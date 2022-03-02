I think you're slightly mis-understanding the reasoning. Correct absolutely in terms of other political issues that don't seem to worry certain organisations, but I don't think teams and individuals are being banned 'because we hate Russians' but 'because hopefully that'll force even more of a groundswell of opposition against Putin from within Russia'. Like it or not, sport is a massive thing. A lot of countries most high profile people are sportsmen. Not that its right but I imagine if Liverpool, amongst others, were thrown out of European competition because the UK were doing the same thing as Russia there'd be an absolute tidal wave of shit against the government.



Whilst I agree with all of Lewis Hamilton's #1 Fan's points -- especially the hypocrisy with Saudi Arabia & China -- El Elobo makes a good point as well, which is that it's designed to put pressure on the Russian government and Putin from within, which is why hitting the oligarchs in their pocket last week should have been Boris' first move. But since they own him and his party, he's let them get their shit in order first before hitting them.