find out how to rid themselves of the porpoising before they can make any great strides.  If they do, it will probably gain them half a second a lap though( on quick circuits anyway), and would mean they could run more wing for corners too.

Theyve got a lose lose situation right now.


W

Offline clinical

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1161 on: Yesterday at 09:04:06 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 08:36:48 pm
A big part of their problem is not being able to run anywhere near as close to the ground as the Red Bull and the Ferrari, I saw a side on comparison on insta and the difference in ground clearance is huge. Its all gonna depend on if they can overcome their issues and run much closer to the ground because I suspect thatll give them a decent chunk of pace. I dont see them challenging for a title this year but itd be nice if they can get up to a close 3rd with a chance of race wins so we can have more competition up front. At the moment we have a nice battle between Red Bull and Ferrari, Mercs in no mans land and then another gap and the rest of the pack behind.

I think it all depends on the engine. If the engine is competitive then it won't be long before mercedes are back up there.



Offline b_joseph

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1162 on: Yesterday at 09:22:58 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:04:06 pm
I think it all depends on the engine. If the engine is competitive then it won't be long before mercedes are back up there.
PU doesnt matter if the car is bouncing. If they stop the bouncing, then we get to see how good the PU is. But I dont think its a given that they will stop the bouncing to the extent that they can run the car as low as they would like to.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1163 on: Yesterday at 09:35:05 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:59:33 pm
decent result for russell to get a 5th considering the lack of pace in that car. norris in 7th seems good too.

Norris getting 7th was more by default, though he did close up behind the Alpine towards the end. That McLaren is currently a dog of a car, they look like midfield runners from here on out. Im not convinced the Merc engine is down on power, torque maybe, but Russell still managed good gains with that PU and we all know the problems the works team has.
Online RedG13

  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1164 on: Yesterday at 09:50:05 pm »
If Mercedes can figure out the car soon, they will have a shot. It shaping up to be Charles v Max though.
Was much concerned about more issues at this track, glad it was one safety car overall though. Lewis would got I think 1 or 2 places better if didnt miss the timing for the Pit lane being closed during the VSC, obv he did a good job getting into the Points from 15th.
Ferrari Car looks very good.
Perez got very unlucky with Pit timing, wonder how much was mis direction to get Redbull to pit earlier. Max 100% learned how overtake better after getting over taken.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1165 on: Yesterday at 09:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 07:32:32 pm
Honestly I really like Max, love drivers that are a bit unhinged and unpredictable, makes watching it really exciting.


He's a spoilt bastard piece of shit.


Offline Paul_h

  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1166 on: Yesterday at 10:11:17 pm »
thrilling race, at times. Good clean racing between the top 2.. wonder how longit would take before it turns dirty.,as per last year..

hate this new helmet cam view. Alright as a standalone novelty, but when they switch to that at key moments, ie, when max and Charlie were duelling it out. its rubbish. It may also not be a representative of what the driver sees at all. there are a lot of internal reflections, and the human eye will compensate for the vibrations that the camera picks up. Much prefer the clearer camera behind the drivers head
Offline RedInside

  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1167 on: Yesterday at 11:01:01 pm »
Race director was a bit shit today, replays and fan shots all over the place. Just give me the damn Max and Charles battle
Offline S

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1168 on: Yesterday at 11:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Paul_h on Yesterday at 10:11:17 pm
hate this new helmet cam view. Alright as a standalone novelty, but when they switch to that at key moments, ie, when max and Charlie were duelling it out. its rubbish. It may also not be a representative of what the driver sees at all. there are a lot of internal reflections, and the human eye will compensate for the vibrations that the camera picks up. Much prefer the clearer camera behind the drivers head
I really love that view. Only at the right moments though I agree.
Online RedG13

  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 03:20:52 am »
Quote from: RedInside on Yesterday at 11:01:01 pm
Race director was a bit shit today, replays and fan shots all over the place. Just give me the damn Max and Charles battle
They where cutting to replays when the battle in the race is happening. Let it play out then show it later.
 
