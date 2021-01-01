Is there a YouTube clip to explain the Dubai controversy, the lapped cars - its clear as mud on the Netflix F1 show.



They go into the final race with Max a few points ahead in the championship

Hamilton started second, took the lead immediately. Was forced off the track by Verstappen but stayed ahead. Red Bull had a tantrum as he'd gone off track to retain his position but the FIA ruled that 'he'd given back any advantage'

Hamilton then proceeded to slaughter Verstappen. He had the faster car and was the faster driver on the day. Max's team-mate then did a stellar job of holding Lewis up and got the gap down to about a second, but Lewis eventually passed him and proceeded slaughtering Verstappen again

Lap 35 there was a virtual safety car. Max pitted for fresh tyres, Lewis didnt fancy having to pass Max (due to his propensity for causing crashes) so stayed out. He continued to slaughter Max, on the older and slower tyres he was still on

5 laps left, Lewis still slaughtering Max and with an unassailable lead unless something odd happened, the dreadful Latifi crashed and bought out a proper safety car.

Lewis, again not fancying having to pass Max due to his previous attempts at causing a crash (which would win him the title) didn't pit, Max did as he had 'nothing to lose'. By doing so he had much fresher, faster tyres but also ended up with five 'lapped' cars between him and Hamilton. Lewis couldn't do the same as there was a fair chance the race would finish under the SC, and would thus hand the title to Max

The race director confirmed that lapped cars would not be allowed to overtake, making it even more likely the race finishes behind the SC

Red Bulls management have a 'chat' with the race director (later revealed that the race director had become particularly close to certain Red Bull staff members)

The race director changes his mind after the chat and decides that only the five lapped cars between Lewis and Max would be able to 'unlap' themselves just before the last lap and not the other lapped cars (going against precedent he himself had set previously in the season). Changing the rules basically. By doing so ensuring that Lewis Hamilton was a sitting duck for a lap, but giving an 'exciting' finish.

Max overtakes Lewis easily, knowing if he doesn't win the race he can just cause a crash and win the title anyway on account of leading the championship going into the race and both having a DNF. Lewis tries to attack back, but overtaking someone happy to cause a crash and on much newer, faster tyres is about as easy as hammering a nail into a piece of wood with some cooked spaghetti

Max wins a completely manipulated finish and wins the title

Essentially.....I'm pretty sure that covers it. Its definitely one of those 'where were you when that happened?' moments, but not in a good way. More in a morbid watching a car crash as it happens sort of thing. Mercedes appealed, it got rejected on account of the 'ambigious' wording of the rules 'ANY lapped car can unlap themselves rather than ALL'. Also another rule which essentially means the race director can do whatever the fuck he wants, regardless of fairness, competition, bias etc. The race director got sacked, new procedures have been put in place to stop it happening again. Here we are, all done, we go into the new season and Max Verstappen will rightly face the dreaded * until he wins another title. In football terms, its the Champions League Final between Liverpool and Man City. Liverpool go 1-0 up early, Man City have a penalty appeal rejected. Liverpool go 2-0 up on 80 minutes and proceed to pass the ball around between themselves. On 93 minutes Man City have another penalty appeal, the ref goes to the VAR screen and whilst he's there Pep Guardiola says 'Why don't you make it next goal wins, in the interest of fairness?'. Referee agrees, gives the penalty, Gundogan scores it and Man City are European Champions. Boom.