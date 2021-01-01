« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 43358 times)

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 07:57:45 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:25:19 pm
steiner seems to think schumacher is ok anyway which is good.
Great to hear. Doubt he can race tomorrow, probably has a concussion. Hopefully he recovers quickly, he going to be hurting for a couple of days
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 08:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 07:44:48 pm
Then 'indispensable' is not the right word. It means 'absolutely necessary'. The complete opposite of what you meant!

I honestly thought your post was a typo or auto-correct and was having a friendly joke. Apparently not :D

Pretty sure English isnt his first language, think hes from Sweden
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,344
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 08:03:00 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 07:57:45 pm
Great to hear. Doubt he can race tomorrow, probably has a concussion. Hopefully he recovers quickly, he going to be hurting for a couple of days

yeah I can't see any way he gets medically cleared to race tomorrow, might be delayed going home by a day or so too.

I'm sure he'll be back in the car in a couple of weeks though.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 08:18:51 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:03:00 pm
yeah I can't see any way he gets medically cleared to race tomorrow, might be delayed going home by a day or so too.

I'm sure he'll be back in the car in a couple of weeks though.
Agreed, glad is ok and looks to be nothing serious  It very possible he ready for the Aussie Grand Prix, Emilia Romagna GP 100% he should be good for.
The car did job in the crash.
Who going to race in the Haas in his place this week, assuming they can fix the car in 24 hours.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,761
  • Truthiness
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 08:19:38 pm »
Now I know why F1 were so keen not to cancel the race. They figure why let any potential terrorists kill the drivers when that's F1's job.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,344
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 08:21:09 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:18:51 pm
Agreed, glad is ok and looks to be nothing serious  It very possible he ready for the Aussie Grand Prix, Emilia Romagna GP 100% he should be good for.
The car did job in the crash.
Who going to race in the Haas in his place this week, assuming they can fix the car in 24 hours.

it'll be a 19 car race. pretty sure someone who doesn't take place in quali can't race.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 08:26:10 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:21:09 pm
it'll be a 19 car race. pretty sure someone who doesn't take place in quali can't race.
Ah Makes sense. Will be interesting with Hamilton starting 16th too, can he get into the points at all.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,284
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 08:31:00 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:26:10 pm
Ah Makes sense. Will be interesting with Hamilton starting 16th too, can he get into the points at all.
It'll be 15th with Schumacher dropping out.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 08:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 08:31:00 pm
It'll be 15th with Schumacher dropping out.
My bad your correct. thanks
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,219
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 08:35:57 pm »
Is that crash any worse than Norris slamming into the wall at Eau Rouge? Not for me and he raced.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,284
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 08:38:03 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:32:10 pm
My bad your correct. thanks
Just another 5 dnf's and he'll be in the points  :D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,344
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 08:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 08:35:57 pm
Is that crash any worse than Norris slamming into the wall at Eau Rouge? Not for me and he raced.

Depends what the g sensors and medical professionals say. I find it best not to judge a shunt on what it looks like
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 08:40:11 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 08:35:57 pm
Is that crash any worse than Norris slamming into the wall at Eau Rouge? Not for me and he raced.
very likely, medical team has more injury but Mick went into a concrete  wall at about 175 MPH(281 KPH) and possibly blacked out and his car lost 2 wheels plus the back end. Lando went into tires and lost a wheel, and didnt have a concussion
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,219
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 08:40:24 pm »
Confirmed not racing. No replacement driver, Haas running one car.
Logged

Offline Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 09:08:33 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 08:31:00 pm
It'll be 15th with Schumacher dropping out.
unless they change the setup, and start from the pitlane, which has been mooted..
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,284
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 09:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Paul_h on Yesterday at 09:08:33 pm
unless they change the setup, and start from the pitlane, which has been mooted..
I hope they go with that.
The setup on his car is crap as it is now.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,009
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1056 on: Yesterday at 09:29:58 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 08:01:22 pm
Pretty sure English isnt his first language, think hes from Sweden

Jag är svensk, ja. Om någon av er vill testa er svenska, så finns jag på PM :wave

I know what the word meant, indisponibel means 'unavailable' in Swedish coming from the French language as a borrowed word, but I don't think 'indisponible' is a word in the English language, so I just gambled it could mean both things. Also safety is 'indispensable' either way you slice it. Whatever :D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:34:23 pm by Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,344
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1057 on: Yesterday at 09:34:05 pm »
Logged

Online iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,806
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 03:15:16 am »
Missed quali so just caught up with the highlights now. Wow!

Really great news to hear Mick is ok, and that's the most important thing from what I've just seen.

It's pretty funny catching up with this thread and seeing it play out in the comments, reminds me why this is such a good threat on RAWK. It's quite funny seeing it being quieter than usual due to the Hamilton cult members being a bit quiet - especially since you can imagine the hysteria if that was Max!

Checo's the man isn't he. Brilliant. Valtteri absolutely bossing it in that Alfa as well! Superb. Tomorrow should hopefully be interesting and hopefully we can have a bit more racing than last week!
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,323
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 03:28:53 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 