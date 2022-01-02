Bookies have us at 10/1 stats model have us somewhere between 8 - 15 %

We can argue if thats unlikely or very unlikely but thats a fair assessment of where were at - not impossible and were the most likely team that isnt City but not chances to be excited about for all but the most faithful



Without checking, Im willing to guess that at one stage last season our chances of 4th werent much higher?It depends what you mean by excited - do I think were going to win the league if you put a gun to my head and asked me? No, probably not, and if Im brutally honest I felt that way after that draw at Brentford and my mind hasnt hugely changed since then save for one brilliant moment away at Wolves. Do I think that 12 points is insurmountable when we have 2 games in hand? No definitely not. I do think the remember Istanbul line is overused at times but equally I think people would do well to remember itIn this season with the COViD madness it wouldnt be overly shocking to see City lose a few key players and drop points, in fact thats relatively likely, it just hasnt happened yet. I just dont see the point in giving up now or even thinking about it, go out tomorrow, win, and then do the same the next games City will soon be thinking cant be arsed with this and well see how it goes then.