« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 38565 times)

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,309
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 06:18:26 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 24, 2022, 05:47:26 pm


Haha. Yeah, a lot of it comes down to that.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,309
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 06:27:01 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on March 24, 2022, 06:56:54 pm
Probably more to do with Jeedah being a high speed circuit so you want less downforce/drag.

But maybe running less downforce will also let them lower the ride height (or reduce the amount pressure pushing the car closer to the floor) which should improve the porpoising in theory.

Sound theory and you're possibly correct. It does beg the question though why Mercedes ran so much rear wing in Bahrain relative to other teams. It's gonna be really interesting to see the developments, that much is certain.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,909
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 07:02:05 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 06:27:01 am
Sound theory and you're possibly correct. It does beg the question though why Mercedes ran so much rear wing in Bahrain relative to other teams. It's gonna be really interesting to see the developments, that much is certain.
Yeah it's interesting Red Bull used a lower drag rear wing in Bahrain compared to testing and they topped the speed traps;



Mercedes were lower mid-table in the speed traps and Toto Wolff said they were losing a lot of time on the straights and the fast speed corners so it looks like they went into the race a little unprepared. Maybe they've learnt from that, it wouldn't surprise me if lower downforce does improve the porpoising.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 07:54:16 am »
Vettel misses a 2nd Grand Prix because of Covid. Hulkenberg will drive again
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 07:57:16 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 06:27:01 am
Sound theory and you're possibly correct. It does beg the question though why Mercedes ran so much rear wing in Bahrain relative to other teams. It's gonna be really interesting to see the developments, that much is certain.

Maybe to help with tyre deg. Ferrari also ran more wing than Red Bull and seemed to cope better with that. What we saw with Ferrari when your engine isn't elite is that if you run less downforce to make up for straight line speed your going to chew through your tyres. This season they can run more wing and still be competitive in a straight line. Jeddah has high speed corners but they are pretty much straight so it'll be interesting to see the wing setups of the cars and in turn who is fastest through the traps

If you are porpoising through these straights/corners it could get really ugly
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,414
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 08:28:57 am »
Quote from: Darren G on March 24, 2022, 05:13:23 pm
Aye.  Unfortunately, I feel that F1's hypocrisy is something of a microcosm for the way that the Ukraine conflict is treated in general relative to other conflicts.  That's not to say that I don't sympathise with the people of Ukraine, but where are the flags at the football; the outraged politicians and media for the thousands of dead civilians in Yemen as the result of Saudi and UAE air strikes?  Where is the outpouring of grief for the estimated 10,000 children killed or maimed as a result of that conflict?  Then you have the fact that on one hand the US government is condemning Russia for it's invasion of Ukraine and expressing sympathy for the suffering of it's (Ukraine's) people....and on the other it's selling the Saudi government laser-guided missiles, which are being used over and over again for attacks upon civilian targets; essentially war crimes. Now that is hypocrisy on a whole other level.  The whole thing makes me sick to my stomach.

 Sorry for the largely off-topic rant, but the whole situation and the willingness to turn a blind eye to whatever these c*nts do does my fucking head in.  :no


no i fully agree

its been swept under the carpet with Saudi Arabia
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline niallers

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 320
  • "dont worry marge,its only a quilt....MY COOKIE!"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 03:08:06 pm »
Looking at the first practice session, with the obvious caveats, merc are over 1.5 seconds off the pace! Le clerc and verstappen will be fighting it out for the first 5 or 6 races.
Logged
in america 1st you get the sugar then you get the power then you get the women

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,217
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 03:37:43 pm »
Expect safety cars and red flags galore again
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,316
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 03:39:51 pm »
I will watch this again because it's on, but much like the race a few months ago I can't help but treat this race with disdain and think it shouldn't be happening.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,414
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 03:58:13 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 03:39:51 pm
I will watch this again because it's on, but much like the race a few months ago I can't help but treat this race with disdain and think it shouldn't be happening.
+1
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 04:44:14 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 03:39:51 pm
I will watch this again because it's on, but much like the race a few months ago I can't help but treat this race with disdain and think it shouldn't be happening.
There was a rocket attack 10km away from the track. Insane
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 04:45:42 pm »
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,809
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 04:55:35 pm »
Quote from: On Axis on Yesterday at 04:44:14 pm
There was a rocket attack 10km away from the track. Insane
"A fire" according to Sky Sports ::) If anyone gets injured or worse for allowing this farce to happen, then it's all on the owners of F1. This is what you get for giving races to despotic countries. I hope that the race is cancelled and everyone can get out of there safely.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,316
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 04:59:34 pm »
Nothing will happen. Actually being referred to by croft at the moment though which is good to see.

15 minute delay after a meeting.


I also don't think that the season should be bookended by races under lights. Quite looking forward to one actually taking place during the fucking day.
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,993
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 05:03:26 pm »
The event should be called off. No questions.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,312
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 05:35:58 pm »
Rocket attack? Err. Fuck that


Give up and go home.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 06:35:39 pm »
They really should not be racing in Saudi in the first place but I dont expect anything to change
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,809
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 08:03:54 pm »
Helmut Marko: "Max is not scared, but Perez is very scared. But it's not much different if you are used to living in Mexico City"

Classy. :knob
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,316
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 08:05:37 pm »
the usual mild racism you'd expect from someone of his age.

verstappen really isn't happy about DTS.

https://www.espn.co.uk/f1/story/_/id/33592631/max-verstappen-annoyed-netflix-f1-s-portrayal-lando-norris
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,217
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #939 on: Yesterday at 09:41:40 pm »
Marko is a fucking bellend. He has no place in that team, or any team. Hes just there cos hes mates with the team owner. Whats his official role? Motorsport advisor? What advice could the likes of Newey and Horner ever take from Marko?
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,280
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #940 on: Yesterday at 11:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 09:41:40 pm
Marko is a fucking bellend. He has no place in that team, or any team. Hes just there cos hes mates with the team owner. Whats his official role? Motorsport advisor? What advice could the likes of Newey and Horner ever take from Marko?
How to influence a race director maybe  ???
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #941 on: Yesterday at 11:53:58 pm »
F1 is a disgrace. Always about money.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,567
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #942 on: Today at 12:24:31 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 09:41:40 pm
Marko is a fucking bellend. He has no place in that team, or any team. Hes just there cos hes mates with the team owner. Whats his official role? Motorsport advisor? What advice could the likes of Newey and Horner ever take from Marko?

I always thought he was advisor to Dietrich Mateschitz (the guy who owns Red Bull) rather then to the actual team, but thats probably an assumption on my part.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #943 on: Today at 12:59:55 am »
Quote from: Darren G on March 24, 2022, 05:13:23 pm
Aye.  Unfortunately, I feel that F1's hypocrisy is something of a microcosm for the way that the Ukraine conflict is treated in general relative to other conflicts.  That's not to say that I don't sympathise with the people of Ukraine, but where are the flags at the football; the outraged politicians and media for the thousands of dead civilians in Yemen as the result of Saudi and UAE air strikes?  Where is the outpouring of grief for the estimated 10,000 children killed or maimed as a result of that conflict?  Then you have the fact that on one hand the US government is condemning Russia for it's invasion of Ukraine and expressing sympathy for the suffering of it's (Ukraine's) people....and on the other it's selling the Saudi government laser-guided missiles, which are being used over and over again for attacks upon civilian targets; essentially war crimes. Now that is hypocrisy on a whole other level.  The whole thing makes me sick to my stomach.

 Sorry for the largely off-topic rant, but the whole situation and the willingness to turn a blind eye to whatever these c*nts do does my fucking head in.  :no

Because nobody cares about the Middle East.
Where was the outpouring of grief for the 400,000 innocent Iraqi people killed by the US and the UK governments? even the situation at Yemen wouldn't be this bad if Russia&Iran didn't arm The Houthi movement which made Saudi and UAE backed by the US react.

Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #944 on: Today at 02:04:28 am »
Quote
Part of this information involved the possible consequences of not racing, such as how easily teams and drivers would be able to leave the country if the race did not happen.
from BBC Article on the race.
Are they being threaten to race or be detained?
If that the case this should be last race in Saudi.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,309
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #945 on: Today at 04:55:01 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 07:57:16 am
Maybe to help with tyre deg. Ferrari also ran more wing than Red Bull and seemed to cope better with that. What we saw with Ferrari when your engine isn't elite is that if you run less downforce to make up for straight line speed your going to chew through your tyres. This season they can run more wing and still be competitive in a straight line. Jeddah has high speed corners but they are pretty much straight so it'll be interesting to see the wing setups of the cars and in turn who is fastest through the traps

If you are porpoising through these straights/corners it could get really ugly

 Yeah, porpoising in those sections could potentially have a horrific outcome I feel.  Even if Mercedes - as mentioned by Funky - end up run a lower downforce set-up, there is still the potential for that to be offset by the higher speeds compared to Bahrain pushing the car down to a greater degree and thus creating the same underfloor stalling, leading to the porpoising.  Mercedes will obviously be aware of all this, but....I just want this one over to be honest and everyone safe.  Dangerous as fuck track, located in a despotic shithouse of a country and missile strikes going off in spitting distance of the venue.  I feel the same as Voodoo in that I'll watch it, but the overriding emotion is disdain. 


Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:59:55 am
Because nobody cares about the Middle East.
Where was the outpouring of grief for the 400,000 innocent Iraqi people killed by the US and the UK governments? even the situation at Yemen wouldn't be this bad if Russia&Iran didn't arm The Houthi movement which made Saudi and UAE backed by the US react.



 True.  To be clear, I was in no way looking to give the UK or USA a pass, though there are differences in the situation, such as the Saudi's/UAE deliberately targeting the civilian population.  Also, my current girlfriend is Syrian, so I am more than aware from that alone of the disdain that life is treated with by the west when it comes to the middle-east.  Anyhow, no disrespect intended,  but I'll leave it there as this isn't really the thread for an ongoing political discussion. 
« Last Edit: Today at 05:04:27 am by Darren G »
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #946 on: Today at 05:52:28 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 04:55:01 am
Yeah, porpoising in those sections could potentially have a horrific outcome I feel.  Even if Mercedes - as mentioned by Funky - end up run a lower downforce set-up, there is still the potential for that to be offset by the higher speeds compared to Bahrain pushing the car down to a greater degree and thus creating the same underfloor stalling, leading to the porpoising.  Mercedes will obviously be aware of all this, but....I just want this one over to be honest and everyone safe.  Dangerous as fuck track, located in a despotic shithouse of a country and missile strikes going off in spitting distance of the venue.  I feel the same as Voodoo in that I'll watch it, but the overriding emotion is disdain. 



On the track yea it pretty dangerous. In Bahrain all the driver felt like they just ran a pretty standard race wo too much into corner, different track but still learning the new car, hopefully it the same this weekend
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,316
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #947 on: Today at 08:38:45 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:04:28 am
from BBC Article on the race.
Are they being threaten to race or be detained?
If that the case this should be last race in Saudi.


I don't think it's that, but I read something about the formula e mob having issues leaving due to something or other. They weren't detained or anything like that though.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #948 on: Today at 08:57:18 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:38:45 am
I don't think it's that, but I read something about the formula e mob having issues leaving due to something or other. They weren't detained or anything like that though.
Might just be ability to get flights and with the ones with cargo, etc. Obv with the country it at, you think possible worst case which why I asked as a question.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #949 on: Today at 09:44:15 am »
Saudi Arabia have history of detaining people. The WWE in 2019, they couldn't get a plane out and were basically being held hostage. This is what they are like, they are a horrible collective.
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,993
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #950 on: Today at 09:50:41 am »
The worst part for me as a Ferrari fan is that Brawn and Domenicali turned out to be proper bottom-feeder scumbags beyond reprieve. Shameful and disgusting people. Todt can't get a free pass either.

I don't give a fuck what anyone thinks about me using that word either. If you are deep in bed with the Saudi Arabian government, that's the accurate wording for it. The early 00s cavaliers overstayed their welcome and became the worst kinds of villains.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:53:50 am by Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan »
Logged
Linudden.
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 