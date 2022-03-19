I think in race trim it will be a very long way back, considering that's where they really struggle according to Lewis himself. It would seem like they would basically redesign the entire floor and they've already talked about a longer term fix.



Lewis did well in Q3 with his experience to not overdrive. The two of them looked very similar in pace throughout but George clearly wanted a bit too much out of the car once he got the fresh tyres on and it cost him.



It's very rare that a car this far behind in the first race on a permanent track makes a title run. Last time was the very weird season of 2012, so it would take something truly special from Mercedes to find all that time. Verstappen is the major title favourite no matter how you slice it and right now Ferrari look to be the best bet for the constructors' title.



Back in the heavy testing days it was very doable for Ferrari under Brawn and Byrne to show up a second adrift in Melbourne and then sweep consecutive poles at the end of the season in 1998 and 1999, but that really was a different era. The 1998 season was arguably a title Schumacher should've won even with the downforce/tyre deficit but misfortune got the better of him at Spa.