On a personal note. I worked in Jeddah for six weeks once, setting up a printing machine. Apart from having my eyes opened by how the immigrant workers, from the Philippines, india, Pakistan, Indonesia and others were treated, my driver, a Filipino cried most days taking me to work, he hated the place. His passport had been taken off him and he was only free to leave when his contract was up. Two days after arriving the hotel pool was drained because someone had complained about two men getting too close whilst swimming, being in the water. For the rest of my stay there was no swimming. Anyway on the night of my departure, my flight was booked for 3:30 am, some of the locals colleagues took me out for a farewell bash. I arrived at the airport at 11:50 ish and stood in the queue for a passport check and to check in for the flight. I was astonished to be told that I was too late and couldn't check in because I had overstayed my Visa duration. It was 12:10am when I got to the desk. They were even thinking of detaining me. Solving this dilemma wasn't easy either and I was pushed from one customs officer to another. Eventually I managed to get hold of some higher ranking military officer, who had been educated in the UK and he persuaded the customs official to let me through and check in. I have never been more relieved to leave a country in my life. I'll never ever go back there, ever, ever.