It was certainly true last year ..



I dont remember them being so clear about being slower in those years still, the biggest gains will happen most quickly and by the smartest teams



...when they won three out of the first four races you mean? As WLR says, they trot out the same line every year.Pre-season testing times are insignificant in terms of judging how the teams will do in the first race. It's not about 'the best teams teams making good gains' between pre-season testing and the season opener, but rather that for the vast majority of time the teams hide their true pace in testing. I don't understand how folk who have been watching the sport for years fail to grasp that.