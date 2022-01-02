« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread  (Read 16130 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 09:50:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:33:18 pm
consensus appears to be that its Matip now

Which is more helpful if true

I hoped he'd play centre forward!
Offline roy ho ho ho!

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 09:51:05 pm »
Well find out tomorrow though wont we?
Offline 4pool

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 09:56:21 pm »
Quote from: roy ho ho ho! on Yesterday at 09:51:05 pm
Well find out tomorrow though wont we?

Don't get technical..  :P
Offline Red1976

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 10:21:25 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 09:30:28 pm
So just to confirmFirmino,Minamino,and Big Div are all missing,Jota is a possible Covid victim and Mane and Salah are due to fuck off for a month after tomorrow?PL defences are gonna be quaking in their boots!Are we still gonna be monitoring the transfer window😂This club is fucking cursed.


Chill   :scarf  We have been here before with AFCON (in 2017) - never lost a game while our players were gone if I remember right. 12 points to make up with Man City is a lot but we still have 19 games to play and Man City less. Plenty of time to catch them and only be 3 or 4 points behind them on 9th April when we play them.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 10:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 09:30:28 pm
So just to confirmFirmino,Minamino,and Big Div are all missing,Jota is a possible Covid victim and Mane and Salah are due to fuck off for a month after tomorrow?PL defences are gonna be quaking in their boots!Are we still gonna be monitoring the transfer window😂This club is fucking cursed.

With our manager, squad and history plenty of other clubs would also wish to be cursed.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 10:31:46 pm »
Will the latest covid lads be back for Arsenal?
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 10:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 09:30:28 pm
So just to confirmFirmino,Minamino,and Big Div are all missing,Jota is a possible Covid victim and Mane and Salah are due to fuck off for a month after tomorrow?PL defences are gonna be quaking in their boots!Are we still gonna be monitoring the transfer window😂This club is fucking cursed.

Ah now.
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 10:36:26 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:09:05 pm
What has proven as an advantage for a few teams is when the Covid cases at the club skyrocket suddenly. The training grounds are closed, games are called off, and most first team players get through a mini-break mid-season at the highest intensity period. It may sound stupid, but the mid-table clubs are better off getting everyone together and get Covid at the same time. For us that would be terrible in terms of game congestion later on. We are better off playing all the games we can with the currently available layers and avoid postponements. Only City can cope with missing 11 playes. If we progress far in the cups, especially the CL, fewer games would be a blessing.

Have any of City's players even had Covid? Pep did but has anyone else?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 10:42:03 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 10:36:26 pm
Have any of City's players even had Covid? Pep did but has anyone else?

There's some voodoo going on there.

 Napoleon said 'Guve me lucky generals'. Pep is a lucky manager.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 10:50:15 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 10:36:26 pm
Have any of City's players even had Covid? Pep did but has anyone else?

Yep quite a few of them had it last season.
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 10:53:47 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:50:15 pm
Yep quite a few of them had it last season.

But any this season? Especially with the current outbreak. Seems odd no?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 10:55:48 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:31:46 pm
Will the latest covid lads be back for Arsenal?
In theory yes. But they wont have trained for a week .so subs bench at best I would say
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 10:57:32 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 10:53:47 pm
But any this season? Especially with the current outbreak. Seems odd no?

I am not very nice in terms of wishing the worst on our rivals but if they havent had it then its a good thing right?
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 11:04:05 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:57:32 pm
I am not very nice in terms of wishing the worst on our rivals but if they havent had it then its a good thing right?

Begrudgingly yes I suppose. But then there's all these teams with multiple injuries, I have to admit I have little sympathy for them. We went through I don't know how many months of crazy injuries last season and no-one but us give a crap. It all seems a bit suspiscious
Offline Jm55

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 11:34:58 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:24:29 pm
Bookies have us at 10/1  stats model have us somewhere between 8 - 15 %
We can argue if thats unlikely or very unlikely but thats a fair assessment of where were at - not impossible and were the most likely team that isnt City but not chances to be excited about for all but the most faithful

Without checking, Im willing to guess that at one stage last season our chances of 4th werent much higher?

It depends what you mean by excited - do I think were going to win the league if you put a gun to my head and asked me? No, probably not, and if Im brutally honest I felt that way after that draw at Brentford and my mind hasnt hugely changed since then save for one brilliant moment away at Wolves. Do I think that 12 points is insurmountable when we have 2 games in hand? No definitely not. I do think the remember Istanbul line is overused at times but equally I think people would do well to remember it

In this season with the COViD madness it wouldnt be overly shocking to see City lose a few key players and drop points, in fact thats relatively likely, it just hasnt happened yet. I just dont see the point in giving up now or even thinking about it, go out tomorrow, win, and then do the same the next games City will soon be thinking cant be arsed with this and well see how it goes then.
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 11:36:26 pm »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 03:12:31 pm
To be fair you were never going to top Lobos masterpiece and now youve gone and given Jurgen Covid. If I was a mod you would be on a RAWK holiday.
:lmao
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 11:39:18 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:38:50 pm
Back to isolation for you.. :P
All I wanted was to bring the people together *sniff* *sob*
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 11:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:34:58 pm
Without checking, I’m willing to guess that at one stage last season our chances of 4th weren’t much higher?

It depends what you mean by ‘excited’ - do I think we’re going to win the league if you put a gun to my head and asked me? No, probably not, and if I’m brutally honest I felt that way after that draw at Brentford and my mind hasn’t hugely changed since then save for one brilliant moment away at Wolves. Do I think that 12 points is insurmountable when we have 2 games in hand? No definitely not. I do think the ‘remember Istanbul’ line is overused at times but equally I think people would do well to remember it

In this season with the COViD madness it wouldn’t be overly shocking to see City lose a few key players and drop points, in fact that’s relatively likely, it just hasn’t happened yet. I just don’t see the point in giving up now or even thinking about it, go out tomorrow, win, and then do the same the next games City will soon be thinking ‘can’t be arsed with this’ and we’ll see how it goes then.

I think this weekend is the last chance. We really needed City to drop points and to beat Chelsea. The first hasnt happened and now we need to win. Failure to do so as its effectively 9 points behind and then its done.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 11:49:59 pm »
Thursday a bigger game? Pull the other one. :lmao
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 11:50:44 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 10:36:26 pm
Have any of City's players even had Covid? Pep did but has anyone else?

Foden apparently has it.
Offline Jm55

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 11:55:20 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:44:42 pm
I think this weekend is the last chance. We really needed City to drop points and to beat Chelsea. The first hasnt happened and now we need to win. Failure to do so as its effectively 9 points behind and then its done.

We need to win as we dont want the gap increasing (which it wont if we win).

We didnt need City to drop points, if we win our games in hand its 6 points and thats with half a season left. I think a lot of people needed them to drop points for their own sanity but its far from needed from a title winning perspective.

Ive seen teams blow leads bigger than this, I know people will say yeah but it wasnt City and yes thats a fair point, but it doesnt mean theyre immune to it. The way winning positions get fucked up in elite sports are because theres someone beneath them putting pressure on them. That needs to be us land it needs to start tomorrow, if it does weve half a chance.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #261 on: Today at 12:01:56 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:55:20 pm
We need to win as we don’t want the gap increasing (which it won’t if we win).

We didn’t need City to drop points, if we win our games in hand it’s 6 points and that’s with half a season left. I think a lot of people needed them to drop points for their own sanity but it’s far from needed from a title winning perspective. Add to that City are City, other teams may have dropped that many points but not Man City. Thats the crux of it.

I’ve seen teams blow leads bigger than this, I know people will say ‘yeah but it wasn’t City’ and yes that’s a fair point, but it doesn’t mean they’re immune to it. The way winning positions get fucked up in elite sports are because there’s someone beneath them putting pressure on them. That needs to be us land it needs to start tomorrow, if it does we’ve half a chance.

Yes thats all true, but as I have said it has to start tomorrow. There isnt an excuse we can make about it being a good point if it ends in a draw, the reality is we have to win.

The pessimism in terms of the title is probably due to the fact that we havent been at our title winning best form throughout this season so I dont believe we can be close to perfect between now and May.

That said, I am still optimistic about this season as winning the league isnt the be all and end all. I am excited by tomorrows game even with this mad Covid environment and absolutely want it on.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #262 on: Today at 01:27:43 am »
Afcon City Refs and Covid are taking the piss out right out of me atm but should be a cracker. Hope we can really take one right to these guys, that'd be awesome.





Online a little break

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #263 on: Today at 03:17:53 am »
Cant believe this is going to go ahead.
