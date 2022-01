No point us complaining about missing a few players. We were full strength less Thiago on a week’s rest against a Leicester side on two days rest with their entire back line out and we lost. We missed a pen and several good chances but weren’t good enough ultimately as Jurgen himself admitted.



This isn’t on a par with 2018/19 where we deserved the title and you could point to refs decisions and City’s squad advantage. We haven’t been good enough so far (Brentford, Brighton, West Ham etc) and we have to be big enough to admit that.



We need to do the business at our end and not worry about City. If we can put a run together we only need City to lose one game to be in range again. For the last two years they haven’t been put under pressure by anyone and who’s to say they might not crumble. All academic unless we win today and the next 4 or 5. It will be tough with AFCON but we ought to be good enough to beat Brentford, Palace and Leeds whenever that’s rearranged.



Win today and we’ll be bang up for the challenge.