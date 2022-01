Bookies have us at 10/1 … stats model have us somewhere between 8 - 15 %

We can argue if that’s ‘unlikely’ or ‘very unlikely’ but that’s a fair assessment of where we’re at - not impossible and we’re the most likely team that isn’t City but not chances to be excited about for all but the most faithful



Without checking, I’m willing to guess that at one stage last season our chances of 4th weren’t much higher?It depends what you mean by ‘excited’ - do I think we’re going to win the league if you put a gun to my head and asked me? No, probably not, and if I’m brutally honest I felt that way after that draw at Brentford and my mind hasn’t hugely changed since then save for one brilliant moment away at Wolves. Do I think that 12 points is insurmountable when we have 2 games in hand? No definitely not. I do think the ‘remember Istanbul’ line is overused at times but equally I think people would do well to remember itIn this season with the COViD madness it wouldn’t be overly shocking to see City lose a few key players and drop points, in fact that’s relatively likely, it just hasn’t happened yet. I just don’t see the point in giving up now or even thinking about it, go out tomorrow, win, and then do the same the next games City will soon be thinking ‘can’t be arsed with this’ and we’ll see how it goes then.