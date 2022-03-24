Maybe to help with tyre deg. Ferrari also ran more wing than Red Bull and seemed to cope better with that. What we saw with Ferrari when your engine isn't elite is that if you run less downforce to make up for straight line speed your going to chew through your tyres. This season they can run more wing and still be competitive in a straight line. Jeddah has high speed corners but they are pretty much straight so it'll be interesting to see the wing setups of the cars and in turn who is fastest through the traps



If you are porpoising through these straights/corners it could get really ugly



Because nobody cares about the Middle East.

Where was the outpouring of grief for the 400,000 innocent Iraqi people killed by the US and the UK governments? even the situation at Yemen wouldn't be this bad if Russia&Iran didn't arm The Houthi movement which made Saudi and UAE backed by the US react.







Yeah, porpoising in those sections could potentially have a horrific outcome I feel. Even if Mercedes - as mentioned by Funky - end up run a lower downforce set-up, there is still the potential for that to be offset by the higher speeds compared to Bahrain pushing the car down to a greater degree and thus creating the same underfloor stalling, leading to the porpoising. Mercedes will obviously be aware of all this, but....I just want this one over to be honest and everyone safe. Dangerous as fuck track, located in a despotic shithouse of a country and missile strikes going off in spitting distance of the venue. I feel the same as Voodoo in that I'll watch it, but the overriding emotion is disdain.True. To be clear, I was in no way looking to give the UK or USA a pass, though there are differences in the situation, such as the Saudi's/UAE deliberately targeting the civilian population. Also, my current girlfriend is Syrian, so I am more than aware from that alone of the disdain that life is treated with by the west when it comes to the middle-east. Anyhow, no disrespect intended, but I'll leave it there as this isn't really the thread for an ongoing political discussion.