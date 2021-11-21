Although Russell says Mercedes are clearly behind Ferrari and McLaren right now. But then again, I cant believe one of Mercedes and red Bull wont have nailed it by the first race, so I take this with a huge pinch of salt.https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/60505623
Mercedes come out with every year.
It was certainly true last year
It wasnt in 2020 and 2019
So what are the chances of Mazepin still being at Haas this season if Uralkali is going? Not surprised by his comments, or lack thereof, on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
I dont remember them being so clear about being slower in those years
still, the biggest gains will happen most quickly and by the smartest teams
Can Haas survive financially without Uralkali though?
I've got sympathy for mick schumacher and the average bods who work for haas.
Surprised he didn't go to Alfa Romeo -- wasn't he on their books before Haas?
I can't see how they could without finding a new sponsor/ backer. Gene Haas has stopped funding the team with his own money hasn't he?
He was their reserve driver. Hes also Ferrari reserve driver for this season.
no I think that was all rumour and presumption from him being in the ferrari programme.
Yes, I think so regarding Gene Haas although they do get some prize money which once upon a time you didnt for nil points but I doubt that enough to run a team for a year. Maybe they can try and leverage the Schumacher name and get some German sponsorship in but it doesnt look good for the team.
Wasn't that what they did already which lead to Mick coming in? No chance they don't replace Uralkali surely.
Assuming Mazepin now gets the boot - who do Haas bring in to replace?
Yeah. If Haas cut Uralkali then they dont exist without a new main sponsor or Gene Haas putting his hands in his own pocket.What is probably more likely is the Haas goes under or gets sold and someone comes in to pick up the pieces.
Mazepin pulled from the lunchtime press conference.He probably agrees with the invasion (maybe Im being too presumptive here).
rightfully so. he'd just be asked question after question about it and to be fair he shouldn't be in that position.
Yeah regardless of whether you like him or not you cant just pester him because he is Russian
I think thats a little unfair on Mazepin, we cant just tar him with that brush because hes Russian. There are plenty of sticks to beat Mazepin with but this isnt one right now in my opinion.
Haas are surely finished as a team now
Yeah I dunno, his dads close to Putin so its hard to think he's not pretty closely aligned with his political 'leanings'. And he did say yesterday he was a 'fan of sport without politics' which is just a shit-out.
