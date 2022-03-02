Absolute travesty that Piastri doesn't get a drive. I don't like him because of his Webber connection but the kid is talented.
Hass is basically moving it reserve driver to a main car. Piastri has come up though Renault acamdy.
Haas I'm pretty sure will use drivers from Ferrari academy more.
Piastri is the reserve driver for Alpine it looks like.
It just makes more sense to move up the reserve driver who likely test ran the car instead of getting somebody who is not used to the Haas Engine with a couple of weeks until the season starts