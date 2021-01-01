Probably more to do with Jeedah being a high speed circuit so you want less downforce/drag.



But maybe running less downforce will also let them lower the ride height (or reduce the amount pressure pushing the car closer to the floor) which should improve the porpoising in theory.



Sound theory and you're possibly correct. It does beg the question though why Mercedes ran so much rear wing in Bahrain relative to other teams. It's gonna be really interesting to see the developments, that much is certain.