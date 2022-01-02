Bookies have us at 10/1
stats model have us somewhere between 8 - 15 %
We can argue if thats unlikely or very unlikely but thats a fair assessment of where were at - not impossible and were the most likely team that isnt City but not chances to be excited about for all but the most faithful
Without checking, Im willing to guess that at one stage last season our chances of 4th werent much higher?
It depends what you mean by excited - do I think were going to win the league if you put a gun to my head and asked me? No, probably not, and if Im brutally honest I felt that way after that draw at Brentford and my mind hasnt hugely changed since then save for one brilliant moment away at Wolves. Do I think that 12 points is insurmountable when we have 2 games in hand? No definitely not. I do think the remember Istanbul line is overused at times but equally I think people would do well to remember it
In this season with the COViD madness it wouldnt be overly shocking to see City lose a few key players and drop points, in fact thats relatively likely, it just hasnt happened yet. I just dont see the point in giving up now or even thinking about it, go out tomorrow, win, and then do the same the next games City will soon be thinking cant be arsed with this and well see how it goes then.