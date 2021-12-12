Only just watched the end of qualifying - tried to watch it late last night but a combination of the hour delay and the clocks going forward proved too much for me!
That grid makes the race an exciting prospect - always expect Max to compete for a win, so any race in which he's not on the front row is likely to provide some entertainment. Good to see Alpine qualifying well - the Enstone team in its various guises have underperformed since Alonso's titles (though I do I seem to recall a spell where Kimi and Grosjean picked up a win and some podiums, perhaps right before the hybrid era?) and it'd be great to see them capitalise on McLaren, Mercedes, and Aston's slow start and to see Alonso & Ocon competing for podiums.
Watching the race a bit later than the live broadcast, but hoping for an entertaining - and safe - one.