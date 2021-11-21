« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 15937 times)

Offline west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 09:13:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:52:43 pm

Although Russell says Mercedes are clearly behind Ferrari and McLaren right now.   But then again, I cant believe one of Mercedes and red Bull wont have nailed it by the first race, so I take this with a huge pinch of salt.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/60505623

Mercedes come out with every year.
Logged





Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 09:33:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:13:39 pm
Mercedes come out with every year.
It was certainly true last year..
Logged




Offline west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 10:14:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:33:57 pm
It was certainly true last year..

It wasnt in 2020 and 2019
Logged





Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 10:24:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:14:32 pm
It wasnt in 2020 and 2019
I dont remember them being so clear about being slower in those years still, the biggest gains will happen most quickly and by the smartest teams
Logged




Online voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 10:30:12 pm »
kravitz has got his cheese out again. as it were.
Logged

Offline iamnant

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 10:35:33 pm »
So what are the chances of Mazepin still being at Haas this season if Uralkali is going? Not surprised by his comments, or lack thereof, on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Logged



Offline west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 10:49:16 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 10:35:33 pm
So what are the chances of Mazepin still being at Haas this season if Uralkali is going? Not surprised by his comments, or lack thereof, on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Can Haas survive financially without Uralkali though?
Logged





Online voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 10:51:05 pm »
I've got sympathy for mick schumacher and the average bods who work for haas.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 10:52:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:24:28 pm
I dont remember them being so clear about being slower in those years still, the biggest gains will happen most quickly and by the smartest teams

2019 they were saying how Ferrari was the car to beat but by Australia it wasnt, 2020 was more concerns about reliability to be honest that disappeared during the season
Logged





Offline iamnant

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 11:01:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:49:16 pm
Can Haas survive financially without Uralkali though?
I can't see how they could without finding a new sponsor/ backer. Gene Haas has stopped funding the team with his own money hasn't he?
Logged



Offline iamnant

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 11:02:39 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:51:05 pm
I've got sympathy for mick schumacher and the average bods who work for haas.
Surprised he didn't go to Alfa Romeo -- wasn't he on their books before Haas?
Logged



Online voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 11:07:29 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 11:02:39 pm
Surprised he didn't go to Alfa Romeo -- wasn't he on their books before Haas?

no I think that was all rumour and presumption from him being in the ferrari programme.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 11:07:52 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 11:02:39 pm
Surprised he didn't go to Alfa Romeo -- wasn't he on their books before Haas?

He was their reserve driver. Hes also Ferrari reserve driver for this season.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 11:30:26 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 11:01:56 pm
I can't see how they could without finding a new sponsor/ backer. Gene Haas has stopped funding the team with his own money hasn't he?

Yes, I think so regarding Gene Haas although they do get some prize money which once upon a time you didnt for nil points but I doubt that enough to run a team for a year. Maybe they can try and leverage the Schumacher name and get some German sponsorship in but it doesnt look good for the team.
Logged





Offline iamnant

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 11:44:44 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 11:07:52 pm
He was their reserve driver. Hes also Ferrari reserve driver for this season.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:07:29 pm
no I think that was all rumour and presumption from him being in the ferrari programme.
Gotcha. Thank you.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:30:26 pm
Yes, I think so regarding Gene Haas although they do get some prize money which once upon a time you didnt for nil points but I doubt that enough to run a team for a year. Maybe they can try and leverage the Schumacher name and get some German sponsorship in but it doesnt look good for the team.
Wasn't that what they did already which lead to Mick coming in? No chance they don't replace Uralkali surely.
Logged



Online Darren G

  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #335 on: Today at 02:41:12 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:33:57 pm
It was certainly true last year..


...when they won three out of the first four races you mean?  As WLR says, they trot out the same line every year. 


Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:24:28 pm
I dont remember them being so clear about being slower in those years still, the biggest gains will happen most quickly and by the smartest teams

Pre-season testing times are insignificant in terms of judging how the teams will do in the first race.  It's not about 'the best teams teams making good gains' between pre-season testing and the season opener, but rather that for the vast majority of time the teams hide their true pace in testing.  I don't understand how folk who have been watching the sport for years fail to grasp that. 
« Last Edit: Today at 02:50:53 am by Darren G »
Logged
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #336 on: Today at 08:03:57 am »
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 11:44:44 pm
Wasn't that what they did already which lead to Mick coming in? No chance they don't replace Uralkali surely.


Your probably right, just had another look at the car and there is some sponsorship from a company called 1&1 which is German according to Google but yeah, finding a lead sponsor with the season stating in a month wont be easy, especially after the awful season they had last year.
Logged





Online Mr Mingebag Squid

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #337 on: Today at 08:42:16 am »
Assuming Mazepin now gets the boot - who do Haas bring in to replace?
Logged




Online voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #338 on: Today at 08:45:35 am »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 08:42:16 am
Assuming Mazepin now gets the boot - who do Haas bring in to replace?

that depends if there is a haas to be able to bring in a replacement. from the sounds of it that team doesn't exist without mazepin sr bankrolling it.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #339 on: Today at 08:52:32 am »
Yeah. If Haas cut Uralkali then they dont exist without a new main sponsor or Gene Haas putting his hands in his own pocket.

What is probably more likely is the Haas goes under or gets sold and someone comes in to pick up the pieces.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #340 on: Today at 09:13:51 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:52:32 am
Yeah. If Haas cut Uralkali then they dont exist without a new main sponsor or Gene Haas putting his hands in his own pocket.

What is probably more likely is the Haas goes under or gets sold and someone comes in to pick up the pieces.
Crazy times at Haas, I feel for the actual workers and Schumacher there. Through no fault of their own they might be out of a job if Haas goes under. Maybe Andretti moves in and buys the team, but can it all be done before the season starts?  Only good thing is we might not see Mazepin on the grid again.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #341 on: Today at 10:04:03 am »
Well the other option is Haas keeps Uralkali as their principal sponsor and paymaster and just take the flak and negative PR. But not sure how that will work if Russia wont be allowed to deal in dollars on any American market or business.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #342 on: Today at 10:10:17 am »
Mazepin pulled from the lunchtime press conference.


He probably agrees with the invasion (maybe Im being too presumptive here).
Logged




Offline paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #343 on: Today at 11:03:12 am »
https://www.autosport.com/f1/live-text/f1-barcelona-pre-season-test-day-3/1112991/

can see times here

Russell fastest atm

here is the plain HAAS





A wet test is planned for this afternoon
« Last Edit: Today at 11:05:49 am by paulrazor »
Logged
Logged



Online voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #344 on: Today at 11:10:58 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:10:17 am
Mazepin pulled from the lunchtime press conference.


He probably agrees with the invasion (maybe Im being too presumptive here).

rightfully so. he'd just be asked question after question about it and to be fair he shouldn't be in that position.

Logged

Offline paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #345 on: Today at 12:03:31 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:10:58 am
rightfully so. he'd just be asked question after question about it and to be fair he shouldn't be in that position.


Yeah regardless of whether you like him or not you cant just pester him because he is Russian
Logged



Offline Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #346 on: Today at 12:06:52 pm »
Ryssian Grand Prix officially cancelled.

Logged


Online sminp

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #347 on: Today at 12:08:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:10:17 am
Mazepin pulled from the lunchtime press conference.


He probably agrees with the invasion (maybe Im being too presumptive here).

I think thats a little unfair on Mazepin, we cant just tar him with that brush because hes Russian. There are plenty of sticks to beat Mazepin with but this isnt one right now in my opinion.
Logged






Online voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #348 on: Today at 12:11:36 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:03:31 pm
Yeah regardless of whether you like him or not you cant just pester him because he is Russian

total no-win situation. regardless of what he thinks he can't say he doesn't agree with it because his old man seems in with putin, and he can't say he does agree with it because he'll get abuse. if he says nothing it'll be a shite press conference.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #349 on: Today at 12:18:24 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:08:16 pm
I think thats a little unfair on Mazepin, we cant just tar him with that brush because hes Russian. There are plenty of sticks to beat Mazepin with but this isnt one right now in my opinion.
To be fair Im tarring with that brush because hes a c*nt. and his father is literally one of the oligarchs who have fertilised Putins despotism.

Seems like he might not be able to race at all. With the Russian money gone and him being crap, why would you let him drive your car?

Anyway, the Russian GP is rightly cancelled.  Which is something
« Last Edit: Today at 12:28:53 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Logged




Offline Graeme

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #350 on: Today at 12:31:24 pm »
Haas are surely finished as a team now
Logged

Online El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #351 on: Today at 12:31:26 pm »
Yeah I dunno, his dads close to Putin so its hard to think he's not pretty closely aligned with his political 'leanings'. And he did say yesterday he was a 'fan of sport without politics' which is just a shit-out.
Logged


Online Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #352 on: Today at 12:33:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:10:17 am
Mazepin pulled from the lunchtime press conference.


He probably agrees with the invasion (maybe Im being too presumptive here).

He probably thinks that the Russian forces just span out of control and crashed into Ukraine.  ;D
Logged

Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #353 on: Today at 12:37:14 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 12:31:24 pm
Haas are surely finished as a team now

Ferrari will buy them on the cheap.
Logged


Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #354 on: Today at 12:38:17 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:31:26 pm
Yeah I dunno, his dads close to Putin so its hard to think he's not pretty closely aligned with his political 'leanings'. And he did say yesterday he was a 'fan of sport without politics' which is just a shit-out.
o suspect hes finished now anyway. So problem probably solved.
Logged




Online Darren G

  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #355 on: Today at 01:10:28 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:08:16 pm
I think thats a little unfair on Mazepin, we cant just tar him with that brush because hes Russian. There are plenty of sticks to beat Mazepin with but this isnt one right now in my opinion.

Spot on. 
Logged

Online CornerFlag

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #356 on: Today at 01:14:34 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 12:31:24 pm
Haas are surely finished as a team now
Maybe Andretti will buy in earlier?
Logged




