In the past couple of years, deg depended very much from circuit to circuit. Like, Leclerc at Algarve in 2020 crushed the midfield and he had superb degradation at Silverstone, but the car chewed through the tyres when they had to really trim the wing.



Compared to 2019 it's night and day though. Mercedes and Red Bull always used to crush them when it came to degradation but today Leclerc extended a 0.1 s/lap advantage in qualifying to 0.3 s/lap over stints when it came to Verstappen. The reason for this is that this Ferrari has a lot of downforce with a powerful engine and can therefore use a ton of wing just like Mercedes always have been able to do.



Degradation and horsepower are the main question marks about Mercedes that we don't know about yet if they solve the porpoising.



